Sancho is nowhere near the level of Salah when we signed him, and he costs double in transfer fee and wages. He will be the next Pogba, and I am perfectly fine with that ...



He is absolutely at the level Salah was at. What he does next is a different story. Roma were idiots (although to be fair I believe they were under some financial issue at the time).Salah was worth double what we got him for. He was proven, he was ready to go and its just that people didn't seem to have their eyes open to him. He was a world class player and one of the worlds best attackers which we got on the cheap.Sancho is one of the worlds best attackers who is coming at close to his value.