THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 12:14:38 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 28, 2021, 11:40:49 am
Makes sense. Survived the season before by the skin of their teeth (not to mention an incredibly dodgy decision). They've improved drastically now, and will be looking upwards rather than downwards even with Grealish leaving.
Their form dropped off a cliff when Grealish was out. If they get circa £100m for Grealish they'll have to spend it wisely or they could be in big trouble next season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 12:19:18 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on May 28, 2021, 12:14:38 pm
Their form dropped off a cliff when Grealish was out. If they get circa £100m for Grealish they'll have to spend it wisely or they could be in big trouble next season.

The Athletic report mentioned previously says they've also done extensive groundwork on Emi Buendia, which IMO would be a good step in replacing Grealish.

I just don't see them being in trouble next season, although obviously surprises can happen. They'll be stronger than any of Norwich, Watford or Swansea/Brentford, probably better than Newcastle, Burnley or Brighton, and Palace look a cert to me to be fighting relegation - losing half their squad, including Zaha, and bedding in a new manager.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 01:03:07 pm
If they sell him they'll have crazy amount of money to spend. Using it well won't be easy. But if they do they could improve.
May 28, 2021, 01:25:25 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on May 28, 2021, 10:24:24 am
Where the fuck are city planning on playing grealish. Theyve already got Foden,mahrez,Sterling,Bernardo silva, Torres and Jesus for their front 3. So theyre looking to add another striker and grealish to that? Fuck me they might as well start lining up with 2 teams in the league  :wanker
It's the reason they always do well in the domestic cups. Cheating twats.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 01:29:50 pm
Chelsea Are 'Willing To Sell FIVE Players' In Potential Bid To Fund Sensational Move For Romelu Lukaku

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-chelsea-willing-to-sell-five-players-to-fund-romelu-lukaku-transfer-20210527

Quote
The Irish newspaper claimed that players on the chopping block at Chelsea include Kepa Arrizabalaga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley.

The Blues are hoping to recover as much as £80m through the transfers of the five aforementioned players ahead of a sensational move for Lukaku.

I bet Chelsea would be willing to sell those five for 80m to fund the signing of a non league utility midfielder who will never play.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 01:35:16 pm
Is Kepa just suffering from a lack of confidence and form or is he really just shit? He's still young and could be a decent signing for someone, and Chelsea rejecting that massive fee from Bayern for Hudson Odoi looks a bit daft now
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 01:48:50 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on May 28, 2021, 01:35:16 pm
Is Kepa just suffering from a lack of confidence and form or is he really just shit? He's still young and could be a decent signing for someone, and Chelsea rejecting that massive fee from Bayern for Hudson Odoi looks a bit daft now

Not selling Hudson-Odoi or Loftus-Cheek when they could have got sizeable fees looks silly now. Hudson-Odoi should have held out more for that Bayern move. Tomori will probably end up at Milan too.

Re: Kepa. He seems to still have a bit of reputation left in Spain. Then again Zidane famously didn't want him and backed Navas to the hilt.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 02:05:42 pm
DONNA SUMMER SWITCH TO BLUES?

https://www.newscabal.co.uk/chelsea-want-donnarumma-free-transfer-boris-johnson-backs-england-world-cup-bid-man-utd-arsenal-and-liverpool-news/

Quote
Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a stunning free transfer for AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The highly-rated goalkeeper, 22, is out of contract this summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 02:13:03 pm
David Alaba has signed his contract with Real Madrid, until 2026.

He will be getting paid £412k a week  :shocked

That's what happens when you sign a good player on a "free transfer".

Imagine what they will offer Mbappe.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 02:14:49 pm
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 02:43:14 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on May 28, 2021, 02:13:03 pm
David Alaba has signed his contract with Real Madrid, until 2026.

He will be getting paid £412k a week  :shocked

That's what happens when you sign a good player on a "free transfer".

Imagine what they will offer Mbappe.



I think we can put a fork in any Mbappe hopes if that's what they're willing to pay a defender who'll be 33 by the end of his contact.

