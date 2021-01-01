Talented player, but extremely expensive, and plays at a position where they already have good depth. I would have been much more worried if they have invested that money in a proper No.9 ...



Thats it. Sancho could be a brilliant signing long term, and I personally think he will be. Short term though neither he nor Varane do vast amounts to improve them, and Varane nothing long term. They massively lack goals, and Sancho scores at the same rate as Rashford so unless something drastic happens next year, he doesnt solve that.To improve them right now, they need a 9, probably 2 cms, a cb and possibly a gk. Nothing theyre doing puts them up to city, ours or even Chelseas level right now. If they went out and bought all, or even half, of that this summer as well as sancho then fair enough, theyd be in the mix, but theyre likely not going to do that