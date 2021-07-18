He's fourth choice because Gomez and Matip have won league titles and Champions Leagues next to Van Dijk while Konate isn't even an automatic choice for Leipzig. He has potential but right now it's just that. I'm not sure why you brought Jones into this but he's pretty much the same, and yes I do think he should be given more time next season.
Uh, you mentioned Jones in one of your earlier posts?
On Konate, I don't think it's cut and dried he's fourth choice. We obviously think he's worth paying a significant fee for him and with our other defenders coming back from injury, there's a realistic chance of him playing a lot of games this season. And even if he isn't, we've just improved the first team squad by signing him, it just sounded from your post like that's a negative because Man Utd are signing players.
I'm going to take a guess at what this mess of a paragraph is actually saying, but signing top players doesn't keep prospects out of the team, signing Davies/Minamino players keeps them out. Ideally, you'd have a mixture of top players and youth teamers. Not really sure the last part applies until the Sancho deal falls apart.
It was a bit of a mess, I'll give you that
Again though, I found the complaint about other clubs signing top players and ours not a bit odd given Man Utd haven't actually signed anyone yet (they will) and more importantly, the transfer window still being open, something which doesn't seem to have been acknowledged.
A young player like Sancho left Man City to get opportunities and now Man Utd are signing him for a huge fee because he's turned out to be a fine player. Yet there are complaints about us standing still because Jones might be getting more games here. It's weird.
Apart from the last two seasons, and the fact more than half of our first choice 11 now have less than two years left on their contracts? I agree, it is too early to talk about next season - literally the point I'm making - but I'm not talking about just next season.
I'm not sure I understand this bit either.