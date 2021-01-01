« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 270626 times)

Offline KissThisGuy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 12:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:40:49 am
Makes sense. Survived the season before by the skin of their teeth (not to mention an incredibly dodgy decision). They've improved drastically now, and will be looking upwards rather than downwards even with Grealish leaving.
Their form dropped off a cliff when Grealish was out. If they get circa £100m for Grealish they'll have to spend it wisely or they could be in big trouble next season.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 12:19:18 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 12:14:38 pm
Their form dropped off a cliff when Grealish was out. If they get circa £100m for Grealish they'll have to spend it wisely or they could be in big trouble next season.

The Athletic report mentioned previously says they've also done extensive groundwork on Emi Buendia, which IMO would be a good step in replacing Grealish.

I just don't see them being in trouble next season, although obviously surprises can happen. They'll be stronger than any of Norwich, Watford or Swansea/Brentford, probably better than Newcastle, Burnley or Brighton, and Palace look a cert to me to be fighting relegation - losing half their squad, including Zaha, and bedding in a new manager.
Online Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 01:03:07 pm »
If they sell him they'll have crazy amount of money to spend. Using it well won't be easy. But if they do they could improve.
Online Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 01:25:25 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:24:24 am
Where the fuck are city planning on playing grealish. Theyve already got Foden,mahrez,Sterling,Bernardo silva, Torres and Jesus for their front 3. So theyre looking to add another striker and grealish to that? Fuck me they might as well start lining up with 2 teams in the league  :wanker
It's the reason they always do well in the domestic cups. Cheating twats.
