THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)

Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3800 on: Today at 03:14:57 pm
Yeah, I mean I dont think Leicester will be unwilling sellers of Maddison. Theyre probably thrilled they can flog him as it gives them cash to renew the squad without selling Tielemans or Barnes. Rodgers had him as a sub in the latter stages of the season and was publicly having a go at him for poor fitness (thats how I read it anyway). Theyd probably sell him for less than Arsenal end up paying.

And agree that Vardy is finally showing his age and will likely be used sparingly from now on. And Edouard could maybe do a job slightly deeper, maybe Daka could go wide etc.
fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3801 on: Today at 03:23:51 pm
Makes sense from their perspective I think. Daka and Edouard for £40 odd million is good considering they need to replace Vardy.





Oskar

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3802 on: Today at 03:25:02 pm
Romano now saying they want Daka rather than Edouard, Leicester haven't been able to agree a deal with Celtic.
Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3803 on: Today at 03:29:32 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:25:02 pm
Romano now saying they want Daka rather than Edouard, Leicester haven't been able to agree a deal with Celtic.

Fair. Personally glad that Daka is moving somewhere that isnt a traditional top six club, means if he explodes at Leicester he could still be a target for us in a couple of years.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3804 on: Today at 03:35:17 pm
I'd agree Vardy looks like he's done in terms of elite goal scoring numbers. Edouard wouldn't be a like for like replacement, he's got more strings to his bow than Vardy (albeit he may be less effective) but Daka maybe more naturally fits into the counter-attacking sprinter/finisher role that Vardy inhabits, if Leicester are essentially just trying to recreate their exact same patterns of play.

I'm sure both would do well there. Rodgers might want to drop Iheanacho into the 10 slot and have those two ahead of him in a 3-5-2 that they often play. Maddison would fund the purchases and Iheanacho would get to showcase his underrated and subtle passing range. Having seen him play there for Nigeria, I've a feeling he's actually more of a 10 than a 9.


Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3805 on: Today at 03:42:12 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:35:17 pm
I'd agree Vardy looks like he's done in terms of elite goal scoring numbers. Edouard wouldn't be a like for like replacement, he's got more strings to his bow than Vardy (albeit he may be less effective) but Daka maybe more naturally fits into the counter-attacking sprinter/finisher role that Vardy inhabits, if Leicester are essentially just trying to recreate their exact same patterns of play.

I'm sure both would do well there. Rodgers might want to drop Iheanacho into the 10 slot and have those two ahead of him in a 3-5-2 that they often play. Maddison would fund the purchases and Iheanacho would get to showcase his underrated and subtle passing range. Having seen him play there for Nigeria, I've a feeling he's actually more of a 10 than a 9.

I wonder where Barnes fits in their 3-5-2 system they ended the season on, when he's back from injury? They surely won't play him wingback...
Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3806 on: Today at 03:45:05 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:42:12 pm
I wonder where Barnes fits in their 3-5-2 system they ended the season on, when he's back from injury? They surely won't play him wingback...

Wouldn't be like Rodgers to play a talented English forward at wingback  ;)
Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3807 on: Today at 03:50:59 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:45:05 pm
Wouldn't be like Rodgers to play a talented English forward at wingback  ;)

They should just sell him to us and avoid this selection headache.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3808 on: Today at 04:16:29 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:50:59 pm
They should just sell him to us and avoid this selection headache.
This would be my preference  ;D

I'm not too sure, he clearly rates him. When they were playing their best stuff this season, he was a deeper part of the 2 or the central creator in rotation with Maddison. He was essentially used as a mobile foil for Vardy to allow Vardy to conserve his running for clearer avenues of opportunity, less wild chasing.

Barnes will be in Rodgers' plans I'm sure. I think he probably sees him, Tielemans and Soyuncu as the three to build the team around. And he'd be right.


MD1990

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3809 on: Today at 04:29:52 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:16:29 pm
This would be my preference  ;D

I'm not too sure, he clearly rates him. When they were playing their best stuff this season, he was a deeper part of the 2 or the central creator in rotation with Maddison. He was essentially used as a mobile foil for Vardy to allow Vardy to conserve his running for clearer avenues of opportunity, less wild chasing.

Barnes will be in Rodgers' plans I'm sure. I think he probably sees him, Tielemans and Soyuncu as the three to build the team around. And he'd be right.
Soyuncu has only 2 years left. They need him to sign a new deal same with Tielemans.

If not half of Europe will want him. Brillant CB
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3810 on: Today at 04:36:53 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:29:52 pm
Soyuncu has only 2 years left. They need him to sign a new deal same with Tielemans.

If not half of Europe will want him. Brillant CB
Yeah he's pretty good. I don't think he's as great as many make him out to be but good Premier League CB for sure. Has the tendency to make some very bad decisions positioning wise that bear the hallmarks of a 21 year old CB just learning the game, not a 25 year old with 4 years first team football under his belt.

He shows some great front foot defending at times though and has that engaging, swashbuckling style that people (myself included) like though.


fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3811 on: Today at 04:42:47 pm
He's not even Leicesters best CB





Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3812 on: Today at 04:45:32 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:42:47 pm
He's not even Leicesters best CB
Yeah Fofana is the real gem in that defence.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3813 on: Today at 04:48:43 pm
Lobo was talking about Jonny Evans though.
fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3814 on: Today at 04:50:43 pm
Benkovic




