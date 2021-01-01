« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)

Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4440 on: Today at 12:48:32 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:41:41 pm
Wonder if he'll regret that decision in a year or two just like Kane and Son are currently doing.
He'll only be 20 next summer with 2 years left. Only becomes an issue if Arsenal are still rubbish and he's signing long deals after that
fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4441 on: Today at 12:49:26 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:38:25 pm
Sancho is running his contract down, Saka will cost more than Sancho he just signed a new deal.

That'd be on the assumption that they're the same level, which they're obviously not.
amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4442 on: Today at 12:49:38 pm
Fair enough, didn't realise it wasn't a very long contract.
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4443 on: Today at 01:10:18 pm
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4444 on: Today at 01:13:13 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:10:18 pm
Ramos close to joining PSG

https://twitter.com/LaurensJulien/status/1410558670551896067?s=19

With the number of top young French central defenders out there, they go for a 35 year old has-been. What a joke of a club ...
DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4445 on: Today at 01:14:40 pm
Great move for them, fixing quite a few of their weaknesses so far, he's not a long term move but if they win 1 CL they won't care.
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4446 on: Today at 01:18:34 pm
Ramos likes winning. At any cost. God knows PSG need that in the CL. Think it's a really good move for a year or 2.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4447 on: Today at 01:18:52 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:14:40 pm
Great move for them, fixing quite a few of their weaknesses so far, he's not a long term move but if they win 1 CL they won't care.

Ramos is already 35, and has had a lot of injuries recently. It is a terrible move for them ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=Abwehr&spielerposition_id=3&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=50&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4448 on: Today at 01:19:57 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:18:52 pm
Ramos is already 35, and has had a lot of injuries recently. It is a terrible move for them ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=Abwehr&spielerposition_id=3&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=50&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

Their backline is extremely inexperienced and have never won a big tournament. Ramos can do more for them than just on the pitch, where he's still very good.
DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4449 on: Today at 01:20:16 pm
robertobaggio37

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4450 on: Today at 01:35:09 pm
Rice is quality make no mistake about that. But with English tax, he'll cost them a fortune. More worried about Sancho tbf, shame we weren't in for him.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4451 on: Today at 01:47:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:18:52 pm
Ramos is already 35, and has had a lot of injuries recently. It is a terrible move for them ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=Abwehr&spielerposition_id=3&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=50&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

Dont think his age will be an issue here. He was still performing to a high level with Madrid prior to his injury, and I dont think hell be expected to start all their games. I imagine his CL experience will be important for their squad this season, and his aura will be able to keep their stars grounded. He definitely wont be intimidated.

Its a decent signing for PSG if it comes true.
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4452 on: Today at 01:52:40 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:47:56 pm
Dont think his age will be an issue here. He was still performing to a high level with Madrid prior to his injury, and I dont think hell be expected to start all their games. I imagine his CL experience will be important for their squad this season, and his aura will be able to keep their stars grounded. He definitely wont be intimidated.

Its a decent signing for PSG if it comes true.
Yeah you can imagine he'll have his minutes managed quite a bit like Mbappe or Neymar which should help if there is fitness concerns.

Given money's no object it makes sense for them. Big name to help their sports washing, still playing at a good level and can still buy whatever else they need.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4453 on: Today at 02:21:17 pm
If they wanted all that, they should have kept Thiago Silva. Terrible short-term thinking.

As if they are in a panic mode  ;)
