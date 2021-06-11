« previous next »
scatman

  Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3640 on: Yesterday at 01:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:53:56 pm
Flog him to Barca, they love a False 9 playing in a 4-3-3.

They don't have a pot to piss in. Another surprise here is that people are annoyed that some of us believe the squad needs turnover to keep competitive. It's as though they don't actually know how this was one of the (albeit many) reasons we were Kings of everything in the 70s and 80s.
Schmidt

  Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3641 on: Yesterday at 01:44:30 pm »
This is the non-Liverpool thread right? Not only are you weirdos trying to sell our best players again you're not even doing it in the right place!
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3642 on: Yesterday at 01:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 01:35:55 pm
Awful lot of Liverpool-centred chat in the Non-Liverpool thread.

Times have reported that Bayern may go back in for Hudson-Odoi who Chelsea are apparently willing to sell.
Can't believe he signed that contract extension on the back of Lampard giving some games to acadmey players.  Maybe the Achilles injury was around then which might have square him as well I guess,but was so obvious Lampard wouldn't last.

He's got the talent to get to Foden/Sancho levels still if he gets the minutes and environment to develop
Oskar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3643 on: Yesterday at 02:00:20 pm »
It will obviously never happen, but I'd love to see Hudson-Odoi at Liverpool. Been a fan since I saw him play against our academy sides, the ability is there to develop into an outstanding player at the right club and a move away from Chelsea would probably be in his best interests now.
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3644 on: Yesterday at 10:32:31 pm »
Arsenal preparing move for Brighton defender Ben White. No club-to-club contact yet but expected in due course. Could take ~£40-50m  unlikely to be insurmountable for #AFC. Interest 1st reported by @johncrossmirror

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1403457014706151424?s=20
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3645 on: Yesterday at 10:33:28 pm »
Marca saying Atletico turned down a 12m bid for Trippier from Man Utd. They'll only sell for 40m  (his release clause). Marca are reporting that Atletico believe Trippier is seeking a wage increase and is using interest from Man Utd to get a new contract. Atletico aren't willing to increase his wage at the moment due to the impact of COVID on the club's finances. Despite what the UK media claim, his contract actually expires in 2023 (I'm assuming it's a club option)
https://www.marca.com/futbol/atletico/2021/06/11/60bfa06e22601da03a8b457c.html
MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3646 on: Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:32:31 pm
Arsenal preparing move for Brighton defender Ben White. No club-to-club contact yet but expected in due course. Could take ~£40-50m  unlikely to be insurmountable for #AFC. Interest 1st reported by @johncrossmirror

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1403457014706151424?s=20
utter madness to pay that.

They really are so badly run.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3647 on: Yesterday at 11:21:10 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm
utter madness to pay that.

They really are so badly run.

I think Ake going for £41m last summer fucked the prices on the CB market when buying within the PL. Add in the English tax.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3648 on: Yesterday at 11:36:07 pm »
Hed be daft to make that move. Another good season and an actual top club comes in for him.
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 02:24:08 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June  9, 2021, 10:20:16 pm
*shrugs*

All that matters is what is available to spend. That won't be changed by going on and on and on about it on forums. We're not big net spenders, and we're not likely to suddenly become so.

Better to understand that and maybe feel some pride as to what the manager and players have managed to achieve inspite of it, and have hopes that there is much more to come from them. 

Sorry, couldn't resist ;D

Why is net transfer spend an indicator of wealth? Everton have a higher net spend, but compare the values of both clubs. We've just built a training complex - which we don't rent from the council - have a new main stand and now have plans to extend Annie Road. Keeping the finances in balance while improving our infrastructure is making the club more wealthy. The likes of Chelsea owe their owner about £1bn... even Everton owe Moshiri over £300m before a spade has entered the docks.
Ghost Town

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 03:24:38 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:24:08 am
Why is net transfer spend an indicator of wealth?
I'm not aware that it is...

That conversation was at cross-purposes; I thought my interlocutor was bemoaning our relative paucity of spend, relative to our rude wealth. So I pointed out that wealth and spend choice need not enjoy a linear relationship and only spend choice matters when it comes to transfers. Turns out it was merely a semantic contretemps which I had mis-gauged, thus rendering my post, in the best Neville & Brady fashion, null and void. Ah well, Nemo mortalium omnibus horis sapit,as some geezer once said.
