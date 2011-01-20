« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 283506 times)

Olivier Giroud has extended his contract with Chelsea until June 2022. Done and signed.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1400834260660064259?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:20:33 pm
Jesus would easilly be a 5th attacking option with us, and Grealish and Sancho are not World class players ...

There aren't many definitions of world-class which Sancho doesnt fit in to.....
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

30+ goal contributions 3 seasons in a row is world class.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:35:23 pm
There aren't many definitions of world-class which Sancho doesnt fit in to.....

Has he ever been nominated for the Ballon d'Or? Has he ever won a league title or a Champions League title? Has he at least been the best player on his team? The answer to those questions is "No". Sancho is a top class talent, no doubt about that, be he is nowhere near the World class level yet ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:45:28 pm
Has he ever been nominated for the Ballon d'Or? Has he ever won a league title or a Champions League title? Has he at least been the best player on his team? The answer to those questions is "No". Sancho is a top class talent, no doubt about that, be he is nowhere near the World class level yet ...
Do you consider Haaland world class?
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 04:50:22 pm
Do you consider Haaland world class?

Not yet. Massive talent, but still not on the same level with Lewandowski ...
Sorry to do this to you

Quote from: PeterTheRed on February  3, 2021, 12:18:52 am
To be honest, I think that Lautaro is a better fit for our setup than Mbappe and Haaland, even though they are both obviously world class talents.

Need to get past your hatred of English talents and accept some of them are world class  :D
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:35:23 pm
There aren't many definitions of world-class which Sancho doesnt fit in to.....

Jadon Sancho is not a world class fast bowler.
That quote is from February though with respect, and he only scored 19 goals in 20 games after that.
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 04:55:28 pm
Sorry to do this to you


World class talent and World class player is not the same. You should have noticed that from my posts so far. Yes, Mbappe and Haaland have the talent to become World class players, but to put them on the same level with Lewandowski would be unfair to the World class player that he is ...
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 04:55:28 pm
Need to get past your hatred of English talents and accept some of them are world class  :D

The only World class talent that England has at the moment is Trent. Sancho might become that, if he succeeds at the top level. So far, he has only managed some good numbers in the Bundesliga ...
 ;D amazing
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 05:01:44 pm
;D amazing

You probably also can't make the difference between Sancho and Salah, but you would have to figure it out for yourself ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:59:28 pm
World class talent and World class player is not the same.

 :lmao
Anyway, we are not signing the little money-grabbing prick, so good luck moaning about him joining the Mancs  ;)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:10:33 pm
Anyway, we are not signing the little money-grabbing prick, so good luck moaning about him joining the Mancs  ;)
::)  ::)
Hes just been on an epic six year fishing trip hasnt he? :lmao

World class player and world class talent :lmao :lmao
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:10:33 pm
Anyway, we are not signing the little money-grabbing prick, so good luck moaning about him joining the Mancs  ;)

Seriously?

I guess that's why he turned down City's contract offer at 17 and chose to go play abroad instead. All for the money because obviously Dortmund will pay higher wages than City.  ::)
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 05:18:26 pm
Seriously?

I guess that's why he turned down City's contract offer at 17 and chose to go play abroad instead. All for the money because obviously Dortmund will pay higher wages than City.  ::)

Well, he has demanded £350,000 per week from Man Utd last September, so he is certainly not in it for the love of the game ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:22:34 pm
Well, he has demanded £350,000 per week from Man Utd last September, so he is certainly not in it for the love of the game ...

But that's knowing full well what Utd can afford, and is commensurate to his talent(at least based on Utd's valuation of him)?

Do you consider Salah, VVD or our other top earners money grabbers? They certainly earn in the top 1% of players worldwide.
Fuck me, make it stop, please!!!
People really need to stop taking the bait.
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 05:25:15 pm
But that's knowing full well what Utd can afford, and is commensurate to his talent(at least based on Utd's valuation of him)?

Do you consider Salah, VVD or our other top earners money grabbers? They certainly earn in the top 1% of players worldwide.

Why are people putting Sancho in the same conversation with World class players like Salah and Van Dijk? He is nowhere near that level yet ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:10:33 pm
Anyway, we are not signing the little money-grabbing prick, so good luck moaning about him joining the Mancs  ;)

Did Sancho fuck your sister and not call her back or something?
Always wonder, is there a macedonian tradition where you drop your newborn on its head repeatedly? Asking for a friend.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:55:13 pm
Grealish and Sancho will only improve them. Let's not kid ourselves here.

of course they will. It's only Captain Bravado who doesnt think itll make a difference.
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:41:07 pm
Good player but he seems like a right money grabbing bastard.

https://m.transfermarketweb.com/serie-a/fiorentina-commisso-we-are-meeting-vlahovic-s-demands-213754

Yeah, his wages going from 20,000 per week to 60,000 per week is outrageous ...
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:52:46 pm
Arsenal and Villa have both made bids for Buendia, but Norwich holding out for £40m.

https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/news/arsenal-aston-villa-make-formal-20738431

Would be a shame for Norwich to lose him now having stayed with them in the Championship.
Such a fucking troll.
Quote from: Mercer on Yesterday at 07:51:47 pm
Such a fucking troll.

