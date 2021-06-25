« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 334125 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,456
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4160 on: June 25, 2021, 03:48:19 pm »
Kane and Grealish for £250 million? Man City are turning into a pure PR stunt now. We will destroy them next season ...
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4161 on: June 25, 2021, 03:59:12 pm »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,456
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4162 on: Yesterday at 12:06:37 am »
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane wants to join Manchester United this summer, though a stumbling block would be the 28-year-old France international's wages, believed to be as much as £400,000 a week. (Independent)
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4163 on: Yesterday at 01:18:27 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on June 25, 2021, 03:59:12 pm
https://theathletic.com/2669673/2021/06/24/keeping-messi-would-mean-barcelona-have-to-sell-players-but-who-will-they-be-able-to-shift/


it is incredible how badly run Barcelona have been the last 5 years.

How they managed to cock it up from the team they had so recently is a marvel of ineptitude.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4164 on: Yesterday at 07:58:49 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on June 25, 2021, 09:40:35 am
Looks like Ben White is happening. Dont know much about him, seems a decent passer of the ball on you tube clips. General consensus is that he will improve our defence , if thats the case then im happy. He is the right age, English, wages wont be high end, but obviously its a very heavy premium on the transfer fee. I guess thats the owners way of trying to consolidate their own position.
It cant be the only signing though.  we need to keep going. A central midfielder alongside Partey, a number 10 , and possibly a striker. Isak, Bissouma, Maddison have all been linked so hopefully the spending doesnt stop.

A bit like Tierney I think - a dead cert minimum standard quality and application wise and covers a few positions too. I think thats. decent investment. Saliba makes no sense to me though. Is it all politics?
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4165 on: Yesterday at 08:25:10 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:58:49 am
A bit like Tierney I think - a dead cert minimum standard quality and application wise and covers a few positions too. I think thats. decent investment. Saliba makes no sense to me though. Is it all politics?


Saliba is the big mystery to everyone. We were told he'll be our player coming back from loan, & he's the future of the club. Then that changed slightly to he'll come back into the squad for pre season then like everyone else we'll sit down with him & discuss what's best for im going forward.

Now theres articles that he's available for loan, or even available for sale, which would be very disappointing. He's in the France squad for the Olympics, so he's going to miss the pre season & the start of the season (along with Gabriel & Martinelli who are in the Brazil squad).

I think everyone just wants a bit of truth & clarity of the situation. Is it because he has been a bit outspoken against Arteta, his friendship with Guendouzi or what?

I think of we genuinely rate the guy & see him as our future, we either integrate him into the squad now, or we extend his contract and loan him to an EPL team for the next stage of his development. Another loan to France would be a bit pointless now.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,936
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4166 on: Yesterday at 11:39:17 am »
£50m on Ben White is absolutely mad mad money.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,374
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4167 on: Yesterday at 12:10:32 pm »
Man City now would like to sign Reece James according to The Athletic
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,066
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4168 on: Yesterday at 12:34:01 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:10:32 pm
Man City now would like to sign Reece James according to The Athletic

So, that is Kane, Grealish and now James? What exactly has James done recently anyway? I find it bizarre.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,526
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4169 on: Yesterday at 12:36:32 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:10:32 pm
Man City now would like to sign Reece James according to The Athletic
Pip trying to break the £300m barrier on full backs alone then
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4170 on: Yesterday at 12:42:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:34:01 pm
What exactly has James done recently anyway? I find it bizarre.

He's actually rather good but considering Cancelo was the most expensive right-back at the time it's more that likely just another opportunity to sportswash by bringing in another English player.

No way Chelsea would sell as he's only 21 and a fits the homegrown quota.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,374
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4171 on: Yesterday at 12:46:35 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:42:12 pm
No way Chelsea would sell as he's only 21 and a fits the homegrown quota.

Yeah I can't see him being moved on, but he'll probably get a new contract out of it (he's apparently one of the lowest paid players in the Chelsea squad)
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,526
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4172 on: Yesterday at 12:48:13 pm »
You can guarantee that if we weren't as good Pip would be trying hard to get Trent off the Reds.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,424
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4173 on: Yesterday at 01:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:48:13 pm
You can guarantee that if we weren't as good Pip would be trying hard to get Trent off the Reds.

