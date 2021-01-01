Yeah I read the champions league run galvanised him a bit and theyll really push boat out this summer (even more so than last, though to be honest they did get a decent amount of sales in for hazard and morata).



With FFP gone can see them two making big strides this summer.



FFP wouldn't be an issue anyway, as much as many don't like to admit it Chelsea are now brilliantly run. Their squad players regularly bring in big profits (even without ever playing for the club) and this summer they'll easily pick up £25m for Tomori, £40m for Tammy, £15m for Batshuayi - that's already paid for Hakimi with a chunk left over.