I’d be amazed if Varane left this summer. That’d be their first choice centre back partnership from the last god knows how many years gone in 1 summer and they’re hardly stacked there. 1 more season I reckon.



Varane has only got 1 year left on his contract.If reports in Spain are to be believed, Real have offered him a new contract but he's so far not signed it and want's to explore his options after the Euro's. Look like Real want about 60M euros for him this summer if he won't sign a new contract. They can't really afford to let him go on a free. Suspect that if they sell Varane they'll go after Pau Torres to go with Alaba, Nacho and Militao as their options next season.