With Salah, Mane and Jota on our team, no reason to even think about Sancho at that price. Bellingham is someone that we must consider, when he is on the market, probably in a couple of years ...



Wasn't thinking about this coming season, or even perhaps the one after.But Mane & Salah will, at some point, begin to decline (maybe Mane already has, if last season's form is an indicator) and we'll need to replace. Our scouting has largely been brilliant, but more and more clubs are following our approach and it's getting harder and harder to get a clear run at our key targets.I don't just want to be competing for the top silverware for a handful of years with a squad assembled then allowed to age, I want us to be constantly planning for the inevitable turnover of players as they peak and decline.Sancho is 21 and, as has been shown countless times, has been posting numbers that are at the elite level, and in one of the top leagues. In terms of the market, he's well underpriced, and at an age where you could get 5 years out of him then recoup your initial outlay. Not signing one of the most gifted young players in the world at that price seems a false economy.