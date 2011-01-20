According to The Guardian Villa made a bid for Tierney. However Tierney is set to agree a new contract at Arsenal.
If it was this Guardian article, then it was Smith Rowe that Villa bid for, not Tierney. Although that would be very, very funny. https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/19/arsenal-agree-new-kieran-tierney-contract-and-want-smith-rowe-to-follow
What a manager. How does he do it?
Shrewd to say the least. Sometimes you just have to put your hands up and admit that its not about the money. I hear theres this lad at Spurs that they are signing too, Ive not heard much about him but apparently hes pretty good and pep and his scouts might have unearthed a gem.
Didn't they also try to sign this left side forward from Barcelona a window or two ago? Barca's academy has been producing decent players, so he might have been worth a punt at 50m or whatever the price was.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Varane to United looking likely and would be so annoying. They'd have their Van Dijk and he's only just turned 28. In his prime. Hopefully PSG step in.
