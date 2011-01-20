Jesus would easilly be a 5th attacking option with us, and Grealish and Sancho are not World class players ...
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
There aren't many definitions of world-class which Sancho doesnt fit in to.....
Has he ever been nominated for the Ballon d'Or? Has he ever won a league title or a Champions League title? Has he at least been the best player on his team? The answer to those questions is "No". Sancho is a top class talent, no doubt about that, be he is nowhere near the World class level yet ...
Do you consider Haaland world class?
To be honest, I think that Lautaro is a better fit for our setup than Mbappe and Haaland, even though they are both obviously world class talents.
Need to get past your hatred of English talents and accept some of them are world class
World class talent and World class player is not the same.
Anyway, we are not signing the little money-grabbing prick, so good luck moaning about him joining the Mancs
Seriously? I guess that's why he turned down City's contract offer at 17 and chose to go play abroad instead. All for the money because obviously Dortmund will pay higher wages than City.
Well, he has demanded £350,000 per week from Man Utd last September, so he is certainly not in it for the love of the game ...
But that's knowing full well what Utd can afford, and is commensurate to his talent(at least based on Utd's valuation of him)? Do you consider Salah, VVD or our other top earners money grabbers? They certainly earn in the top 1% of players worldwide.
Grealish and Sancho will only improve them. Let's not kid ourselves here.
Good player but he seems like a right money grabbing bastard.https://m.transfermarketweb.com/serie-a/fiorentina-commisso-we-are-meeting-vlahovic-s-demands-213754
Arsenal and Villa have both made bids for Buendia, but Norwich holding out for £40m.https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/news/arsenal-aston-villa-make-formal-20738431
