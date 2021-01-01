United conceded more than us last season despite our problems, them spending about half a million a week on goalkeeper wages and having the worlds most expensive defender. Theyve got two bollards playing in centre midfield. Would be so typical of them to spend the summer chasing Sancho. I know youre buying him for a long time but he doesnt feel like the most pressing area they need to fix.



Without penalties they only scored one more than us and that was with us going through an all time bad run of not scoring at home and bad finishing in general They don't really have any creativity from the right as Wan Bissaka can't do anything going forward and Greenwood isn't that type of player. They need upgrades elsewhere as you say (midfield, need to sort out their goal keeper situation, centre back) but going out and getting the best player you can in a position of need isn't a bad plan.I think if we swapped keepers there'd be a big swing in their favour in goals conceded, Alisson was brilliant in the final few games to help the defence out (and himself sometimes!)