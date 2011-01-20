« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: PeterTheRed
Why do you worry about that? We have FSG to worry about that. If they want Mbappe (and they obviously do, since Henry was giving Mbappe and his family a tour in his private plane), let them worry about that.

We are in a better financial shape than Real Madrid at the moment. We have a better team at it's peak. Why would Mbappe risk the best years of his career in a rebuilding proces, when he could be guaranteed the top honors with us?

That's unfair, the vast majority of the talk in this thread is people trying to piece together a picture of our circumstances in order to figure out who we might or might not sign. Whether you think we'll target Mbappe or not, shooting someone down for analysing the situation is kind of bullshit.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Schmidt
That's unfair, the vast majority of the talk in this thread is people trying to piece together a picture of our circumstances in order to figure out who we might or might not sign. Whether you think we'll target Mbappe or not, shooting someone down for analysing the situation is kind of bullshit.

I think I've been completely fair. If the poster in question has suggested for months that we should sign Sancho for £80 million (plus add-ons and agent fee) and on £350,000 per week, why is she worried about Mbappe's big wages, if he moves when he is out of contract next summer?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: PeterTheRed
I think I've been completely fair. If the poster in question has suggested for months that we should sign Sancho for £80 million (plus add-ons and agent fee) and on £350,000 per week, why is she worried about Mbappe's big wages, if he moves when he is out of contract next summer?

I'm not addressing the wider argument going on, I just think it's bullshit when people say "We have FSG to worry about that" when the vast majority of us are all trying to use what we know about the clubs circumstances and strategy to predict who we could sign, we're generally not just throwing names into the air with no thought.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Nothing would give me greater pleasure than seeing #Mbappe22 signing for Jurgens tricky Reds, but the numbers would be beyond astronomical, on a Bosman you'd be paying a signing on fee of at least £50m, and wages of £40m per year, madness.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Schmidt
I'm not addressing the wider argument going on, I just think it's bullshit when people say "We have FSG to worry about that" when the vast majority of us are all trying to use what we know about the clubs circumstances and strategy to predict who we could sign, we're generally not just throwing names into the air with no thought.

The most reliable source in France (RMC Sport) have reported on several ocassions that Real Madrid and LFC are the only possible destinations for Mbappe, if he leaves PSG. It is your prerogative to believe these reports, but the reality is that we are very much in the running for the player. I still think that he will end up at Real Madrid, but no one is throwing names into the air with no thought here ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo
Nothing would give me greater pleasure than seeing #Mbappe22 signing for Jurgens tricky Reds, but the numbers would be beyond astronomical, on a Bosman you'd be paying a signing on fee of at least £50m, and wages of £40m per year, madness.

I don't know about the signing-on fee, but the richest club in the World have offered Mbappe £25 million per year, for a contract extension ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Arsenal will pay almost 50M for Ben White? Insane money imo.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: PeterTheRed
The most reliable source in France (RMC Sport) have reported on several ocassions that Real Madrid and LFC are the only possible destinations for Mbappe, if he leaves PSG. It is your prerogative to believe these reports, but the reality is that we are very much in the running for the player. I still think that he will end up at Real Madrid, but no one is throwing names into the air with no thought here ...

I haven't said anything whatsoever about Mbappe.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: a treeless whopper
As I pointed out earlier Madrids players are coming to the end of their peak and they need to strengthen . They can get a Mbappe and not worry about their other players losing their shit because the likes of Modric and Benzema are hardly, at their ages, going to be able to go into the chairmens office and ask for parity or even close. Mbappe can become the focal point of it all. Plus they make more than us and can stretch their budget to suit.

The problem with us is the wage budget spiralling out of control. You really think Salah and Van Dijk, players in their prime, are going to accept a new player being close to almost double what they are on?

It's been highlighted that the main aim this season is the get the likes of Salah, Van Dijk to sign new contracts.  If a top top player joins us in summer of 22 then our current main players could be in new 5 year contracts already.

