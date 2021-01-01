Pogba is possibly one of the worst signings in recent PL history, although beaten comfortably by kepa.
As for wages, when you spread £75m over the length of the contract it breaks down to £288k a week which makes the wages account for about 55% of his total cost, and thats just his basic per week! Not taking into account wages nowadays is mad imo.
Pogba is nowhere near the worst singing in recent PL history. A complete success? No. He has hardly been helped with the shite he has been surrounded with, but there is clearly talent there. The bloke is a primadonna, but he is also clearly quality. There is no coincidence that Uniteds form is directly linked with Pogbas form, if he is shit, they are shit.
Wages are high for sure, but I don't really see how it matters when United can easily afford it and Sancho will probably be one of their best players.