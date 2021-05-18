« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 261307 times)

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2880 on: May 18, 2021, 09:56:43 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 18, 2021, 09:52:14 am
Its third on the list but we definitely need another midfielder. They have done much of the heavy lifting this season and not only are we losing reliability in Wijnaldum but also Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are even further down the list in terms of how much the manager trusts them. Next season the only players in midfield in their 20's that he trusts would be Jones and Fabinho. 5 options for our 3 man midfield is not enough.

Good point. We do need another with Wijnaldum going.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,780
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2881 on: May 18, 2021, 10:02:55 am »
Oh no I absolutely don't trust them to reinvest it properly and like has been said, the looming stadium debt is all the more damaging having not been paid down for around 18 months now - devastating in terms of the interest growing on it. No NFL either, so what was likely seen as a consistent money spinner has spun nothing but into an out of control debt.

Out of all of the PL's top six, you could argue that the direct economic affects of the pandemic have hurt Spurs the worst. And would Kane even have stayed had they won the league cup? It's not got much prestige any more, it's not the title or a European trophy.

It is probably more likely Spurs sign a couple of mid priced players and then sink the rest of the fee into their debt. I'd also echo the shout that they won't get £150m for him. Proven goalscorer, high quality player but on the wrong side of some debilitating injuries (and a reoccurring one at that) and definitely on the wrong side of the developmental curve for a striker. You'd need to hope he had Lewandowski-style longevity and productivity at that price and it would be ridiculous to gamble on that. I think he stays because no one will pay more than £100m - £120m.

He'll then be disaffected and sullen all next season.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,382
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2882 on: May 18, 2021, 10:59:55 am »
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2883 on: May 18, 2021, 12:36:46 pm »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2884 on: May 18, 2021, 12:51:12 pm »
Quote from: clinical on May 18, 2021, 12:36:46 pm
Fair play to Walcott upgrading clubs at the age of 32.

Is he really 32? Wasn't it yesterday he was travelling with the England squad as a 17-year-old the World Cup?
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,671
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2885 on: May 18, 2021, 12:52:29 pm »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,336
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2886 on: May 18, 2021, 02:28:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 18, 2021, 12:52:29 pm
That’s an over pay on the fee
;D

Theres something almost reassuring at seeing him in an opposing team
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2887 on: May 18, 2021, 03:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on May 17, 2021, 11:47:07 pm
Kanes a United player, utter twattish Tory, suits them down to the ground

Hope they buy him for £100m and he does his ankle during the first game of the season.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2888 on: May 18, 2021, 11:34:38 pm »
After 8 years under contract at Chelsea, Marco van Ginkel is finally a free agent. He has played a total of 4 games for Chelsea ...
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2889 on: Yesterday at 11:27:25 am »
If City are really interested in Kane and he's desperate to win trophies, then Manutd are out. He could end up at Manutd only if City wants Haland instead
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2890 on: Yesterday at 11:38:46 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 18, 2021, 11:34:38 pm
After 8 years under contract at Chelsea, Marco van Ginkel is finally a free agent. He has played a total of 4 games for Chelsea ...

He ain't no Carlos Kaiser.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,572
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2891 on: Yesterday at 02:28:06 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:38:46 am
He ain't no Carlos Kaiser.
Haha, remember reading his story a couple of years back. Just noticed theres been a film made about him, might have to find that somewhere.
Logged
AHA!

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2892 on: Yesterday at 02:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:27:25 am
If City are really interested in Kane and he's desperate to win trophies, then Manutd are out. He could end up at Manutd only if City wants Haland instead

Getting Kane (or Haaland) would be very weird for Man City. They do spend a fortune on transfers, but their record signing is still Rodri at £63 million ...
Logged

Offline Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2893 on: Yesterday at 04:03:21 pm »
Leicester are close to signing Soumare from Lille for an initial £15m according to the Telegraph, which might turn out to be one of the deals of the summer.

Theyre after Bertrand on a free as well so Rodgers might finally get the LB hes always wanted.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2894 on: Yesterday at 04:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 04:03:21 pm
Leicester are close to signing Soumare from Lille for an initial £15m according to the Telegraph, which might turn out to be one of the deals of the summer.

