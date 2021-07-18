« previous next »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:07:52 pm
We did it 2 years running...

I mean if you want to bring up underlying numbers to question a short run of form then sure, but not 2 seasons.

Then what happened last season? It caught up with us. Huddersfield did it for a season in the premier league but you cannot dodge the bullet forever. Anyway, were a good side but I stand by my statement that its idiotic to expect us to finish 20 points clear of Man United when theres absolutely nothing to suggest theyve got worse and well get that much better.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:05:43 pm
Considering we massively overperformed in underlying metrics when we were that good (we won an absurd number of games by a single goal) I cannot see how we have maintained that kind of level when our squad have been ill, injured or just simply not been as good since then.

We won a number of games by a single goal because we had fantastic game management drilled into us by the best manager in the world, and the best defense and goalkeeper in world football to do so.

I cannot say how good or not Van Dijk and Gomez are going to be as a defensive unit, or Konate, after the injury/new signing. But the last evidence I have is they were good enough. Ali is still the best in the world.

Midfield is still class, with even more class in Thiago finding his feet, and likely a further purchase to replace Gini.

Attack is maybe the area that's a bit wobbly, but Mo is still world class, Jota is looking very good, Mane and Firmino may  get form again, and we are again apparently looking for an attacker.

I'd say it about as much guesswork to say they do return to previous form as it is to say they won't. To write us off from being as good as we were before out of hand is a little pessimistic I feel
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:10:37 pm
Then what happened last season? It caught up with us. Huddersfield did it for a season in the premier league but you cannot dodge the bullet forever.

Have you got anything at all factual to back up the injuries we sustained were down to "it catching up with us"?

Anyway, were a good side but I stand by my statement that its idiotic to expect us to finish 20 points clear of Man United when theres absolutely nothing to suggest theyve got worse and well get that much better.

That much I agree with.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:16:47 pm
Have you got anything at all factual to back up the injuries we sustained were down to "it catching up with us"?

That much I agree with.

Our expected points last season was 8 lower than when we achieved 99 the season before, thats what I mean by it catching up with us. You cannot continue outperforming your metrics the way we had for 2 seasons prior forever.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:19:10 pm
Our expected points last season was 8 lower than when we achieved 97 the season before, thats what I mean by it catching up with us. You cannot continue outperforming your metrics the way we had for 2 seasons prior forever.

And again, you can't point to over performing "metrics" when that has been sustained for 2 years. At some point you have to look at the metrics and question if they're correct.

Sure, over a smaller period of time, but not 2 entire seasons.
Meh Im with Peter on this, theyre nowt remotely special. They got 74 points with an insane amount of luck and decisions.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 08:06:25 pm
It was meant to be negative, the other side to the post I was replying to. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. Thing is, we don't know how effective the players coming back from injury are going to be, or whether the likes of Tsmikas and Minamino will step up or how much of a difference full crowds will make. It could go either way, which is why it feels too early to make definitive statements about next season.

But if everyone around you is buying top players and you aren't, it makes a difference after a while, regardless of who the manager is. It's not like we're the only team in the league with a stats department.

We've bought a 21 year old centre back (why is he fourth choice when he could realistically be Van Dijk's partner?) who has reduced the average age of our squad, something else which people were complaining about. Why wouldn't Jones be able to step? One of things people are complaining about i.e. 'everyone around you is buying top players', like Jadon Sancho, who left Man City to get opportunities so why when we give opportunities to our young players, is it a bad thing? Not to mention the biggest thing you've ignored of 'everyone around you is buying top players and you aren't' when we've actually signed someone for the first team and Man Utd have yet to and of course, there's still ages left of the transfer window.

You're right in it's to early to make any definitive statements (heck, even the day the before the season kicks off is far too early) but it's equally too early and unrealistic and untrue to complain of everyone except us buying top players and the club being complacent when there's nothing to suggest that that's the case.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
We've bought a 21 year old centre back (why is he fourth choice when he could realistically be Van Dijk's partner?) who has reduced the average age of our squad, something else which people were complaining about. Why wouldn't Jones be able to step? One of things people are complaining about i.e. 'everyone around you is buying top players', like Jadon Sancho, who left Man City to get opportunities so why when we give opportunities to our young players, is it a bad thing? Not to mention the biggest thing you've ignored of 'everyone around you is buying top players and you aren't' when we've actually signed someone for the first team and Man Utd have yet to and of course, there's still ages left of the transfer window.

