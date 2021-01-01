« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 290709 times)

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,745
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 01:47:18 pm »
Seems pretty clear the doom and gloom about the market this summer is going to be way off
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,890
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 01:48:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:47:18 pm
Seems pretty clear the doom and gloom about the market this summer is going to be way off

Yep, looks like quite a lot of money will be changing hands. No doubt FSG will be distraught at that fact.

On the plus side, maybe that means clubs come in for some of our players.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,092
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 01:50:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:06:04 pm
Can someone explain how exactly RM will afford Mbappe considering they have no money or that was certainly the rumours about why RM and Barca wanted the super league?

There's not a big bank around that wouldn't loan Madrid money. 
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,668
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 01:52:47 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:48:39 pm
Yep, looks like quite a lot of money will be changing hands. No doubt FSG will be distraught at that fact.

On the plus side, maybe that means clubs come in for some of our players.

Weird comment on the back of spending £35m on a player.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,311
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 03:26:04 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:48:39 pm
Yep, looks like quite a lot of money will be changing hands. No doubt FSG will be distraught at that fact.

On the plus side, maybe that means clubs come in for some of our players.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/435628-liverpool-agree-deal-to-sign-ibrahima-konate-from-rb-leipzig
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,406
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 03:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:52:47 pm
Weird comment on the back of spending £35m on a player.

Out of interest, how many teams have spent more than £35m six days into the transfer window? I can't imagine it's many.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,057
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 03:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:46:18 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
3m
Leicester are in advanced talks to sign Odsonne Édouard from Celtic, now working to complete the deal - many clubs interested so #LCFC keen to secure it quickly.

Not yet at signings stage but Leicester board now confident. Soumaré deal with Lille, done and confirmed. Blue circleFox face #lcfc

Has BlueCircleFoxFace got the inside scoop on Leicester's dealings?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,708
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 04:15:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:47:18 pm
Seems pretty clear the doom and gloom about the market this summer is going to be way off

Does ManC spending £250m on Kane and Grealish mean the market is back?  Who aside from them is pushing the boat out?  Sancho is going to be cheaper this year than last and I can't see any other big money moves.  We'll see.

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:50:20 pm
There's not a big bank around that wouldn't loan Madrid money. 

I don't know why this comment keeps getting thrown around.  Getting a loan requires repayment, it's not free money, and that's precisely why Madrid and Barca are screwed right now.  So the solution is to borrow more?  They aren't the United States government unfortunately for them.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:18:32 pm by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,890
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3408 on: Today at 04:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:15:39 pm
Does ManC spending £250m on Kane and Grealish mean the market is back?  Who aside from them is pushing the boat out?  Sancho is going to be cheaper this year than last and I can't see any other big money moves.  We'll see.

Villa have signed a player. Chelsea will be busy. There will be a lot more than was initially stated.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,065
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 04:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:15:39 pm
Does ManC spending £250m on Kane and Grealish mean the market is back?  Who aside from them is pushing the boat out?  Sancho is going to be cheaper this year than last and I can't see any other big money moves.  We'll see.

I don't know why this comment keeps getting thrown around.  Getting a loan requires repayment, it's not free money, and that's precisely why Madrid and Barca are screwed right now.  So the solution is to borrow more?  They aren't the United States government unfortunately for them.

No, they're pretty much the Spanish government though
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,708
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 04:20:14 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:18:29 pm
Villa have signed a player. Chelsea will be busy. There will be a lot more than was initially stated.

Villa have signed a player because they are selling their best player to ManC for big money if the rumors are true.  ManC and Chelsea being busy doesn't mean the market is back, just that their owners are spending.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,708
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 04:22:19 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:20:02 pm
No, they're pretty much the Spanish government though

The Madrid city council giving them free land and the Spanish government deferring taxes doesn't mean they can borrower forever with no repayment.  Why do you think they haven't dissolved the ESL yet?  They can't afford to lose the money UEFA wants to withhold as a penalty but they can borrower billions?  Give me a break.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Up
« previous next »
 