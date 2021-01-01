Tom Heaton has joined United, surely not to be third choice? Does this mean De Gea is definitely off...?



All along it seems as though it absolutely was to be third choice, which does strike as a bit odd when he's an alright keeper, but he is 35 and they are his hometown club who he grew up supporting and came out of their academy having never played a game for them, so this probably fulfils a long-held dream.They've still had Lee Grant all this time, so he'll either slot into his position as the keeper who never plays, or De Gea is on his way along with Romero.