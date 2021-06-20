« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 321696 times)

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,517
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3920 on: Yesterday at 05:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on June 20, 2021, 06:47:46 pm
Dare I say it was more of a post to just have a whinge than any actual real news?

It was neither.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,855
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3921 on: Yesterday at 05:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 05:10:51 pm
It was neither.

So how is it looking likely they're signing him?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3922 on: Yesterday at 05:26:49 pm »
Man City are cheats. It is galling to watch them, unconstrained by financial reality. FFP failed and they showed they are bigger than UEFA by not cooperating, then letting the time elapse, and winning the CAS case on a technicality. Lawyer up and beat them.

They needed to be checked, but those responsible for running the game were unable to do so. As such, I very much agree that covid will now accelerate the gap between Man City, and Chelsea too for that matter, and the rest.

It doesnt mean we cant win the league, and next season we will give it an almighty go. I wouldnt swap our manager for any other in the world. But it does grate that he fights an unfair battle, and the powers that be let him, and the game, down when they let obvious cheats prosper.

The ESL was cack handed and wrong on any number of levels, but to the degree that it was an attempt by the clubs to wrest control from the authorities that have failed them, I supported it. If it made them all more money, so that they could compete better with the likes of Man City, I could see the thinking even if it was a flawed concept.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,360
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3923 on: Yesterday at 05:32:38 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:26:49 pm
Man City are cheats. It is galling to watch them, unconstrained by financial reality. FFP failed and they showed they are bigger than UEFA by not cooperating, then letting the time elapse, and winning the CAS case on a technicality. Lawyer up and beat them.

They needed to be checked, but those responsible for running the game were unable to do so. As such, I very much agree that covid will now accelerate the gap between Man City, and Chelsea too for that matter, and the rest.

It doesnt mean we cant win the league, and next season we will give it an almighty go. I wouldnt swap our manager for any other in the world. But it does grate that he fights an unfair battle, and the powers that be let him, and the game, down when they let obvious cheats prosper.

The ESL was cack handed and wrong on any number of levels, but to the degree that it was an attempt by the clubs to wrest control from the authorities that have failed them, I supported it. If it made them all more money, so that they could compete better with the likes of Man City, I could see the thinking even if it was a flawed concept.

The Super League was never going to succeed, with Man City and Chelsea being invited, and with Ajax, Benfica, Celtic, Lyon and the likes being left out ...
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,250
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3924 on: Yesterday at 08:57:50 pm »
Watford Football Club@WatfordFC
An agreement with Club Brugges has been reached for the transfer of exciting young forward Emmanuel Dennis, we are delighted to confirm!
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3925 on: Yesterday at 09:09:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:32:38 pm
The Super League was never going to succeed, with Man City and Chelsea being invited, and with Ajax, Benfica, Celtic, Lyon and the likes being left out ...

Completely agree. The pedigree of the participants was but one of many issues, with the lack of promotion and relegation being another, that caught the ire of the public. The whole thing was cack handed.

The underlying reasons havent gone away though, and since the custodians of the game arent especially fit for purpose and all have their own vested interests bigger international tournaments, more of them, more games, more money. then at some point the clubs will rise up again to gain control.

Wont be for a while, but I feel it will come again.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,066
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 10:05:54 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:57:50 pm
Watford Football Club@WatfordFC
An agreement with Club Brugges has been reached for the transfer of exciting young forward Emmanuel Dennis, we are delighted to confirm!
Hmm interesting... He was in the shadow of Krepin Diatta at Brugge and showed he had real quality in the Champions League against the likes of Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, but he's infuriatingly inconsistent. It's an interesting signing for Watford, because he's been linked to a much better class of side in recent months. He spent some time on loan in Germany in a dysfunctional Koln side where he didn't get a single league goal and scored 1 in 10. He has never been prolific in Belgium either really, with his best numbers being 7 in 26.

However, he's quick, very quick, still only 23 and has phenomenal pressing stats with good progressives. His underlying numbers point to a player who could improve fairly rapidly - however he'll be asked to do this whilst simultaneously being dropped into the most difficult environment he will have played in. This one could go either way for me. Watford are still shit so I don't know he's joined the right club to develop him.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 12:19:52 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:57:50 pm
Watford Football Club@WatfordFC
An agreement with Club Brugges has been reached for the transfer of exciting young forward Emmanuel Dennis, we are delighted to confirm!
He was brillant against Real a few years ago.

Watford with Pedro,Sarr & possibly Dennis. Not a bad forward line. Although very raw
Logged

Offline red number 9

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 180
  • Moses said "come forth" but we came first
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 01:25:47 pm »
I remember his trick-shots 😀
https://youtu.be/WRd_EJfg9BY
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 04:03:33 pm »
Milot Rashica signs for Norwich! Thats a potentially exciting one.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Up
« previous next »
 