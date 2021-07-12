What are Ivan Toney's fundamentals like? This season he will be at the peak of his performance, I think, turning 26 next March.



I tried to use the search function to find a post I wrote on him just before Brentford came up, it wouldnt show for some reason. There was one post from September 2020 saying how I thought hed be a good signing for Brentford and get 15+ goals in his first season, which was technically correct if somewhat understatedI would take him at Liverpool at the right price, the right price certainly not being what Brentford value him at. Theyd want £35m+, a fee eclipsing what they received for Watkins, who despite being younger at the time of sale, was also less productive and not being sold from the position of strength as a Premier League team. Hes mobile, good in the air, a strong instinctive finisher and a surprisingly good link player. With both Watkins and Benrahma leaving Brentford, I foresaw them struggling to make the play offs, but they took it as an opportunity to evolve, making Mbeumo and Canos wide forwards as opposed to wingers and turning them into runners around Toney to enable him space to either create an opening or shoot.33 goals and 10 assists is crazy numbers, regardless of whether it was The Championship or not. Its also worth saying that when playing with him, Mbeumo, Canos and Forss all had their best career seasons to date (with the caveat that they all got more minutes after the sales of the previously mentioned pair).Leicester, Everton, West Ham should be chucking money at Brentford to sign him. Spurs wont go for him as a Kane replacement because hes not a big enough name. but they should. When you stick him into the typical comparison matrixes, the two players he profiles most like are Harry Kane and Lewandowski, which is mad when you think of his career path. Kane is not a bad comparison to be fair, hes got a lot of similar traits whilst being far more mobile. Hell get an England call up before the end of this year.