I'm not too sure we'll see more running down their contracts. Shorter contracts are a massive risk to a player in his mid to early twenties. Longer contracts offer far more security. If you get injured in the final year of a contract, you are fucked. The Bosman ruling was in the 90s, why all of a sudden would it change now?



I think you'll see it now because of the massive transfer fees, particularly concentrated in England, and the general reluctance of teams to sell due to their financial situation (especially the clubs like Chelsea, City, and PSG, in addition to moneybags teams like United). If you're making good money already, you're willing to take that risk and move on a free transfer (Jack's example of Pogba above; Mbappe, etc). If you're younger, probably not. If you're a 21-year old that's moved to Arsenal and getting paid 60K a week, and then 2 seasons in age 23, you get a 5-year contract (no release clause) worth 140K a week, you may want to take it. But then if Arsenal want to give you another contract again at 26 for 200K a week, you can just refuse and move on a free later (or force Arsenal to sell at a year left). It's a risk but you're making a lot anyway. On the other hand, if you're 21 and already making 100K+ at a rich club, if you want to move around, you may be better off not signing any long-term contract at all to keep your options open and get more of the signing fee when you do move. Certainly seems to be what Raiola wants (and he'll get a hefty fee when his client moves around also).Or get a release clause (like Haaland has for next year).In a market where Aston Villa won't sell their star player for 80 million+ (when most CL-level clubs in Europe could only dream of such values), if you're a player wanting to keep your options open, you'll price yourself out of a move (or at least make it difficult for everyone to have a good deal) if you keep sign new long-term contracts and then turn around and want to leave.