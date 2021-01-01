« previous next »
Online fucking appalled

Reply #4120 on: Today at 10:43:32 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:42:02 am
Just adds to the roster (is that an annoying American word) of attacking midfield types that means they can dominate the ball and do their little overlap, cut back, goal move. Boring bastards. :D

If Ben White can do that no wonder we wanted to sign him too
Offline a treeless whopper

Reply #4121 on: Today at 10:43:47 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:31:05 am
Grealish is very good.
But 100m is insane. I dont  think it is a good deal.
But is he is even guranteed to start? He is 26 as well near his peak not like he is 21 with lots of room to improve.

Im surprised City are paying that for him. It is a crazy price.

A good deal doesnt matter for City. They end up with two of the most creative players in the PL.
Online clinical

Reply #4122 on: Today at 10:45:03 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:43:47 am
A good deal doesnt matter for City. They end up with two of the most creative players in the PL.

And then when it comes to replace them they'll ditch them and spend another £100m on the next best thing. Value and longterm thinking mean nothing for city.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Reply #4123 on: Today at 10:46:11 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:43:32 am
If Ben White can do that no wonder we wanted to sign him too

Did I quite the wrong post? :D
Online MD1990

Reply #4124 on: Today at 10:55:17 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:43:47 am
A good deal doesnt matter for City. They end up with two of the most creative players in the PL.
Pep said they couldt afford Grealish a few years ago :lmao
Offline FowlerLegend

Reply #4125 on: Today at 10:57:47 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:05:43 am
Our owners are pretty much as risk averse as they come. No way they'd risk that. What if he gets a bad injury? If he was £50m they'd may take the gamble but £156m.... no chance
Yeah, I get that risk and as I say it's unlikely but for all the stick the owners get, and I give them plenty, they are very switched on commercially.
There is a reason Mbappe can ask for such a wage, due to all he brings to the club. I just think that I couldn't see the owners giving £150m to Dortmund for Haaland but I could see them doing it for Mbappe for the humungous commercial benefits he would bring. Van Dijk had a huge impact there and cost half his proposed fee and yet I would say Mbappe has maybe 10 times his appeal.
If you could then sell him for twice your money 2 or 3 years later you would be laughing!
Online JackWard33

Reply #4126 on: Today at 11:02:03 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:33:47 am
They will do what they want now FFP is dead. FFP going and covid has all meant the likes of Chelsea, City, PSG etc hold all the cards even more so now. It was bad before it's going to be 10 times worse now. Get prepared for it. The self funded clubs have much less money than before but the 3 above aren't affected at all and now have no regulation in place to stop them. It's mad.

Exactly - how can anyone judge if 100 million is value.. its the wrong question... its what they need to pay to get the player and they simply don't care

They'll get Kane this summer too and if it doesn't work they'll do similar next summer
Offline a treeless whopper

Reply #4127 on: Today at 11:02:35 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:55:17 am
Pep said they couldt afford Grealish a few years ago :lmao

Yes but he talks a lot of shite. But its absolutely a fantastic signing for City. The only player who has kept up with De Bruyne in terms of creativity in that area of the field is Grealish.
Online clinical

Reply #4128 on: Today at 11:05:05 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:02:03 am
Exactly - how can anyone judge if 100 million is value.. its the wrong question... its what they need to pay to get the player and they simply don't care

They'll get Kane this summer too and if it doesn't work they'll do similar next summer

It's like the media can't see it. But FFP going and Covid has helped the oil clubs even more. It really is bad for football. It's a reason why other big clubs were so keen on the ESL.
Online Fordy

Reply #4129 on: Today at 11:12:40 am
Sky pouring cold water on the Grealish story and saying yes City are interested but doubt it will happen this summer as they want an out and out forward.
Online Caston

Reply #4130 on: Today at 11:16:02 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:12:40 am
Sky pouring cold water on the Grealish story and saying yes City are interested but doubt it will happen this summer as they want an out and out forward.

Like they couldn't just buy Grealish and Kane...
Online JackWard33

Reply #4131 on: Today at 11:27:39 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:05:05 am
It's like the media can't see it. But FFP going and Covid has helped the oil clubs even more. It really is bad for football. It's a reason why other big clubs were so keen on the ESL.

yeah and the mis handling and terrible construction of the ESL really sucks for us because it totally closed down the debate about what should happen to top level football for years and we're in a far more un-equal situation than before
Online Fordy

Reply #4132 on: Today at 11:31:34 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:16:02 am
Like they couldn't just buy Grealish and Kane...

Villa have opened contract talks with Grealish and have said that he isn't for sale. All their transfers are based around him - Breaking news.

To answer your question. No City can't go out and splash 250m in one window on 2 players.
