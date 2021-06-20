Man City are cheats. It is galling to watch them, unconstrained by financial reality. FFP failed and they showed they are bigger than UEFA by not cooperating, then letting the time elapse, and winning the CAS case on a technicality. Lawyer up and beat them.



They needed to be checked, but those responsible for running the game were unable to do so. As such, I very much agree that covid will now accelerate the gap between Man City, and Chelsea too for that matter, and the rest.



It doesnt mean we cant win the league, and next season we will give it an almighty go. I wouldnt swap our manager for any other in the world. But it does grate that he fights an unfair battle, and the powers that be let him, and the game, down when they let obvious cheats prosper.



The ESL was cack handed and wrong on any number of levels, but to the degree that it was an attempt by the clubs to wrest control from the authorities that have failed them, I supported it. If it made them all more money, so that they could compete better with the likes of Man City, I could see the thinking even if it was a flawed concept.