Probably. Concern would be how we generate money to then sign proven players of our own considering we generally dont make much available to spend without sales. If we dont want a significant drop off then we probably have to sign a pretty much ready made replacement, which would cost a lot.
I think this could be a big, big problem moving forwards.
We don't have the values in players we did 2 years ago. Who in our 11 could you sell for big money? Trent and maybe Allisson?
I get that people think that last season was just a blip, but we won't find that out until next season. I just am hoping that FSG surprise us and start buying players this summer that will come into the first 11 long term.
We are a high intensity team and we have Van Dijk, Mane, Salah, Firmino, Hendo, Thiago and Milly all 29 years or older. You cannot replace all of them in 1 summer. We need to start that transition now, players that can be gradually bedded in over the next 2-3 years while staying at the top.
Hopefully we can raise sufficient funds through squad sales this summer to bring a couple in but I have my doubts about how much they can do.
If they don't think FSG will have to dig deep as otherwise their asset value could significantly drop.