City in the transfer market are always curious to me. They don't actually tend to go for the very obvious superstar signings. They spend a fortune, obviously, and think nothing of adding several £50m players at one time, but they've yet to really push the boat out on a huge individual fee under Guardiola. They absolutely have the financial muscle to get Haaland this summer, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if they look elsewhere.



So something like Locatelli, Grealish and Silva, while very good, isn't utterly terrifying either. Don't get me wrong, it'll make an already brilliant squad that much stronger, but you feel it could be a lot worse for rivals.



spending

Maybe they think what they're doing is less obvious if they don't attract the attention that comes with purchasing players in that price bracket. And it gets idiots cooing about the fees for VVD and so and ignoring City's widercheating. They did still spend £65m on Ruben Dias, £60m on De Bruyne, £61m on Mahrez, £58m on Cancelo and £58m on Aymeric Laporte as their top 5 all time signings. They then have another 8 signings who cost between £45m and £55m.In contrast, we have only ever spent more than £50m on an individual player twice - VVD and Alisson, then we have Naby Keita, Fabinho and Jota all hovering between £40m and £45m, before a big drop off to Carroll, Benteke, Salah, Sadio and Bobby, the latter two of which weren't even quite £30m.In fact, the combined value of our top 10 signings, all time, is £400m. Our top 20 combined is £570m and includes the likes of Robbie Keane, Stewart Downing and Lazar Markovic.Their top 10 is £620m. Their top 20 is £1bn, and no player was less than £33m (Edin Dzeko).Good fun.