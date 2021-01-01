« previous next »
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4920 on: Today at 08:10:37 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:07:52 pm
We did it 2 years running...

I mean if you want to bring up underlying numbers to question a short run of form then sure, but not 2 seasons.

Then what happened last season? It caught up with us. Huddersfield did it for a season in the premier league but you cannot dodge the bullet forever. Anyway, were a good side but I stand by my statement that its idiotic to expect us to finish 20 points clear of Man United when theres absolutely nothing to suggest theyve got worse and well get that much better.
Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4921 on: Today at 08:12:29 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:05:43 pm
Considering we massively overperformed in underlying metrics when we were that good (we won an absurd number of games by a single goal) I cannot see how we have maintained that kind of level when our squad have been ill, injured or just simply not been as good since then.

We won a number of games by a single goal because we had fantastic game management drilled into us by the best manager in the world, and the best defense and goalkeeper in world football to do so.

I cannot say how good or not Van Dijk and Gomez are going to be as a defensive unit, or Konate, after the injury/new signing. But the last evidence I have is they were good enough. Ali is still the best in the world.

Midfield is still class, with even more class in Thiago finding his feet, and likely a further purchase to replace Gini.

Attack is maybe the area that's a bit wobbly, but Mo is still world class, Jota is looking very good, Mane and Firmino may  get form again, and we are again apparently looking for an attacker.

I'd say it about as much guesswork to say they do return to previous form as it is to say they won't. To write us off from being as good as we were before out of hand is a little pessimistic I feel
Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4922 on: Today at 08:16:47 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:10:37 pm
Then what happened last season? It caught up with us. Huddersfield did it for a season in the premier league but you cannot dodge the bullet forever.

Have you got anything at all factual to back up the injuries we sustained were down to "it catching up with us"?

Anyway, were a good side but I stand by my statement that its idiotic to expect us to finish 20 points clear of Man United when theres absolutely nothing to suggest theyve got worse and well get that much better.

That much I agree with.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4923 on: Today at 08:19:10 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:16:47 pm
Have you got anything at all factual to back up the injuries we sustained were down to "it catching up with us"?

That much I agree with.

Our expected points last season was 8 lower than when we achieved 99 the season before, thats what I mean by it catching up with us. You cannot continue outperforming your metrics the way we had for 2 seasons prior forever.
Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4924 on: Today at 08:20:47 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:19:10 pm
Our expected points last season was 8 lower than when we achieved 97 the season before, thats what I mean by it catching up with us. You cannot continue outperforming your metrics the way we had for 2 seasons prior forever.

And again, you can't point to over performing "metrics" when that has been sustained for 2 years. At some point you have to look at the metrics and question if they're correct.

Sure, over a smaller period of time, but not 2 entire seasons.
