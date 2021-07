Varane is a good player, but I’m not certain he improves Utd much. Their defense was already good, and he is a weird fit for Ole’s system. I recall Utd only counter attacking last season, both home and away, largely bypassing building possession from the back. I’m not certain Ole will get the best of Varane if the CBs aren’t playing a high line or passing through the lines. I hope he costs them a fucking fortune. It will be funny when they concede two fewer goals but still finish behind us and City.