Theyre after Bertrand on a free as well so Rodgers might finally get the LB hes always wanted.

With 12 months left on his contract, Soumare's price was always going to be decent, especially in this market. As for Bertrand, he would probably do well in their setup ...
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2895 on: Yesterday at 04:21:09 pm »
I thought Leicester were signing Robin Gosens for LB? Bertrand surely not good enough to be a starter for them...

Telegraph saying United looking at Danny Ings, who only has a year left on his Southampton deal.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,382
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2896 on: Yesterday at 04:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:21:09 pm
Telegraph saying United looking at Danny Ings, who only has a year left on his Southampton deal.

Let's assume that the interest is genuine that would potentially indicate they'd rather go for a cheaper option than Kane. Maybe for once they're trying to lower expectationsm But still how many wide forwards and strikers do they want/need?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2897 on: Yesterday at 04:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:21:09 pm
I thought Leicester were signing Robin Gosens for LB? Bertrand surely not good enough to be a starter for them...

They also have Pereira, Castagne, Justin and Thomas for the fullback positions, so Bertrand will probably be just a stop-gap experienced signing replacing Fuchs on the squad ...
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2898 on: Yesterday at 05:11:07 pm »
I see that New York City FC has signed Talles Magno, a Brazilian who was (probably falsely) linked with a move here last summer. Probably one to watch, as you'd expect he'll make the move to Man City if he does well in the US.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2899 on: Yesterday at 05:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:21:09 pm
Telegraph saying United looking at Danny Ings, who only has a year left on his Southampton deal.

We have a decent sell on for Ings don't we- is it 20%? Could net us a good chunk with how United throw money about
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:28:39 pm by cdav »
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2900 on: Yesterday at 05:42:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:50:07 pm
Getting Kane (or Haaland) would be very weird for Man City. They do spend a fortune on transfers, but their record signing is still Rodri at £63 million ...

With Aguero leaving, they definitely need a striker. Don't watch them too often, I'm assuming that Torres guy hasn't hit the ground running for them
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2901 on: Yesterday at 05:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 05:42:17 pm
With Aguero leaving, they definitely need a striker. Don't watch them too often, I'm assuming that Torres guy hasn't hit the ground running for them

Oh, they will be signing a striker, I just can't see them doubling their record transfer fee in order to get Kane or Haaland. They will sign someone for £70-80 million, and still claim that other clubs pay higher transfer fees ...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:06:49 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2902 on: Yesterday at 05:54:27 pm »
Rodgers love Bertrand doesn't he. He might have coached him at Chelsea academy. We were linked heavily with him, when Rodgers was around.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2903 on: Yesterday at 06:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 05:54:27 pm
Rodgers love Bertrand doesn't he. He might have coached him at Chelsea academy. We were linked heavily with him, when Rodgers was around.

Ironically the entire fanbase was against his signing and claimed Moreno was a master stroke after his goal away at Tottenham  ;D

Hes been good for Southampton, think he picked up an injury last season though? Be a good squad option for Leicester/Arsenal. Hell Id take him here if Tsimikas is a write off.
Logged

Offline F412OUK

  • All hail the new Baldrick!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2904 on: Yesterday at 07:10:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:46:37 pm
They also have Pereira, Castagne, Justin and Thomas for the fullback positions, so Bertrand will probably be just a stop-gap experienced signing replacing Fuchs on the squad ...

So are you saying they are just signing him for Fuchs sake?  :wave
Logged
The general who became a slave. The slave who became a gladiator. The gladiator who defied an emperor = Rafael Benitez!

There is no better than adversity. Every defeat, every heartbreak, every loss, contains its own seed, its own lesson on how to improve your performance the next time - Malcolm X

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2905 on: Today at 07:59:13 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 02:28:06 pm
Haha, remember reading his story a couple of years back. Just noticed theres been a film made about him, might have to find that somewhere.

He doesn't make an appearance in it.  ;)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,964
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2906 on: Today at 08:02:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:53:16 pm
Oh, they will be signing a striker, I just can't see them doubling their record transfer fee in order to get Kane or Haaland. They will sign someone for £70-80 million, and still claim that other clubs pay higher transfer fees ...

Andre Silva seems likely to me.

Through no kind of evidence at all.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 