With advances in sports science/nutrition and elite players being very disciplined, they can play close to 40 at a decent level IMO. Ronaldo is 36 and is still very good. Ibra does a decent job at almost 40. I think Messi can play at a high level for 3-4 years. Same for Salah as well if he avoids a major injury.



You're pretty much carrying them though off the ball. Messi pretty much walks through games but springs to life every so often and scores or creates something (i.e. Gerrard at 34/35 for us). Ronaldo is basically a tap in merchant these days who scores a ton of penalties. Still got great movement in the box but he's just a goal poacher now rather than the player he was at United and Real. Ibra strolled through games when he was 21, let alone 38.Careers are actually getting shorter at the top level because of the ever increasing schedule. Particularly players who rely on high energy or pace. If you're just relying on pure natural talent, then you're still going to have it well into your 30's, but you need a coach who'll indulge you and build a team around you.The downside is look at the likes of Griezmann and Coutinho at Barca, who've really struggled due to Messi occupying their spaces, or the team built solely around him.I remember when Giggs and Scholes were still hanging around United into their late 30's into 40. You were happy to see their name on the teamsheet at that point as they had no mobility for top level football.