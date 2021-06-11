Why is net transfer spend an indicator of wealth?
I'm not aware that it is...
That conversation was at cross-purposes; I thought my interlocutor was bemoaning our relative paucity of spend, relative to our rude wealth. So I pointed out that wealth and spend choice need not enjoy a linear relationship and only spend choice matters when it comes to transfers. Turns out it was merely a semantic contretemps which I had mis-gauged, thus rendering my post, in the best Neville & Brady fashion, null and void. Ah well, Nemo mortalium omnibus horis sapit
,as some geezer once said.