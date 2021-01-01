« previous next »
Online 67CherryRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3520 on: Today at 06:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:28:01 pm
Yeah I read the champions league run galvanised him a bit and theyll really push boat out this summer (even more so than last, though to be honest they did get a decent amount of sales in for hazard and morata).

With FFP gone can see them two making big strides this summer.
FFP wouldn't be an issue anyway, as much as many don't like to admit it Chelsea are now brilliantly run. Their squad players regularly bring in big profits (even without ever playing for the club) and this summer they'll easily pick up £25m for Tomori, £40m for Tammy, £15m for Batshuayi - that's already paid for Hakimi with a chunk left over.
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3521 on: Today at 06:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:32:36 pm
Spurs in talks for Marcus Thuran, says Mohamed Bouhafsi.

Would be a very good signing for them.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3522 on: Today at 06:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:42:32 pm
Would be a very good signing for them.

Hes someone Id have been really interested to see here. Consistent goal scorer, but maybe not quite at the level wed want for our front line. Presumably decent if hes made the French squad for the Euros.

Pretty sure hes a Raiola client too.
