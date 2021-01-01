I'd agree Vardy looks like he's done in terms of elite goal scoring numbers. Edouard wouldn't be a like for like replacement, he's got more strings to his bow than Vardy (albeit he may be less effective) but Daka maybe more naturally fits into the counter-attacking sprinter/finisher role that Vardy inhabits, if Leicester are essentially just trying to recreate their exact same patterns of play.



I'm sure both would do well there. Rodgers might want to drop Iheanacho into the 10 slot and have those two ahead of him in a 3-5-2 that they often play. Maddison would fund the purchases and Iheanacho would get to showcase his underrated and subtle passing range. Having seen him play there for Nigeria, I've a feeling he's actually more of a 10 than a 9.