Nick isnt that bad.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:37:07 pm
Nick isnt that bad.

He does look like a troll though.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:38:29 pm
He does look like a troll though.

Too much time beneath the bridge, probably...
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:37:07 pm
Nick isnt that bad.

Thats going on the CV.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:38:49 pm
Not as much as Man Utd signing a World class defensive midfielder, or Man City signing a World class striker. They have massive holes at these positions, and Sancho and Grealish won't help them with that ...
You lot bitch and moan about pedantic bollocks trying to catch a poster out on something he said 3 months ago (which turns out not to be contradictory), or jump on the bandwagon to have a go at Peter to try and buy yourselves some rawk cool points, but if you forget the name and read what he actually says and try and understand what he means, hes spot on most of the time like the post above.

Sancho and Grealish are very good players, and have the potential to be exceptional.

However, given their hype/club/contract/nationality etc theres a possibility that they might not provide the greatest value for money compared to other players, which is less important to city and utd than it is to us.

Each team has specific weaknesses and whilst Grealish and Sancho will no doubt improve those teams, they wont improve them to the same extent as if they bought players that addressed those weaknesses.

It would be like us buying another attacker before buying Konate. Great, very nice to have, will improve us and not a guarantee that we wont buy that central defender. However, given our players, whoever that attacker is, they wouldnt improve us as significantly as a new centre back would.

Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 05:59:14 am
You lot bitch and moan about pedantic bollocks trying to catch a poster out on something he said 3 months ago (which turns out not to be contradictory), or jump on the bandwagon to have a go at Peter to try and buy yourselves some rawk cool points, but if you forget the name and read what he actually says and try and understand what he means, hes spot on most of the time like the post above.

Sancho and Grealish are very good players, and have the potential to be exceptional.

However, given their hype/club/contract/nationality etc theres a possibility that they might not provide the greatest value for money compared to other players, which is less important to city and utd than it is to us.

Each team has specific weaknesses and whilst Grealish and Sancho will no doubt improve those teams, they wont improve them to the same extent as if they bought players that addressed those weaknesses.

It would be like us buying another attacker before buying Konate. Great, very nice to have, will improve us and not a guarantee that we wont buy that central defender. However, given our players, whoever that attacker is, they wouldnt improve us as significantly as a new centre back would.


Does it have to go in order? What if Utd and City buy those players and then the players they really need?
If Manchester United want to win the league or Champions League they need a new forward/attacker.

They get nearly nothing from the right in terms of creativity, only got over 70 goals for the first time in 8 years due to a massive amount of penalties. And if you care about Xg, massively over performed that. Their attack is top 4 quality at best.

And as mentioned I doubt they're going to buy just one player this summer


Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:45:57 am
If Manchester United want to win the league or Champions League they need a new forward/attacker.

They get nearly nothing from the right in terms of creativity, only got over 70 goals for the first time in 8 years due to a massive amount of penalties. And if you care about Xg, massively over performed that. Their attack is top 4 quality at best.

And as mentioned I doubt they're going to buy just one player this summer

Man Utd will never seriously compete for the Premier League or the Champions League with the midfield and defence they have. Rashford, Fernandes, Cavani, Greenwood and Martial are giving them enough attacking threat, but their midfield and defence are way bellow par, despite spending a fortune there. Their priorities should be a top defensive midfielder and a top central defender. It was obvious how bad they've fallen apart when Maguire got injured, and even he is not that good ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:25:21 am
Man Utd will never seriously compete for the Premier League or the Champions League with the midfield and defence they have. Rashford, Fernandes, Cavani, Greenwood and Martial are giving them enough attacking threat, but their midfield and defence are way bellow par, despite spending a fortune there. Their priorities should be a top defensive midfielder and a top central defender. It was obvious how bad they've fallen apart when Maguire got injured, and even he is not that good ...
They really aren't giving them enough attacking threat. Just watching them, or looking at how they've struggled to score at times, or even just the amount of non-penalty goals scored over the last two years. Do you really believe 56 and 63 non penalty goals is good enough? For comparison in 15/16 we had 61.

Going out and buying the best player you can, in a position you need help,is always a good idea.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:31:23 am
They really aren't giving them enough attacking threat. Just watching them, or looking at how they've struggled to score at times, or even just the amount of non-penalty goals scored over the last two years. Do you really believe 56 and 63 non penalty goals is good enough?

Going out and buying the best player you can, in a position you need help,is always a good idea.

Titles are won by defences and midfields. We have learned that lesson the hard way during the 2013/14 season. It is not a coincidence that we became CL and PL winners after we signed Van Dijk, Fabinho and Alisson, and sold one of the best and most creative attacking midfielders in the league ...
