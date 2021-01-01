Our owners are pretty much as risk averse as they come. No way they'd risk that. What if he gets a bad injury? If he was £50m they'd may take the gamble but £156m.... no chance



Yeah, I get that risk and as I say it's unlikely but for all the stick the owners get, and I give them plenty, they are very switched on commercially.There is a reason Mbappe can ask for such a wage, due to all he brings to the club. I just think that I couldn't see the owners giving £150m to Dortmund for Haaland but I could see them doing it for Mbappe for the humungous commercial benefits he would bring. Van Dijk had a huge impact there and cost half his proposed fee and yet I would say Mbappe has maybe 10 times his appeal.If you could then sell him for twice your money 2 or 3 years later you would be laughing!