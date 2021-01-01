« previous next »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:15:59 am
I said we could spend, I didn't say we could afford Mbappe. We are never signing Mbappe and to make the point like you seem to make it, you can either accept that now be prepared to be disappointed.

If we can spend (as you said, and I agree), FSG, Edwards and Klopp will decide how we spend. We have the money ...
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:17:42 am
When we signed Salah, a lot of United fans said we were mad signing Salah when we had Mane, Firmino and Coutinho and had a shite midfield, defence and keeper. The moral of what transpired was that when you have the opportunity to buy and amazing player, provided it doesn't stop you signing others, you do it.

Exactly, you sign the best players you can, if it doesnt stop you buying players you need who even cares? Its not how big clubs think.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:18:10 am
If we can spend (as you said, and I agree), FSG, Edwards and Klopp will decide how we spend. We have the money ...

There are signing players and there is signing Mbappe. He won't be the equivalent of any player we have ever signed. Its not happening.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:17:42 am
When we signed Salah, a lot of United fans said we were mad signing Salah when we had Mane, Firmino and Coutinho and had a shite midfield, defence and keeper. The moral of what transpired was that when you have the opportunity to buy and amazing player, provided it doesn't stop you signing others, you do it.

Sancho is nowhere near the level of Salah when we signed him, and he costs double in transfer fee and wages. He will be the next Pogba, and I am perfectly fine with that ...
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 09:17:09 am
Pogba is possibly one of the worst signings in recent PL history, although beaten comfortably by kepa.

As for wages, when you spread £75m over the length of the contract it breaks down to £288k a week which makes the wages account for about 55% of his total cost, and thats just his basic per week! Not taking into account wages nowadays is mad imo.

Pogba is nowhere near the worst singing in recent PL history. A complete success? No. He has hardly been helped with the shite he has been surrounded with, but there is clearly talent there. The bloke is a primadonna, but he is also clearly quality. There is no coincidence that Uniteds form is directly linked with Pogbas form, if he is shit, they are shit.

Wages are high for sure, but I don't really see how it matters when United can easily afford it and Sancho will probably be one of their best players.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:21:09 am
Sancho is nowhere near the level of Salah when we signed him, and he costs double in transfer fee and wages. He will be the next Pogba, and I am perfectly fine with that ...

He is absolutely at the level Salah was at. What he does next is a different story. Roma were idiots (although to be fair I believe they were under some financial issue at the time).

Salah was worth double what we got him for. He was proven, he was ready to go and its just that people didn't seem to have their eyes open to him. He was a world class player and one of the worlds best attackers which we got on the cheap.

Sancho is one of the worlds best attackers who is coming at close to his value.
