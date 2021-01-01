« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 308248 times)

Offline Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 01:10:17 pm »
Suet Serdar has signed for Hertha Berlin.

At one point looked like another big German talent but Schalke's issues probably stopped that. Might be a chance to get back on track
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 01:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:10:17 pm
Suet Serdar has signed for Hertha Berlin.

At one point looked like another big German talent but Schalke's issues probably stopped that. Might be a chance to get back on track

he was one of the VERY few plus points for Schalke last season.

Not sure Hertha is the place to get a career really up and running again mind! But hopefully it works out. 
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 01:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:25:57 pm
Not sure Hertha is the place to get a career really up and running again mind!

That was my thought too, although maybe they can actually start seeing some return on investment next season
Offline Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 03:43:49 pm »
The Athletic understands Arsenal have now submitted a bid for Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

After making an initial enquiry a few weeks ago, Arsenal have now made a formal approach to sign the 21-year-old. The offer is understood to be in the region of 15 million, with the Belgian side holding out for closer to their 20 million valuation.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3684 on: Yesterday at 04:54:42 pm »
Arsenal have rejected a bid of £12.9m for Granit Xhaka from Roma.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3685 on: Yesterday at 06:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 04:54:42 pm
BBC Sport
@BBCSport
·
8m
Arsenal have rejected a bid of £12.9m for Granit Xhaka from Roma.

Probably think Roma are overpaying and can't believe it's a real bid
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3686 on: Yesterday at 06:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:10:17 pm
Suet Serdar has signed for Hertha Berlin.

At one point looked like another big German talent but Schalke's issues probably stopped that. Might be a chance to get back on track
He's a bit of a pudding to be honest
Offline 88_RED

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3687 on: Yesterday at 07:03:41 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 06:01:26 pm
Probably think Roma are overpaying and can't believe it's a real bid

Given Jose's spending in the past, he's probably convinced Roma that they are getting a steal..
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3688 on: Yesterday at 09:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:48:29 pm
He's a bit of a pudding to be honest
A right dumpling.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 12:29:39 am »
Morata staying on loan at Juventus for another season with a 35m option to buy and a 10m loan fee. They paid 10m to loan him last year with a 45m buy option
Offline Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 12:49:34 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:29:39 am
Morata staying on loan at Juventus for another season with a 35m option to buy and a 10m loan fee. They paid 10m to loan him last year with a 45m buy option

that guy must exist purely to launder money. he's really not very good
