We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Suet Serdar has signed for Hertha Berlin. At one point looked like another big German talent but Schalke's issues probably stopped that. Might be a chance to get back on track
Not sure Hertha is the place to get a career really up and running again mind!
The Athletic understands Arsenal have now submitted a bid for Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. After making an initial enquiry a few weeks ago, Arsenal have now made a formal approach to sign the 21-year-old. The offer is understood to be in the region of 15 million, with the Belgian side holding out for closer to their 20 million valuation.
BBC Sport@BBCSport·8mArsenal have rejected a bid of £12.9m for Granit Xhaka from Roma.
Probably think Roma are overpaying and can't believe it's a real bid
He's a bit of a pudding to be honest
Morata staying on loan at Juventus for another season with a 35m option to buy and a 10m loan fee. They paid 10m to loan him last year with a 45m buy option
