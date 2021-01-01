Considering we massively overperformed in underlying metrics when we were that good (we won an absurd number of games by a single goal) I cannot see how we have maintained that kind of level when our squad have been ill, injured or just simply not been as good since then.



We won a number of games by a single goal because we had fantastic game management drilled into us by the best manager in the world, and the best defense and goalkeeper in world football to do so.I cannot say how good or not Van Dijk and Gomez are going to be as a defensive unit, or Konate, after the injury/new signing. But the last evidence I have is they were good enough. Ali is still the best in the world.Midfield is still class, with even more class in Thiago finding his feet, and likely a further purchase to replace Gini.Attack is maybe the area that's a bit wobbly, but Mo is still world class, Jota is looking very good, Mane and Firmino may get form again, and we are again apparently looking for an attacker.I'd say it about as much guesswork to say they do return to previous form as it is to say they won't. To write us off from being as good as we were before out of hand is a little pessimistic I feel