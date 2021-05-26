« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 269453 times)

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,612
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 09:02:08 am »
Bayern throw up on of these transfers every so often, Omar Richards on a free transfer from Reading.
Logged
AHA!

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 12:25:40 pm »
Looks like there could be a bit of a managerial merry go round about to start.

Conte to Real, Poch back to Spurs and Zidane to take over at PSG in an attempt to keep Mbappe?
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 12:29:10 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:25:40 pm
Looks like there could be a bit of a managerial merry go round about to start.

Conte to Real, Poch back to Spurs and Zidane to take over at PSG in an attempt to keep Mbappe?

Think they keep Mbappe for this season anyway and he moves to Real next summer on a free.

Juve taking Allegri back too... grass isn't always greener. Do we reckon this mad experiment top clubs had with giving unproven ex-players some of the biggest jobs in world football is over? I hope not.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 05:06:49 pm »


Maignan to Milan is done. Good signing for them.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 05:18:27 pm »
Man United quick to brief the journalists after last night's failure.

They want a CB, CM, wide attacker and striker. The preferred targets, apparently, are Pau Torres, Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kante.

Apparently Sancho is the most likely deal of the four (don't really know why, can't be that hard to sign Pau Torres...)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,965
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 05:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:18:27 pm
Man United quick to brief the journalists after last night's failure.

They want a CB, CM, wide attacker and striker. The preferred targets, apparently, are Pau Torres, Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kante.

Apparently Sancho is the most likely deal of the four (don't really know why, can't be that hard to sign Pau Torres...)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres

It would be great if they spend a fortune on Kane and Sancho ...
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,503
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 06:26:25 pm »
Amazing how they've suddenly found a spare £300m. Sancho probably the likeliest as they'll know his terms from last summer's saga
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,965
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 06:55:06 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,464
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 07:31:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:26:25 pm
Amazing how they've suddenly found a spare £300m. Sancho probably the likeliest as they'll know his terms from last summer's saga

Yeah, think they'll get him this summer which would be a little annoying but hey ho, we can't stop other clubs signing good players.

Rice is a funny one, he's highly rated in the press (I know that doesn't mean all that much) and I haven't watched him that closely but my immediate thought is that he's not much of an upgrade on Fred.

Either way, I do expect they'll make some big signings this summer, mainly to placate their fans who are more angry that they haven't spent enough (nonsense) rather than the state of modern football.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,549
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 07:35:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:55:06 pm
So, Sancho's transfer fee won't be £70 million, after all ...

https://m.sportbild.bild.de/bundesliga/vereine/borussia-dortmund/begehrter-bvb-star-das-ist-dortmunds-schmerzgrenze-fuer-jadon-sancho-76513084.sportMobile.html

£81m according to that. Which means theyd likely take lower. Its hardly a massive amount more.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,965
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 07:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:35:42 pm
£81m according to that. Which means theyd likely take lower. Its hardly a massive amount more.

Why would they take lower? Chelsea and Man Utd would easilly pay that ...
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,674
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 07:56:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:53:53 pm
Why would they take lower? Chelsea and Man Utd would easilly pay that ...

Klopp appreciation discount for us.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,965
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 08:00:11 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:56:11 pm
Klopp appreciation discount for us.

Well, so far Sancho has only expressed his appreciation for the club he supports since childhood ...
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,368
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 08:34:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:55:06 pm
So, Sancho's transfer fee won't be £70 million, after all ...

https://m.sportbild.bild.de/bundesliga/vereine/borussia-dortmund/begehrter-bvb-star-das-ist-dortmunds-schmerzgrenze-fuer-jadon-sancho-76513084.sportMobile.html

so a difference of 11 millions, somewhat smaller than your hilariously divergent figures you plucked out of the sky in one of your daily 'ooh i wouldn't like english sancho' posts.

I hope he signs now, aside from his talent, just for the schaudenfreude of your post hoc rationalisation that you've always rated him always wanted him and that you agree with klopp that it's the right time to sign him
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,549
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 08:36:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:53:53 pm
Why would they take lower? Chelsea and Man Utd would easilly pay that ...

Because, ultimately, what clubs want and what clubs get tend to be different.

Sure, if there is a bidding war it may go up, but also clubs may not get into a bidding war.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 