I think Ake going for £41m last summer fucked the prices on the CB market when buying within the PL. Add in the English tax.



I think Ake is still a real talent, but he's screwed himself by going to sit on the bench at City. Regardless of the injury he suffered which may or may not have happened, if he went to a side where he could have started regularly he would probably be in the England team today. I mean, Tyrone Mings is in the squad at CB instead, a player who thinks they have to play 'streetwise' in order to succeed. Ridiculous.