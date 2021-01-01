https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57308898Aguero to Barca done
Man City have offered Sergio Ramos a two-year deal according to ESPNhttps://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4398653/manchester-city-consider-real-madrids-sergio-ramos-on-two-year-deal-sources?
Leipzig have made Maxence Lacroix their priority target to replace Konate, according to Sky Germany.
Are Barca just going to sign all 30+ year old free agents? Is that their transfer strategy?
Really like the look of Tchouameni in this U21 game. Apparently on Chelseas midfield list, with Rice, Weigl and Camavinga.
Aguero said We all know that Barcelona are the best club in the world, I made a great decision to come here and its a step forward in my careerNo love lost with City there 🤣😂🤣
He said it because he couldn't give a fuck about Man City. It was a job.
To be honest, Barcelona are huge compared to Man City ...
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]