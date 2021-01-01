Annoys me this but maybe he is just not a Klopp type of player, probably couldn't fit into our midfield 3 and would only work if we went 4-2-3-1.



Yeah. I like Aouar, despite having a poor past season. I just dont see him fitting into our system, especially with his skillset seemingly similar to Naby and Ox, who've both had their difficulties in nailing down a spot. If Lyon is in difficulty, i really wish we'd try to get Maxence Caqueret though. That lad will be world class and I hope he does so in our shirt. He is far more in line with what we want from our midfielders and the only problem would be that Lyon probably want to keep him for a couple more season to maximize his value before selling.