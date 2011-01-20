Not as much as Man Utd signing a World class defensive midfielder, or Man City signing a World class striker. They have massive holes at these positions, and Sancho and Grealish won't help them with that ...



You lot bitch and moan about pedantic bollocks trying to catch a poster out on something he said 3 months ago (which turns out not to be contradictory), or jump on the bandwagon to have a go at Peter to try and buy yourselves some rawk cool points, but if you forget the name and read what he actually says and try and understand what he means, hes spot on most of the time like the post above.Sancho and Grealish are very good players, and have the potential to be exceptional.However, given their hype/club/contract/nationality etc theres a possibility that they might not provide the greatest value for money compared to other players, which is less important to city and utd than it is to us.Each team has specific weaknesses and whilst Grealish and Sancho will no doubt improve those teams, they wont improve them to the same extent as if they bought players that addressed those weaknesses.It would be like us buying another attacker before buying Konate. Great, very nice to have, will improve us and not a guarantee that we wont buy that central defender. However, given our players, whoever that attacker is, they wouldnt improve us as significantly as a new centre back would.