« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 370548 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,209
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 07:14:51 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 05:27:36 pm
With advances in sports science/nutrition and elite players being very disciplined, they can play close to 40 at a decent level IMO. Ronaldo is 36 and is still very good. Ibra does a decent job at almost 40. I think Messi can play at a high level for 3-4 years. Same for Salah as well if he avoids a major injury.

You're pretty much carrying them though off the ball. Messi pretty much walks through games but springs to life every so often and scores or creates something (i.e. Gerrard at 34/35 for us). Ronaldo is basically a tap in merchant these days who scores a ton of penalties. Still got great movement in the box but he's just a goal poacher now rather than the player he was at United and Real. Ibra strolled through games when he was 21, let alone 38.

Careers are actually getting shorter at the top level because of the ever increasing schedule. Particularly players who rely on high energy or pace. If you're just relying on pure natural talent, then you're still going to have it well into your 30's, but you need a coach who'll indulge you and build a team around you.

The downside is look at the likes of Griezmann and Coutinho at Barca, who've really struggled due to Messi occupying their spaces, or the team built solely around him.

I remember when Giggs and Scholes were still hanging around United into their late 30's into 40. You were happy to see their name on the teamsheet at that point as they had no mobility for top level football.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:17:51 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,429
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm »
but Giggs and Scholes aren't Messi. By the time Scholes retired in 2013, Messi had already scored more goals than both of his and Giggs careers put together. If he's springing to life every so often then why was the top scorer in La Liga and the Copa America (third most pressures behind Neymar + 1 other too), surely if hes as old and lazy as you're saying, he shouldn't be doing those things.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,837
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 11:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:51:58 am
I think his ease of dominance in The Championship, for a progressive footballing team would ease fears somewhat. Players like Watkins, Grealish, Justin, Stones, Maguire, Anthonio, Maddison, Rodriguez, Clyne, Lallana, Gomez, Lescott, Cahill, Ramsey etc etc have all made the jump at various times in the last decade or so and proven that the lower leagues can be a great bedding in and preparation for the Premier League. Toney is more of that ilk, he's no Gary McSheffrey. It's a big step up to playing for a top 6 club, which is why I think he'll either take a stepping stone move or stay at Brentford because no one will want to pay £40m for him. However, I think he represents much better value than other strikers being linked to the league for a heavy price and you'd be looking at a player capable of 15+ goals and 6+ assists, essentially Firmino numbers from when Bobby was more productive than last season.

He's more of a Kane type though, drop deep, use the runners beyond him for outlets, then attack the 18 yard box to receive the ball again and take the chance.

If I were Spurs and were planning for Kane successor, he'd be number one on my list (or potentially behind Vlahovic but he'll either stay one more season at Fiorentina or move to a bigger club than Spurs).

Really like Toney but not sure Kane is an apt comparison personally - no where near the same passing range or vision. Probably say he's more similar to Calvert Lewis myself, strong in the air both in front of goal and winning long balls, mobile, real striker's instinct in the penalty area but probably a more natural finisher than DCL
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,871
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4763 on: Today at 12:50:04 am »
According to The Athletic, West Ham have had a bid for Sam Johnstone turned down. WBA want more than £10m for him. 12 months left on his deal. They may likely sign Areola on loan with an option to buy instead. Johnstone is Arsenal's fallback option if they can't sign Ramsdale and Spurs are also interested in him
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,837
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4764 on: Today at 12:54:40 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:50:04 am
According to The Athletic, West Ham have had a bid for Sam Johnstone turned down. WBA want more than £10m for him. 12 months left on his deal. They may likely sign Areola on loan with an option to buy instead. Johnstone is Arsenal's fallback option if they can't sign Ramsdale and Spurs are also interested in him

The thought of Aaron Ramsdale in goal for Arsenal is hysterical.

Their demise is definitely worse than ours ever was now, at least on the pitch.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,803
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4765 on: Today at 01:04:58 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:54:40 am
The thought of Aaron Ramsdale in goal for Arsenal is hysterical.

Their demise is definitely worse than ours ever was now, at least on the pitch.
Just wait until they re-sign his soundalike Aaron Ramsey maintaining his insane Juventus-level wages.

Now Emery has gone, its safe for him to return home.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 