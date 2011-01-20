« previous next »
I don't have a problem selling a player who wants to leave, but I am not seeing any of our star players pushing for a move. Why would any club in our position sell a star player who wants to stay?

You keep ignoring my point that not all our players want to stay. Real and Barca aren't always going to be as financially anaemic as they are now. When they have money, they will have glamour.
You keep ignoring my point that not all our players want to stay. Real and Barca aren't always going to be as financially anaemic as they are now. When they have money, they will have glamour.

I must have missed something. What star player on our current team has expressed a desire to join Real Madrid or Barcelona? Anyway ...

Inter are waiting for Paris Saint-Germain to send the improved official bid around 70m [add ons included] to complete and sign Achraf Hakimi deal. Just a matter of time then hes expected to join PSG.

Personal terms agreed until 2026, confirmed. Hakimi wants PSG.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1407824993740800006?
According to ESPN, PSG have agreed a fee with Inter for Hakimi.
I must have missed something. What star player on our current team has expressed a desire to join Real Madrid or Barcelona? Anyway ...

Bloody hell. Is concrete evidence necessary now for discussing future plans? Can I hold you to your own standard of discussion?
Thats not how we operate. We sign players who have some proven ability behind them. That reduces the risk, but increases the price.
We have to adapt. We haven't been in this situation before. Mane replaced a player whereas now we are not necessarily looking for a player to start ahead of Mane from 1st game of the season. We are looking for someone to replace him gradually over a season or two.
If Doku's father is to be believed we saw that player being Doku. The best way to do it is slowly, like Utd did with Ronaldo. It is also cheaper.
Bloody hell. Is concrete evidence necessary now for discussing future plans? Can I hold you to your own standard of discussion?

Oh, I get it now. You are saying that we should sell our star players, even though they don't want to leave, so we can afford players who might be stars in the future. To be honest, I don't like the idea. Too much risk involved ...
Oh, I get it now. You are saying that we should sell our star players, even though they don't want to leave, so we can afford players who might be stars in the future. To be honest, I don't like the idea. Too much risk involved ...

Ok. So your preferred MO is to ask for exact evidence, and then to deliberately misread the point in order to support your own argument, before coming to a disingenuous conclusion. I think I will hold you to your own standards in the future.
We don't cook our books, and most of our ready money goes into wages.
How about gifting the stadium money for the main stand and Anfield Road end. Not having £160m to payback would help somewhat I would imagine or is that not possible either?
I think what you are basically trying to say that it isn't that City and Chelsea have more committed owners, it's just that they cook the books to invest as there is no legit way our owners can put in more money as it needs to come from commercial revenues?
In that case, we are in a circular situation.
We don't cook our books, and most of our ready money goes into wages.
Also, in that case, how were FSG able to lend us £100m during the pandemic?
How has the money from the Redbird investment been (according to the Echo) used to wipe out our debts so we can go back to pretty much business as usual". If the owners basically cannot pump money in to affect transfers etc then how can they be doing that? Because its debt related?
How about gifting the stadium money for the main stand and Anfield Road end. Not having £160m to payback would help somewhat I would imagine or is that not possible either?
I think what you are basically trying to say that it isn't that City and Chelsea have more committed owners, it's just that they cook the books to invest as there is no legit way our owners can put in more money as it needs to come from commercial revenues?
In that case, we are in a circular situation.

Infrastructure does not count towards FFP.
Bloody hell. Is concrete evidence necessary now for discussing future plans? Can I hold you to your own standard of discussion?

Unless they are really pushing for a move, selling our best players at their peak is an insane transfer strategy. 
For years our lot have been whinging about losing our best players at their peak.


Now they want our best players to be sold, players who aren't trying to move away from the club

Lunacy.


Anyway, glad Hakimi is going to PSG and not Chelsea. Fabulous young player
Not all our players may see us as the pinnacle of their career. Real and Barca have been more glamorous clubs to many, including even some of our academy players in the past (eg. McManaman, Owen). We shouldn't see this as a negative.

It also helped that we weren't competitive for major trophies consistently.
Brighton have sold Davy Propper back to PSV. The fee might be as low as 2m in achievable bonuses according to some reports. Brighton paid £10m+ for him four years ago and allegedly wanted a similar fee
Infrastructure does not count towards FFP.
Yes, but it counts significantly towards the costs of running the club and so inadvertedly impacts our transfer budget et al.
In 2019 we were told by Pearce (and others) that we were quiet because the players we wanted- like Sancho - were not available. We were effectively saving our money for a rainy day.
Then the pandemic hit and Paul Gorst was saying that the noises consistently from the club was that the Redbird deal was to allow the club to act at pre-pandemic levels.
If that is the case then we may well do a lot more than is being suggested and too be frank we need to!
Manchester United have indicated to Borussia Dortmund that they are prepared to raise their offer for Jadon Sancho to £73m (85m) as they close in on the signing of the England forward.

Negotiations with Dortmund have been ongoing for several weeks after United refused to match the German clubs valuation last summer, with the 21-year-old former Manchester City player thought to be available for £77.5m (90m). But with Sancho already having agreed personal terms on a five-year deal worth about £350,000 a week, it is understood that Uniteds latest offer could tempt Dortmund into doing business for a player who has two years left on his contract.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/23/manchester-united-increase-offer-for-jadon-sancho-to-73m
Manchester United have indicated to Borussia Dortmund that they are prepared to raise their offer for Jadon Sancho to £73m (€85m) as they close in on the signing of the England forward.

Negotiations with Dortmund have been ongoing for several weeks after United refused to match the German club’s valuation last summer, with the 21-year-old former Manchester City player thought to be available for £77.5m (€90m). But with Sancho already having agreed personal terms on a five-year deal worth about £350,000 a week, it is understood that United’s latest offer could tempt Dortmund into doing business for a player who has two years left on his contract.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/23/manchester-united-increase-offer-for-jadon-sancho-to-73m

Imagine how much Mbappe is going to be on when signs for another side. Could be £500k a week!
Imagine how much Mbappe is going to be on when signs for another side. Could be £500k a week!

At least we won't see MacRed talk about Mbappe or any other player again without definite concrete sources. That's assuming he applies the same standards to himself that he demands from others.
At least we won't see MacRed talk about Mbappe or any other player again without definite concrete sources. That's assuming he applies the same standards to himself that he demands from others.

Is Mbappe choosing LFC on Fifa not make it a credible link?
Imagine how much Mbappe is going to be on when signs for another side. Could be £500k a week!

Was talking about this the other day and i reckon it will be close to a million a week

Presuming he leaves on a free next summer and signs a five year deal then that's 260 million over his next contract and considering his next club will have no transfer fee then it's plausible as i would imagine you would be parting with the best part of 200 million even before wages if you were buying him
Was talking about this the other day and i reckon it will be close to a million a week

Presuming he leaves on a free next summer and signs a five year deal then that's 260 million over his next contract and considering his next club will have no transfer fee then it's plausible as i would imagine you would be parting with the best part of 200 million even before wages if you were buying him

Not sure he will get quite that much but can imagine he will get anywhere between 50-100m as a signing on fee. That means any club that takes him on will have to have him as pretty much the main player and will end up almost with a Messi type situation.
