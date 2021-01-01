« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)

TAA66

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 03:29:35 pm
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3081 on: Yesterday at 04:15:54 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 03:29:35 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57308898

Aguero to Barca done
Such an odd transfer to make a year after forcing/paying Suarez to leave
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3082 on: Yesterday at 04:16:58 pm
Clearly designed to get Messi back on board. Otherwise youd be completely ripping it up and not signing anybody over 25.
palimpsest

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3083 on: Yesterday at 04:29:46 pm
Are Barca just going to sign all 30+ year old free agents? Is that their transfer strategy?
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3084 on: Yesterday at 04:56:54 pm
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3085 on: Yesterday at 05:31:17 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:56:54 pm
Man City have offered Sergio Ramos a two-year deal according to ESPN

https://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4398653/manchester-city-consider-real-madrids-sergio-ramos-on-two-year-deal-sources?

Seem to remember Ramos was supposed to go to United last time his contract came up for renewal.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3086 on: Yesterday at 05:56:48 pm
Leipzig have made Maxence Lacroix their priority target to replace Konate, according to Sky Germany.
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3087 on: Yesterday at 06:03:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:56:48 pm
Leipzig have made Maxence Lacroix their priority target to replace Konate, according to Sky Germany.

they should have competition.

Dortmund where after him too, but I think they are interested in Jerry St Juste from Mainz as well.  Seems getting one of the fastest central defenders in he league is a main objective!
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3088 on: Yesterday at 06:08:25 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:56:48 pm
Leipzig have made Maxence Lacroix their priority target to replace Konate, according to Sky Germany.

Would be a good move for him. Chelsea were linked too.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3089 on: Yesterday at 06:34:44 pm
Really like the look of Tchouameni in this U21 game. Apparently on Chelseas midfield list, with Rice, Weigl and Camavinga.
macmanamanaman

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3090 on: Yesterday at 06:43:27 pm
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 04:29:46 pm
Are Barca just going to sign all 30+ year old free agents? Is that their transfer strategy?

as a 30+ yr old free agent, I am hopeful now.



(Edwards never faxed my contract, still waiting)
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3091 on: Yesterday at 06:46:33 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:34:44 pm
Really like the look of Tchouameni in this U21 game. Apparently on Chelseas midfield list, with Rice, Weigl and Camavinga.

Has made some bursting forward runs and seems to have a good engine,lot of spaces to run to in this game though.
Looks promising.
Passmaster Molby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3092 on: Yesterday at 06:56:51 pm
Aguero said We all know that Barcelona are the best club in the world, I made a great decision to come here and its a step forward in my career

No love lost with City there 🤣😂🤣
Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3093 on: Yesterday at 06:57:38 pm
He said it because he couldn't give a fuck about Man City. It was a job.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3094 on: Yesterday at 06:59:03 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 06:56:51 pm
Aguero said We all know that Barcelona are the best club in the world, I made a great decision to come here and its a step forward in my career

No love lost with City there 🤣😂🤣

To be honest, Barcelona are huge compared to Man City ...
Passmaster Molby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3095 on: Yesterday at 06:59:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:57:38 pm
He said it because he couldn't give a fuck about Man City. It was a job.

Yeah but 10 years at a club, could show a bit more respect than that.

If Gini said something like that when he joins them I wouldnt be impressed.
Passmaster Molby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3096 on: Yesterday at 07:00:48 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:59:03 pm
To be honest, Barcelona are huge compared to Man City ...

Of course, they dwarf City in terms of club stature, but it seems like Aguero feels bitter towards City with those comments.
macmanamanaman

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3097 on: Yesterday at 10:06:28 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 06:56:51 pm
Aguero said We all know that Barcelona are the best club in the world, I made a great decision to come here and its a step forward in my career

No love lost with City there 🤣😂🤣

I wonder what Man City fans make of this :D
Garrus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #3098 on: Today at 04:35:45 am
Gregor Kobel signs for BVB. Looks like the end of Burki.