The likes of Salah, Van Dijk will want to know what is happening on the transfer front. Top players want the club they play for to improve.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards
My problem is that there are people that have been advocating Salah to be sold since his first season here, has fck all to do with form for one, and that has been going on year in and year out. But prior to that, the massive outcries were we were a selling club, always losing our best players to other clubs.

There is a difference between selling a player who wants to leave and or has massive form issues/injury issues, and a selling a player who has none of those and is sitll performing at the highest level. [Salah is the one performing at the highest level, who has had one injury since he's been here, and he was out for 2 games because of said injury].

I am not opposed to selling Firmino for example, if you do want to fund a replacement, because I think certain aspects of his game have regressed. Mane I'd give another season, afterall he did deal with covid and it was a weird year for everyone involved, some react to it differently than others. However, there is nothing that would make me want to sell Salah for instance, who has performed at a high level, even when we have been inconsistent particularly in the final third.

But to sell him now, without any of the above mentioned issues taking place, to me is utter lunacy.


The problem is Defacto somebody used Mane as the example and You have turned it into Salah, I haven't seen anyone in this discussion remotely suggest Salah should be the one. All you guys saying we shouldn't sell a player at the top of his game must of hated 1987, selling Rushie off the back of a 30 goal season and bringing in Barnes, Beardlsy, Houghton and Aldridge with the money. What a horrible decision that was.
What you all seem to be missing is the point Sangria and others are trying to make which is teams need to evolve, you cant keep the same old players year in year out no matter how successful they have been as it gets stale. All our best managers have known this its why the likes of Keegan, Souness and Rush were sold to move the evolution along.
I don't credit Ferguson for much but the one thing he was very good at all through his successful years was knowing when to move top players on for the benefit of the teams long term, how many times did people say oh he's sold Stam, Ince, Beckham etc that's not going to end well and yet they continued to win the trophies year on year.
As fans its hard to accept players who have helped us be successful need to go but sometimes it has to happen and like Sangria I think Mane will be the first of our fabled front three, Firmino for all his brilliance is not a player many mangers would know what to do with and Salah is just to effective to consider yet hence Mane is the likeliest
It sucks but for continued success it has to happen
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: blacksun
The problem is Defacto somebody used Mane as the example and You have turned it into Salah, I haven't seen anyone in this discussion remotely suggest Salah should be the one. All you guys saying we shouldn't sell a player at the top of his game must of hated 1987, selling Rushie off the back of a 30 goal season and bringing in Barnes, Beardlsy, Houghton and Aldridge with the money. What a horrible decision that was.
What you all seem to be missing is the point Sangria and others are trying to make which is teams need to evolve, you cant keep the same old players year in year out no matter how successful they have been as it gets stale. All our best managers have known this its why the likes of Keegan, Souness and Rush were sold to move the evolution along.
I don't credit Ferguson for much but the one thing he was very good at all through his successful years was knowing when to move top players on for the benefit of the teams long term, how many times did people say oh he's sold Stam, Ince, Beckham etc that's not going to end well and yet they continued to win the trophies year on year.
As fans its hard to accept players who have helped us be successful need to go but sometimes it has to happen and like Sangria I think Mane will be the first of our fabled front three, Firmino for all his brilliance is not a player many mangers would know what to do with and Salah is just to effective to consider yet hence Mane is the likeliest
It sucks but for continued success it has to happen

Its also in the context of knowing that generally we need the money in order to buy players. If you are not selling anyone, how do you expect to buy the next crop?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: blacksun
The problem is Defacto somebody used Mane as the example and You have turned it into Salah, I haven't seen anyone in this discussion remotely suggest Salah should be the one. All you guys saying we shouldn't sell a player at the top of his game must of hated 1987, selling Rushie off the back of a 30 goal season and bringing in Barnes, Beardlsy, Houghton and Aldridge with the money. What a horrible decision that was.
What you all seem to be missing is the point Sangria and others are trying to make which is teams need to evolve, you cant keep the same old players year in year out no matter how successful they have been as it gets stale. All our best managers have known this its why the likes of Keegan, Souness and Rush were sold to move the evolution along.
I don't credit Ferguson for much but the one thing he was very good at all through his successful years was knowing when to move top players on for the benefit of the teams long term, how many times did people say oh he's sold Stam, Ince, Beckham etc that's not going to end well and yet they continued to win the trophies year on year.
As fans its hard to accept players who have helped us be successful need to go but sometimes it has to happen and like Sangria I think Mane will be the first of our fabled front three, Firmino for all his brilliance is not a player many mangers would know what to do with and Salah is just to effective to consider yet hence Mane is the likeliest
It sucks but for continued success it has to happen

