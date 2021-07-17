Tuchel is Guardiola-Lite in that he only goes to clubs where much of the ground work is already done, i.e. the opposite of Jürgen Klopp.
He doesnt want to build, he just wants to achieve and spend.
Heck, even at Mainz, a club never with much money, he arrived there AFTER the job of getting them promoted was done.
At Dortmund he rocks up just a couple years after they got out of their financial hell-hole, at a time that the finally could spend, and took over a talented, settled squad.
At PSG he takes over a team where winning trophies is a given each year, and who had the likes of Mbappe, Naymar, DiMaria, Marquinhos, Silva, Cavani, Verratti etc already there.
At Chelsea he takes over a talented squad that just had a £250 million investment and just like at PSG, with an owner who spends freely, and who always win trophies on a regular basis.
I have always known though that hes a really good coach, and stated as such when he gets wrongly called a fraud but, I have also always known since his Mainz days, that hes a grade A prick.