You're right in it's to early to make any definitive statements (heck, even the day the before the season kicks off is far too early) but it's equally too early and unrealistic and untrue to complain of everyone except us buying top players and the club being complacent when there's nothing to suggest that that's the case.

This takes me back to the 19/20 prediction thread where the common theme was that we would finish 2nd at best, likely to be in the mix for a top 4 battle.

People very quick to write off our title winning season but can't seem to find anything to write off about last season. Weird stuff.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:33:47 pm
Meh Im with Peter on this, theyre nowt remotely special. They got 74 points with an insane amount of luck and decisions.

And we finished 5 points behind them despite our injuries, inexperience at the back and having the worst run of results at Anfield in the history of the club.

I'm still baffled by how some people discredit what we've achieved in 18-20. I mean City for all their resources and players, couldn't sustain multiple years with 90 plus points.
We have a wicked good team and God willing that stadium back full, look out.
All I'll say is there have been people flapping it over Man Utd every manager since Fergie. They have literally disappointed every season. I'm pretty confident we'll finish above them next season.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:50:07 am
We have a wicked good team and God willing that stadium back full, look out.

If we can avoid major injuries, I expect us to challenge City fully.
A Shaw Varane Maguire Tripper/Wan Bissaka defence is still level below ours to be honest

Hopefully Van Dijk level won't have dropped too much and no one is touching that Trent and Robbo combo.
https://www.football-espana.net/2021/07/18/luka-jovic-real-madrid-transfer/

I wouldn't mind Jovic on loan this summer, with an option to buy for 30-40 million next summer ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:51:49 am
https://www.football-espana.net/2021/07/18/luka-jovic-real-madrid-transfer/

I wouldn't mind Jovic on loan this summer, with an option to buy for 30-40 million next summer ...

Why? He flopped on loan last season, back where he made a name for himself. If you look at his career, the 18/19 season is the anomaly, rather than his time at Real.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
We've bought a 21 year old centre back (why is he fourth choice when he could realistically be Van Dijk's partner?) who has reduced the average age of our squad, something else which people were complaining about. Why wouldn't Jones be able to step?
He's fourth choice because Gomez and Matip have won league titles and Champions Leagues next to Van Dijk while Konate isn't even an automatic choice for Leipzig. He has potential but right now it's just that. I'm not sure why you brought Jones into this but he's pretty much the same, and yes I do think he should be given more time next season.

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
One of things people are complaining about i.e. 'everyone around you is buying top players', like Jadon Sancho, who left Man City to get opportunities so why when we give opportunities to our young players, is it a bad thing? Not to mention the biggest thing you've ignored of 'everyone around you is buying top players and you aren't' when we've actually signed someone for the first team and Man Utd have yet to and of course, there's still ages left of the transfer window.

I'm going to take a guess at what this mess of a paragraph is actually saying, but signing top players doesn't keep prospects out of the team, signing Davies/Minamino players keeps them out. Ideally, you'd have a mixture of top players and youth teamers. Not really sure the last part applies until the Sancho deal falls apart.

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
You're right in it's to early to make any definitive statements (heck, even the day the before the season kicks off is far too early) but it's equally too early and unrealistic and untrue to complain of everyone except us buying top players and the club being complacent when there's nothing to suggest that that's the case.

Apart from the last two seasons, and the fact more than half of our first choice 11 now have less than two years left on their contracts? I agree, it is too early to talk about next season - literally the point I'm making - but I'm not talking about just next season.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:04:37 pm
He's fourth choice because Gomez and Matip have won league titles and Champions Leagues next to Van Dijk while Konate isn't even an automatic choice for Leipzig. He has potential but right now it's just that. I'm not sure why you brought Jones into this but he's pretty much the same, and yes I do think he should be given more time next season.

Uh, you mentioned Jones in one of your earlier posts?

On Konate, I don't think it's cut and dried he's fourth choice. We obviously think he's worth paying a significant fee for him and with our other defenders coming back from injury, there's a realistic chance of him playing a lot of games this season. And even if he isn't, we've just improved the first team squad by signing him, it just sounded from your post like that's a negative because Man Utd are signing players.

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:04:37 pm
I'm going to take a guess at what this mess of a paragraph is actually saying, but signing top players doesn't keep prospects out of the team, signing Davies/Minamino players keeps them out. Ideally, you'd have a mixture of top players and youth teamers. Not really sure the last part applies until the Sancho deal falls apart.

