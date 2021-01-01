Wonder if he'll regret that decision in a year or two just like Kane and Son are currently doing.
Sancho is running his contract down, Saka will cost more than Sancho he just signed a new deal.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Ramos close to joining PSGhttps://twitter.com/LaurensJulien/status/1410558670551896067?s=19
Great move for them, fixing quite a few of their weaknesses so far, he's not a long term move but if they win 1 CL they won't care.
Ramos is already 35, and has had a lot of injuries recently. It is a terrible move for them ...https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=Abwehr&spielerposition_id=3&altersklasse=alle&jahrgang=0&land_id=50&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show
Dont think his age will be an issue here. He was still performing to a high level with Madrid prior to his injury, and I dont think hell be expected to start all their games. I imagine his CL experience will be important for their squad this season, and his aura will be able to keep their stars grounded. He definitely wont be intimidated.Its a decent signing for PSG if it comes true.
