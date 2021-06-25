A bit like Tierney I think - a dead cert minimum standard quality and application wise and covers a few positions too. I think thats. decent investment. Saliba makes no sense to me though. Is it all politics?





Saliba is the big mystery to everyone. We were told he'll be our player coming back from loan, & he's the future of the club. Then that changed slightly to he'll come back into the squad for pre season then like everyone else we'll sit down with him & discuss what's best for im going forward.Now theres articles that he's available for loan, or even available for sale, which would be very disappointing. He's in the France squad for the Olympics, so he's going to miss the pre season & the start of the season (along with Gabriel & Martinelli who are in the Brazil squad).I think everyone just wants a bit of truth & clarity of the situation. Is it because he has been a bit outspoken against Arteta, his friendship with Guendouzi or what?I think of we genuinely rate the guy & see him as our future, we either integrate him into the squad now, or we extend his contract and loan him to an EPL team for the next stage of his development. Another loan to France would be a bit pointless now.