Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 282635 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,218
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 04:28:07 pm »
Olivier Giroud has extended his contract with Chelsea until June 2022. Done and signed.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1400834260660064259?
Offline fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 04:35:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:20:33 pm
Jesus would easilly be a 5th attacking option with us, and Grealish and Sancho are not World class players ...

There aren't many definitions of world-class which Sancho doesnt fit in to.....
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 04:37:04 pm »
30+ goal contributions 3 seasons in a row is world class.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 04:45:28 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:35:23 pm
There aren't many definitions of world-class which Sancho doesnt fit in to.....

Has he ever been nominated for the Ballon d'Or? Has he ever won a league title or a Champions League title? Has he at least been the best player on his team? The answer to those questions is "No". Sancho is a top class talent, no doubt about that, be he is nowhere near the World class level yet ...
Online Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 04:50:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:45:28 pm
Has he ever been nominated for the Ballon d'Or? Has he ever won a league title or a Champions League title? Has he at least been the best player on his team? The answer to those questions is "No". Sancho is a top class talent, no doubt about that, be he is nowhere near the World class level yet ...
Do you consider Haaland world class?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3205 on: Today at 04:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:50:22 pm
Do you consider Haaland world class?

Not yet. Massive talent, but still not on the same level with Lewandowski ...
Online Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 04:55:28 pm »
Sorry to do this to you

Quote from: PeterTheRed on February  3, 2021, 12:18:52 am
To be honest, I think that Lautaro is a better fit for our setup than Mbappe and Haaland, even though they are both obviously world class talents.

Need to get past your hatred of English talents and accept some of them are world class  :D
Offline Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 04:57:40 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:35:23 pm
There aren't many definitions of world-class which Sancho doesnt fit in to.....

Jadon Sancho is not a world class fast bowler.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 04:58:54 pm »
That quote is from February though with respect, and he only scored 19 goals in 20 games after that.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3209 on: Today at 04:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:55:28 pm
Sorry to do this to you


World class talent and World class player is not the same. You should have noticed that from my posts so far. Yes, Mbappe and Haaland have the talent to become World class players, but to put them on the same level with Lewandowski would be unfair to the World class player that he is ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 05:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:55:28 pm
Need to get past your hatred of English talents and accept some of them are world class  :D

The only World class talent that England has at the moment is Trent. Sancho might become that, if he succeeds at the top level. So far, he has only managed some good numbers in the Bundesliga ...
Online Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 05:01:44 pm »
 ;D amazing
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 05:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:01:44 pm
;D amazing

You probably also can't make the difference between Sancho and Salah, but you would have to figure it out for yourself ...
Online Oskar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 05:07:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:59:28 pm
World class talent and World class player is not the same.

 :lmao
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 05:10:33 pm »
Anyway, we are not signing the little money-grabbing prick, so good luck moaning about him joining the Mancs  ;)
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3215 on: Today at 05:12:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:10:33 pm
Anyway, we are not signing the little money-grabbing prick, so good luck moaning about him joining the Mancs  ;)
::)  ::)
Offline fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3216 on: Today at 05:13:16 pm »
Hes just been on an epic six year fishing trip hasnt he? :lmao

World class player and world class talent :lmao :lmao
Online Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3217 on: Today at 05:18:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:10:33 pm
Anyway, we are not signing the little money-grabbing prick, so good luck moaning about him joining the Mancs  ;)

Seriously?

I guess that's why he turned down City's contract offer at 17 and chose to go play abroad instead. All for the money because obviously Dortmund will pay higher wages than City.  ::)
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 05:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 05:18:26 pm
Seriously?

I guess that's why he turned down City's contract offer at 17 and chose to go play abroad instead. All for the money because obviously Dortmund will pay higher wages than City.  ::)

Well, he has demanded £350,000 per week from Man Utd last September, so he is certainly not in it for the love of the game ...
Online Zee_26

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3219 on: Today at 05:25:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:22:34 pm
Well, he has demanded £350,000 per week from Man Utd last September, so he is certainly not in it for the love of the game ...

But that's knowing full well what Utd can afford, and is commensurate to his talent(at least based on Utd's valuation of him)?

Do you consider Salah, VVD or our other top earners money grabbers? They certainly earn in the top 1% of players worldwide.
Online rawcusk8

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3220 on: Today at 05:29:26 pm »
Fuck me, make it stop, please!!!
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 05:30:17 pm »
People really need to stop taking the bait.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 05:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 05:25:15 pm
But that's knowing full well what Utd can afford, and is commensurate to his talent(at least based on Utd's valuation of him)?

Do you consider Salah, VVD or our other top earners money grabbers? They certainly earn in the top 1% of players worldwide.

Why are people putting Sancho in the same conversation with World class players like Salah and Van Dijk? He is nowhere near that level yet ...
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3223 on: Today at 05:32:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:10:33 pm
Anyway, we are not signing the little money-grabbing prick, so good luck moaning about him joining the Mancs  ;)

Did Sancho fuck your sister and not call her back or something?
Online Lastrador

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3224 on: Today at 05:32:49 pm »
Always wonder, is there a macedonian tradition where you drop your newborn on its head repeatedly? Asking for a friend.
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3225 on: Today at 06:14:16 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:55:13 pm
Grealish and Sancho will only improve them. Let's not kid ourselves here.

of course they will. It's only Captain Bravado who doesnt think itll make a difference.
Online Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3226 on: Today at 06:41:07 pm »
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3227 on: Today at 06:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:41:07 pm
Good player but he seems like a right money grabbing bastard.

https://m.transfermarketweb.com/serie-a/fiorentina-commisso-we-are-meeting-vlahovic-s-demands-213754

Yeah, his wages going from 20,000 per week to 60,000 per week is outrageous ...
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3228 on: Today at 06:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:52:46 pm
Arsenal and Villa have both made bids for Buendia, but Norwich holding out for £40m.

https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/news/arsenal-aston-villa-make-formal-20738431

Would be a shame for Norwich to lose him now having stayed with them in the Championship.
Online Mercer

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3229 on: Today at 07:51:47 pm »
Such a fucking troll.
