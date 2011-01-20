My problem is that there are people that have been advocating Salah to be sold since his first season here, has fck all to do with form for one, and that has been going on year in and year out. But prior to that, the massive outcries were we were a selling club, always losing our best players to other clubs.



There is a difference between selling a player who wants to leave and or has massive form issues/injury issues, and a selling a player who has none of those and is sitll performing at the highest level. [Salah is the one performing at the highest level, who has had one injury since he's been here, and he was out for 2 games because of said injury].



I am not opposed to selling Firmino for example, if you do want to fund a replacement, because I think certain aspects of his game have regressed. Mane I'd give another season, afterall he did deal with covid and it was a weird year for everyone involved, some react to it differently than others. However, there is nothing that would make me want to sell Salah for instance, who has performed at a high level, even when we have been inconsistent particularly in the final third.



But to sell him now, without any of the above mentioned issues taking place, to me is utter lunacy.





The problem is Defacto somebody used Mane as the example and You have turned it into Salah, I haven't seen anyone in this discussion remotely suggest Salah should be the one. All you guys saying we shouldn't sell a player at the top of his game must of hated 1987, selling Rushie off the back of a 30 goal season and bringing in Barnes, Beardlsy, Houghton and Aldridge with the money. What a horrible decision that was.What you all seem to be missing is the point Sangria and others are trying to make which is teams need to evolve, you cant keep the same old players year in year out no matter how successful they have been as it gets stale. All our best managers have known this its why the likes of Keegan, Souness and Rush were sold to move the evolution along.I don't credit Ferguson for much but the one thing he was very good at all through his successful years was knowing when to move top players on for the benefit of the teams long term, how many times did people say oh he's sold Stam, Ince, Beckham etc that's not going to end well and yet they continued to win the trophies year on year.As fans its hard to accept players who have helped us be successful need to go but sometimes it has to happen and like Sangria I think Mane will be the first of our fabled front three, Firmino for all his brilliance is not a player many mangers would know what to do with and Salah is just to effective to consider yet hence Mane is the likeliestIt sucks but for continued success it has to happen