It was a bit of a mess, I'll give you that :P

Again though, I found the complaint about other clubs signing top players and ours not a bit odd given Man Utd haven't actually signed anyone yet (they will) and more importantly, the transfer window still being open, something which doesn't seem to have been acknowledged.

A young player like Sancho left Man City to get opportunities and now Man Utd are signing him for a huge fee because he's turned out to be a fine player. Yet there are complaints about us standing still because Jones might be getting more games here. It's weird.

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:04:37 pm
Apart from the last two seasons, and the fact more than half of our first choice 11 now have less than two years left on their contracts? I agree, it is too early to talk about next season - literally the point I'm making - but I'm not talking about just next season.

I'm not sure I understand this bit either.
Them being after soon to be 31 Trippier for big money shows how useless Wan Bissaka transfer has been for them.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:55:07 am
Why? He flopped on loan last season, back where he made a name for himself. If you look at his career, the 18/19 season is the anomaly, rather than his time at Real.

Because he has all the tools to be a top striker, and Klopp can get that out of him ...
Another transfer window well on its way to being won.
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 06:19:14 pm


Another transfer window well on its way to being won.
Statement of intent.

Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 06:19:14 pm


Another transfer window well on its way to being won.

Typical Rafa moves. Increasing the depth of the squad, without spending too much money ...
Theyre crap. Both of them. Townsend has nothing except blamming one in from 30 yards once in a blue moon and Demarai Gray has nothing. At all.
I used to rate Demarai Gray back in his Birmingham City days. Have no idea how he's gotten on in Leverkusen (presumably quite poorly given the £1.5 million price tag after just 6 months), but I thought it was a shame how his career plateaued whilst at Leicester.

Now he's 25 and being subjected to a career at Everton, I feel for him.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:30:20 pm
Theyre crap. Both of them. Townsend has nothing except blamming one in from 30 yards once in a blue moon and Demarai Gray has nothing. At all.

Yet they are still better than the likes of Bernard or Iwobi ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:36:17 pm
Yet they are still better than the likes of Bernard or Iwobi ...
I don't that's even true they are and even if they are, they add nothing to Everton. A bit like signing Josh King
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:27:08 pm
Typical Rafa moves. Increasing the depth of the squad, without spending too much money ...

Two homegrown players as well.

Probably offer more than shite like Bernard and Iwobi, won't be any worse anyway.

Solid enough cheap buys to pad the squad out, but it probably won't impress the fanbase who expect Usmanov to give them 500 mill to spend this summer.
Apparently Gray is a two year deal (with the option of a further 12 months) while Townsend and Begovic are just one year deals (again with extension options). Don't think any are going to tear up trees there but at least they're leaving a bit of flexibility when they're inevitably rubbish...
I think he'll be able to rely on those 2 to give him what he wants than their wide options right now.

But it makes me think how our winger signings under Rafa were pretty underwhelming compared to the rest of his signings here. Any reason for that?
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:53:27 pm
I think he'll be able to rely on those 2 to give him what he wants than their wide options right now.

But it makes me think how our winger signings under Rafa were pretty underwhelming compared to the rest of his signings here. Any reason for that?
He prefers the more hard working, industrious wide player.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:53:27 pm
I think he'll be able to rely on those 2 to give him what he wants than their wide options right now.

But it makes me think how our winger signings under Rafa were pretty underwhelming compared to the rest of his signings here. Any reason for that?

He ran out of budget
Wanted to sign Alves, Simao and David Silva (and god knows who else) - not all wingers but you get the point - if hed had more money he wouldnt have been shopping in the Reira price bracket
can someone explain why Varane would leave real madrid to join united? Do real want to get rid of him?

he has been shite for a while now so iguess it makes sense they might want to offload him
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:47:10 pm
can someone explain why Varane would leave real madrid to join united? Do real want to get rid of him?

he has been shite for a while now so iguess it makes sense they might want to offload him

He wants to become one of their top earners. They wont pay it.

United will.

Simples.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:48:30 pm
He wants to become one of their top earners. They wont pay it.

United will.

Simples.

He has also been there forever and won everything there is to win there 5 times over, in addition madrid looks to be set to be irrelevant for some time so good time to jump ship for sporting reasons.
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:52:46 pm
He has also been there forever and won everything there is to win there 5 times over, in addition madrid looks to be set to be irrelevant for some time so good time to jump ship for sporting reasons.

I mean that latter point would make sense if he wasnt moving to United...!
