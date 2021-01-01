« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 373087 times)

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm
Spurs rivalling Arsenal for Houssem Aouar, says Julian Laurens.

Annoys me this but maybe he is just not a Klopp type of player, probably couldn't fit into our midfield 3 and would only work if we went 4-2-3-1.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 11:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:06:07 pm
Said before and been disagreed with but Arsenal are kind of like us around the time FSG took over. Abarham's ok I think but for a team like where Arsenal want to get to, I'm not sure. Although Lacazette has done ok but won't get better and Aubameyang looked like it was doing an Ozil after he got his new contract so they probably do need a striker.

Ramsdale is the odd one, they could be after 99% of all keepers playing professional football and they'd be a better signing.

We are signing Rammsdale , Abrahams, Ben white, Ruben Neves, Aouar, Bissouma, Odegaard again, Lokonga, James Maddison , Locatteli , and some goalie called Neto . Therell be a few more before the season starts.
In the end itll be the same team as last season.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,089
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm »
So Riola just wants the 34 million pound bung agents fee for haaland.

If i was a player and my agent was skimming 34 million quid i would say "give me 33.75 million of that and fuck off."


They need to regulate this nonsense. Not a massive fan of bureaucracy as a rule but this is just blood sucker level. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,763
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
So Riola just wants the 34 million pound bung agents fee for haaland.

If i was a player and my agent was skimming 34 million quid i would say "give me 33.75 million of that and fuck off."


They need to regulate this nonsense. Not a massive fan of bureaucracy as a rule but this is just blood sucker level.
He's a bottom feeding scumcunt, he needs removed from the sport, with all the other agents, contracts should be handled by the player, accompanied by a solicitor to check it over, wankers the lot of them.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,358
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 11:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
So Riola just wants the 34 million pound bung agents fee for haaland.

If i was a player and my agent was skimming 34 million quid i would say "give me 33.75 million of that and fuck off."


They need to regulate this nonsense. Not a massive fan of bureaucracy as a rule but this is just blood sucker level.

There is a desperate need for regulation with regards to intermediaries. By current trend a transfer is an invitation for a players agent and his family to all come and get a slice of the money even though most of them contribute to nothing. This cant be sustainable.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 12:25:40 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
So Riola just wants the 34 million pound bung agents fee for haaland.

If i was a player and my agent was skimming 34 million quid i would say "give me 33.75 million of that and fuck off."


They need to regulate this nonsense. Not a massive fan of bureaucracy as a rule but this is just blood sucker level.

I really don't understand the point of Raiola from a Haaland perspective. Surely everyone knows about this bloke by now? What exactly is Raiola purpose other than throwing chairs around in meetings?
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,528
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 12:51:03 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm
Annoys me this but maybe he is just not a Klopp type of player, probably couldn't fit into our midfield 3 and would only work if we went 4-2-3-1.

If its only Arsenal and Spurs going for him, there may be a reason for that?

I have no clue, not sure Ive ever seen him play. But top players usually have a CL team after them.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,852
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 01:31:06 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm
Spurs rivalling Arsenal for Houssem Aouar, says Julian Laurens.

I honestly don't know why we aren't in for him at the rumored price.  He'd be misfit at Spurs considering Lo Celso and Ndombele are already there and I'm assuming they'll try to re-integrate Dele but at this price there's nothing wrong with just adding good players and figuring it out later.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,358
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 04:26:23 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm
Annoys me this but maybe he is just not a Klopp type of player, probably couldn't fit into our midfield 3 and would only work if we went 4-2-3-1.

Yeah. I like Aouar, despite having a poor past season. I just dont see him fitting into our system, especially with his skillset seemingly similar to Naby and Ox, who've both had their difficulties in nailing down a spot. If Lyon is in difficulty, i really wish we'd try to get Maxence Caqueret though. That lad will be world class and I hope he does so in our shirt. He is far more in line with what we want from our midfielders and the only problem would be that Lyon probably want to keep him for a couple more season to maximize his value before selling.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 