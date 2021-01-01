Said before and been disagreed with but Arsenal are kind of like us around the time FSG took over. Abarham's ok I think but for a team like where Arsenal want to get to, I'm not sure. Although Lacazette has done ok but won't get better and Aubameyang looked like it was doing an Ozil after he got his new contract so they probably do need a striker.
Ramsdale is the odd one, they could be after 99% of all keepers playing professional football and they'd be a better signing.
We are signing Rammsdale , Abrahams, Ben white, Ruben Neves, Aouar, Bissouma, Odegaard again, Lokonga, James Maddison , Locatteli , and some goalie called Neto . Therell be a few more before the season starts.
In the end itll be the same team as last season.