THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Today at 10:22:53 am
One fella has an opinion and a load of other fellas pile on and the one with the opinion is the "troll"? Reminds me of  "football twitter".

Its one thing scoring 4 goals in a season against absolute shite like Paderborn in a game where you win 6 nil then it is playing in the Premier League. Doesn't get many goals against the top four and i dont believe hes ever performed against Munich. He had an excellent season stat wise in 19/20 but when youre scoring a goal when your team has won 5 nil its not exactly world shattering stuff. He's an excellent player, no doubt about it, but he isnt world class yet.

Fully expecting to be called a troll because it doesnt go with the narrative but hey.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Today at 10:26:16 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:37:35 am
Titles are won by defences and midfields. We have learned that lesson the hard way during the 2013/14 season. It is not a coincidence that we became CL and PL winners after we signed Van Dijk, Fabinho and Alisson, and sold one of the best and most creative attacking midfielders in the league ...
We invested fairly big in attack to help us win trophies. We didn't just leave Klopp with Ibe, Lallana and Benteke and then invest in improving our defence and midfield. Again, they don't need just midfield and defenders, their attack isn't showing itself to be at the required level
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Today at 10:38:24 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:26:16 am
We invested fairly big in attack to help us win trophies. We didn't just leave Klopp with Ibe, Lallana and Benteke and then invest in improving our defence and midfield. Again, they don't need just midfield and defenders, their attack isn't showing itself to be at the required level

Their attack is already better than their defence and midfield. I don't know why is this so difficult to understand. An even better attack won't solve their defensive and midfield problems. That is exactly why we've sold Coutinho (who was an awesome player for us), and used the money on Van Dijk, Fabinho and Allisson, who have all arrived in the following 6 months. Title winning teams are about quality all over the pitch, not only about one area of the team ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Today at 11:07:26 am
Because they still need to improve it because it's not good enough. Like my example of us in 15/16 where we scored around the same non-penalty goals as them last season. We needed improvements across the pitch to get as good as we are. We spent big in attack as part of that. If they can get a player as good as Sancho they should. It improves them.

I'm not saying buy just Sancho and it makes them title winners. They need him as part of improving various areas. I doubt buying Sancho stops them buying other players this or next summer. Sorry, I should have added this in my fist post on it as can see how it could read like I mean only buy Sancho
Last Edit: Today at 11:09:14 am