Within the current era, under the current manager, we sold one of our stars and used the money to buy three of our current starters. We usually spend 40m net with the remainder coming from sales of squad players. In the space of 2 windows, we signed the most expensive defender in the world, the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, and one of the best DMs in the world. All funded by selling one of our star players.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: elsewhere
Arsenal will pay almost 50M for Ben White? Insane money imo.
It's like the opinion of the RAWK hipsters has become sentient.

Kinda terrifying in its own way.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: blacksun
The problem is Defacto somebody used Mane as the example and You have turned it into Salah, I haven't seen anyone in this discussion remotely suggest Salah should be the one. All you guys saying we shouldn't sell a player at the top of his game must of hated 1987, selling Rushie off the back of a 30 goal season and bringing in Barnes, Beardlsy, Houghton and Aldridge with the money. What a horrible decision that was.
What you all seem to be missing is the point Sangria and others are trying to make which is teams need to evolve, you cant keep the same old players year in year out no matter how successful they have been as it gets stale. All our best managers have known this its why the likes of Keegan, Souness and Rush were sold to move the evolution along.
I don't credit Ferguson for much but the one thing he was very good at all through his successful years was knowing when to move top players on for the benefit of the teams long term, how many times did people say oh he's sold Stam, Ince, Beckham etc that's not going to end well and yet they continued to win the trophies year on year.
As fans its hard to accept players who have helped us be successful need to go but sometimes it has to happen and like Sangria I think Mane will be the first of our fabled front three, Firmino for all his brilliance is not a player many mangers would know what to do with and Salah is just to effective to consider yet hence Mane is the likeliest
It sucks but for continued success it has to happen

There have been plenty of examples of Salah being mentioned as a player to sell, this is a big forum, aside from this forum, it's been doing the rounds within our own fanbase for about 3 years now. [look at his thread on the main forum for examples] I brought him up as an example of how the logic of selling your best players who don't want to go, or who aren't showing signs of decline is lunacy.

I think I also elaborated that selling Firmino and Mane for instance makes more sense, if you wanted to fund new players, if they continue their regression, Firmino in particular. So in those scenarios it makes sense. I'd be totally ok if we sold Firmino today, and brought someone better if possible. As I said already, I'd give Mane another season to see whether or not last season was a fluke. I literally just said this in the post you quoted and responded to.

As far as Rush goes, what happened in 1987 shouldn't automatically mean the same should happen now. The game isn't the same, and players don't drop off a cliff at a certain age, particularly those who take care of themselves and are performing well. Again,to reiterate, sell those who are showing signs of decline if that's how you want to go about getting new players. I don't have a problem with getting rid of players who fall into that criteria.

 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Quote from: Sangria
Within the current era, under the current manager, we sold one of our stars and used the money to buy three of our current starters. We usually spend 40m net with the remainder coming from sales of squad players. In the space of 2 windows, we signed the most expensive defender in the world, the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, and one of the best DMs in the world. All funded by selling one of our star players.

And we sold the said player because he wanted to move. We didn't push him out the door. Which is different to everything I've said previously. We didn't force him to leave and it's not like we caved in the moment he made his desire known [in the summer of 2017]. We adjusted our plans once it was clear that his head wasn't here and he wanted to go. And we adapted in that scenario.

But we didn't out of the blue go out and sell him and fund new players because that's what we always wanted to do.

We also had an interest in signing Van Dijk whilst Coutinho was still at the club [that summer], and the only reason we didn't sign him in the summer is due to Soton's complaints to the FA about our tapping up.

