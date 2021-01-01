I agree those wages are massively inflated but that's United for you.
Thing with Sancho is he's pretty good both in transition and in tight spaces ... so while his numbers will naturally drop in a superior league, I do think he'll ultimately be a success, whether it takes a bit of time or not.
They'd be better off using him predominantly off the left though imo but fingers crossed they keep using Rashford there as he's a Europa League level player in reality
Champions League: 0.24 gpg / 0.29 apg
Bundesliga: 0.37 gpg / 0.49 apg
DFB-Pokal: 0.55 gpg / 0.55 apg
Like I said, obviously a talented player, but still unproven at the very top level. I know that people like the idea of what he might become, but at the moment, he is just a very expensive gamble. I would have been much more worried had Man Utd spent that fortune on a proper and proven striker ...