Unless the money just isn't a factor and he only has eyes for us, I just don't see how it could possibly happen.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 02:58:42 pm
Quote from: JasonF on May 28, 2021, 02:43:14 pm
I think we can put a fork in any Mbappe hopes if that's what they're willing to pay a defender who'll be 33 by the end of his contact.

Unless the money just isn't a factor and he only has eyes for us, I just don't see how it could possibly happen.

Nah #Mbappe2022 is happening! he will turn down a £500k a week wage and play for a club he's dreamt about playing for as a kid and join us for £250k instead!

I'm confident it's gonna happen! I've changed my mind now  8)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 03:00:51 pm
Quote from: JasonF on May 28, 2021, 02:43:14 pm
I think we can put a fork in any Mbappe hopes if that's what they're willing to pay a defender who'll be 33 by the end of his contact.

Unless the money just isn't a factor and he only has eyes for us, I just don't see how it could possibly happen.

Don't tell Mac Red, he had Mbappe budgeted in as picking up less than Nat Phillips.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 03:34:04 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 28, 2021, 03:00:51 pm
Don't tell Mac Red, he had Mbappe budgeted in as picking up less than Nat Phillips.

Just waiting for that Ojo money to come through before we close out the deal.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 05:10:06 pm
I thought the Space Jam 2 profits were paying Mbappes wages?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 05:34:26 pm
Amazing how Real Madrid are "skint", yet they're able to pay David Alaba £400k a week.

Spanish government for you.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 05:57:40 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on May 28, 2021, 02:13:03 pm
David Alaba has signed his contract with Real Madrid, until 2026.

He will be getting paid £412k a week  :shocked

That's what happens when you sign a good player on a "free transfer".

Imagine what they will offer Mbappe.

How can they afford wages like this ?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 06:00:05 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on May 28, 2021, 05:57:40 pm
How can they afford wages like this ?

They're in the lucrative European Super League.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 06:19:27 pm
Athletic are saying Brighton will likely sign Ajax's third keeper Kjell Scherpen for £4m. A tidy profit for Ajax for someone who only played three games in two years. He'll almost certainly be loaned out. He's 6 foot 8ins.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 06:27:41 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on May 28, 2021, 02:13:03 pm
David Alaba has signed his contract with Real Madrid, until 2026.

He will be getting paid £412k a week  :shocked

That's what happens when you sign a good player on a "free transfer".

Imagine what they will offer Mbappe.

So, that is basically £200,000 per week, and a £55 million signing-on fee spread over the course of his 5-year contract, for a player who can play 3 positions at a top class level ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 07:19:56 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 28, 2021, 05:34:26 pm
Amazing how Real Madrid are "skint", yet they're able to pay David Alaba £400k a week.

There's not a bank in the world that wouldn't give Madrid a sizable loan. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 09:41:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 28, 2021, 06:27:41 pm
So, that is basically £200,000 per week, and a £55 million signing-on fee spread over the course of his 5-year contract, for a player who can play 3 positions at a top class level ...

But who now has £55Mn in the bank, and an ironclad contract for £200k per month.
A little less determination , a little less speed to the ball. Don't know why, suddenly....
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 09:57:03 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 28, 2021, 09:41:50 pm
But who now has £55Mn in the bank, and an ironclad contract for £200k per month.
A little less determination , a little less speed to the ball. Don't know why, suddenly....

Are you suggesting that we shouldn't give Van Dijk and Salah new improved contracts?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 28, 2021, 10:39:46 pm
Gazzetta's got Hakimi going to PSG for between 50-60m. They also point out that selling Hakimi may mean Inter can avoid another high-profile sale
https://www.gazzetta.it/Calcio/Calciomercato/Inter/28-05-2021/inter-hakimi-psg-4101422884072_amp.shtml?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 29, 2021, 11:07:42 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 28, 2021, 09:57:03 pm
Are you suggesting that we shouldn't give Van Dijk and Salah new improved contracts?

Its a tricky balance.
We regularly make fun of the contracts handed out to Rooney, Alexis Sanchez, DeGea towards the later parts of their career.

