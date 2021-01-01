« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)

Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4520 on: Today at 11:30:05 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:41:59 pm
No. He has those photos. I was young and I needed the money.

How much?
Jono69

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4521 on: Today at 11:31:26 am
Capon Debaser

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4522 on: Today at 11:40:06 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:23:37 am
Listen you lot, those snaps won the Countryfile 'Wildlife Photo Of The Year' award that year. I've been spit polishing my gong ever since.
Thanks Peter

royhendo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4523 on: Today at 11:40:57 am
Varane though eh?
RichardM

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4524 on: Today at 12:22:05 pm
Tom Heaton has joined United, surely not to be third choice? Does this mean De Gea is definitely off...?
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4525 on: Today at 12:29:08 pm
Quote from: RichardM on Today at 12:22:05 pm
Tom Heaton has joined United, surely not to be third choice? Does this mean De Gea is definitely off...?
All along it seems as though it absolutely was to be third choice, which does strike as a bit odd when he's an alright keeper, but he is 35 and they are his hometown club who he grew up supporting and came out of their academy having never played a game for them, so this probably fulfils a long-held dream.

They've still had Lee Grant all this time, so he'll either slot into his position as the keeper who never plays, or De Gea is on his way along with Romero.
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4526 on: Today at 12:32:24 pm
Quote from: RichardM on Today at 12:22:05 pm
Tom Heaton has joined United, surely not to be third choice? Does this mean De Gea is definitely off...?

Think they're going to have a hard time shifting De Gea if they want rid with his £375k/week wages,propably have to give him a big payoff like Sanchez.

Jono69

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4527 on: Today at 12:42:11 pm
Quote from: RichardM on Today at 12:22:05 pm
Tom Heaton has joined United, surely not to be third choice? Does this mean De Gea is definitely off...?

A lad ( United Fan) I used to work with was saying the other day that they can't shift him because of his wages - Strange really as that's very unlike them to give someone crazy wages and then regret it down the line
dutchkop

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4528 on: Today at 12:59:06 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:01:42 pm
Rabiot was kept out of the squad for the last half of the season when he refused to sign. Its basically how they do business, club or country.

yep I can see him signing a Bosman free contract in Jan and not playing the last 6 months. Although Mbappe is an integral part of their attack
MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4529 on: Today at 03:38:21 pm
Soumare to Leicester confirmed.

Wonder will Tielemans stay?

40m for Soumare & Daka could be great business
Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4530 on: Today at 03:44:21 pm
If the signing of Soumare means Leicester have to sell Tielemens, it won't be a nice summer for them. One might even say it's a Cruel Soumare for them.
fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4531 on: Today at 03:46:45 pm
Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4532 on: Today at 04:13:38 pm
Don't know about comedy then?
