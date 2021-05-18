Oh no I absolutely don't trust them to reinvest it properly and like has been said, the looming stadium debt is all the more damaging having not been paid down for around 18 months now - devastating in terms of the interest growing on it. No NFL either, so what was likely seen as a consistent money spinner has spun nothing but into an out of control debt.



Out of all of the PL's top six, you could argue that the direct economic affects of the pandemic have hurt Spurs the worst. And would Kane even have stayed had they won the league cup? It's not got much prestige any more, it's not the title or a European trophy.



It is probably more likely Spurs sign a couple of mid priced players and then sink the rest of the fee into their debt. I'd also echo the shout that they won't get £150m for him. Proven goalscorer, high quality player but on the wrong side of some debilitating injuries (and a reoccurring one at that) and definitely on the wrong side of the developmental curve for a striker. You'd need to hope he had Lewandowski-style longevity and productivity at that price and it would be ridiculous to gamble on that. I think he stays because no one will pay more than £100m - £120m.



He'll then be disaffected and sullen all next season.