I think that's why he keeps buying fullbacks, because he can't stand that after spending half a billion on his defence that our fullbacks (not to mention our centre backs and keeper) are still far superior to his. And he's got no chance of signing either of them.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,456
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4174 on: Yesterday at 04:29:20 pm »
PSG are still working to sign Moise Kean on a permanent deal from Everton. Talks ongoing to reach an agreement around 40M. For the italian striker ready 5-years contract.

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1408806240025722883?
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,424
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4175 on: Yesterday at 04:34:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:29:20 pm
PSG are still working to sign Moise Kean on a permanent deal from Everton. Talks ongoing to reach an agreement around 40M. For the italian striker ready 5-years contract.

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1408806240025722883?

That's their replacement sorted.

Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,446
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4176 on: Yesterday at 04:36:52 pm »
Guardiola really has a weird fettish with fullbacks doesn't he
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,526
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4177 on: Yesterday at 05:42:05 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:36:52 pm
Guardiola really has a weird fettish with fullbacks doesn't he
Practically a full back fiddler
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4178 on: Yesterday at 09:50:19 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:36:52 pm
Guardiola really has a weird fettish with fullbacks doesn't he

For all the money spent there starting full backs are average (Zinchenko and Walker). Shows how bad the recruitment is. He is just lucky they keep spending until it sticks like Dias.
Logged
True North Strong

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,081
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4179 on: Today at 12:29:34 am »
all the usual Twitter tap in merchants saying Achraf Hakimi to PSG is agreed, and he will undergo a medical next week. 60m + 10 in add-ons.

https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1408926375600345089?s=20
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,936
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4180 on: Today at 12:34:54 am »
Spending the Mbappe money already!
Logged

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,360
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4181 on: Today at 09:20:36 am »
According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are prepared to pay £50m for Dominic Calvert Lewin. And David Seaman seems to think this is the kind of player Arsenal should be signing.

The silly season has definitely started now hasn't it.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4182 on: Today at 10:58:57 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 09:20:36 am
According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are prepared to pay £50m for Dominic Calvert Lewin. And David Seaman seems to think this is the kind of player Arsenal should be signing.

The silly season has definitely started now hasn't it.

At the moment we are signing 10 players for just over 500m.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,374
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4183 on: Today at 11:30:50 am »
Marca's Colombian paper claims Mendes is looking for a new club for James. Milan could be interested at 10m. Reads more as a someone come and get me plea than anything else
https://co.marca.com/claro/futbol/colombianos-mundo/2021/06/25/60d5fbdd268e3e13088b461c.html
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4184 on: Today at 11:44:23 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 09:20:36 am
According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are prepared to pay £50m for Dominic Calvert Lewin. And David Seaman seems to think this is the kind of player Arsenal should be signing.

The silly season has definitely started now hasn't it.

Statsbomb guys like him, or at least they did prior to this season. I dont know what his underlying numbers were this season. I think hes good enough that Id rather he werent at Everton but also that the English premium will always price him out of being a good value purchase. Hes exactly the sort of player that should avoid signing a big contract extension with Everton because if he ever wants to leave hell need to run his contract down.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4185 on: Today at 11:52:02 am »
The only talent he seems to have is an ability to jump really high, which helps him win headers, and really far, which helps him dive.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4186 on: Today at 01:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 09:20:36 am
According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are prepared to pay £50m for Dominic Calvert Lewin. And David Seaman seems to think this is the kind of player Arsenal should be signing.

The silly season has definitely started now hasn't it.

One I would hope is true. It would set Everton back even further and he would be absolutely useless at Arsenal, wasting their precious resources on him.
Logged

Offline Its not bloody Diego

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4187 on: Today at 03:06:32 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:30:50 am
Marca's Colombian paper claims Mendes is looking for a new club for James. Milan could be interested at 10m. Reads more as a someone come and get me plea than anything else
https://co.marca.com/claro/futbol/colombianos-mundo/2021/06/25/60d5fbdd268e3e13088b461c.html

Brilliant article once gone through Google translate. Such gems as:

"...at Goodison Park there is a go-ahead to make it easier for the coffee grower, due to the cost of his salary , so there would be no problems in negotiating with Milan."

"Carletto is back in the White House and from that position he had no qualms about referring to what happened with the steering wheel he asked for and which he knows very well."
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Up
« previous next »
 