Its not a given that performances will drop off of course.  But giving out a bumper contract to a top performing star in the 29/30+ age bracket  is not without its perils!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 29, 2021, 11:13:56 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 29, 2021, 11:07:42 am
Its a tricky balance.
We regularly make fun of the contracts handed out to Rooney, Alexis Sanchez, DeGea towards the later parts of their career.

Its not a given that performances will drop off of course.  But giving out a bumper contract to a top performing star in the 29/30+ age bracket  is not without its perils!

Of course there is a risk involved, but when it is a genuinely World class player like Alaba (or Van Dijk and Salah), you take that risk ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 29, 2021, 11:26:30 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 29, 2021, 11:07:42 am
Its a tricky balance.
We regularly make fun of the contracts handed out to Rooney, Alexis Sanchez, DeGea towards the later parts of their career.

Its not a given that performances will drop off of course.  But giving out a bumper contract to a top performing star in the 29/30+ age bracket  is not without its perils!

Those are terrible examples though. Rooney only seemed to play his best football around contract renewal time and wasn't getting a new one until Moyes showed up, Sanchez was running his contract down and his form wasn't great and de Gea wanted out for a long time but was clung onto until the interested clubs moved on and again his form had dropped.

Mo is playing the best football of his career with us and has shown no hint of wanting to move, Virgil is the best defender in the world and as a centre back could be playing for another 5 years at a high level.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 29, 2021, 12:15:07 pm
Atlético Madrid have opened talks to sign Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese. Many clubs in the race - Atléti offered 20m + players included as Nehuen Perez, Udinese want around 40m to sell de Paul.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1398581842148827136?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 29, 2021, 05:23:19 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if he ends up in La Liga or another Serie A side. The links to us have always felt like they originated with an agent. Looks like Udinese might want something agreed before Copa America starts
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 29, 2021, 07:01:01 pm
Paulo Dybala wants to stay at Juventus and dream to be the new captain. Max Allegri loves him and the return of the coach could re-open the talks for the contract extension (expires in 2022), which was in stand-by since the last winter.

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1398417891196866561?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
May 29, 2021, 10:33:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 29, 2021, 07:01:01 pm
Paulo Dybala wants to stay at Juventus and dream to be the new captain. Max Allegri loves him and the return of the coach could re-open the talks for the contract extension (expires in 2022), which was in stand-by since the last winter.

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1398417891196866561?

That makes more sense. I wonder what this means for Ronaldo. Juve are probably hoping PSG or United come in for him and take his massive wages off the club.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Yesterday at 03:29:32 pm
Quote from: Sangria on May 28, 2021, 01:29:50 pm
Chelsea Are 'Willing To Sell FIVE Players' In Potential Bid To Fund Sensational Move For Romelu Lukaku

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-chelsea-willing-to-sell-five-players-to-fund-romelu-lukaku-transfer-20210527

I bet Chelsea would be willing to sell those five for 80m to fund the signing of a non league utility midfielder who will never play.

Drinkwater is still on their books mate.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Yesterday at 05:14:29 pm
Quote from: Sangria on May 28, 2021, 01:29:50 pm
Chelsea Are 'Willing To Sell FIVE Players' In Potential Bid To Fund Sensational Move For Romelu Lukaku

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-chelsea-willing-to-sell-five-players-to-fund-romelu-lukaku-transfer-20210527

I bet Chelsea would be willing to sell those five for 80m to fund the signing of a non league utility midfielder who will never play.
Aren't you aware that despite spending hundreds of millions last summer, that they still have the Hazard money to spend?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Yesterday at 06:54:58 pm
Moise Kean has been excluded from Italian national team for #Euro2020. Paris Saint-Germain are still negotiating with Everton to sign Kean after his loan spell - #EFC are open to sell him.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1399053774069587986?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3074 on: Yesterday at 11:39:38 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Today at 04:00:06 am
So Guendouzi to Marseille?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Today at 08:53:12 am
Zinedine Zidane:

"Im leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term." [AS]
