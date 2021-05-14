Indeed. If they do sell, itll suddenly make Spurs competitive for two or three players that they otherwise wouldnt have had a prayer of getting. Or they might do something stupid like spend 80% of it on one single statement signing.
The shit theyre in, they should be looking at targeting two or three quality young additions and trying to rebuild from there.
The problem Spurs have is that they have the millstone of their stadium debt hanging over them and one and a half seasons with no match revenue. I think if they bring someone in, it will be for a fraction of the Kane fee with the rest serving their debts.
Also it should be noted the last three times Spurs were in this position (selling a key player(s) for significant money) they frittered away a lot of it.
2008/09 sold Keane to Liverpool for £19m and Berbatov to Man Utd for £30m.
Summer signings - Luka Modric (£16m), Giovanni dos Santos (£5m), Heurelho Gomes (£7.8m), David Bentley (£15m), Roman Pavlyuchenko (£14m), Vedran Corluka (£8m)
Ended up spending £21m resigning Keane and Defoe in January, as well as £4.5m on Chimbonda and £12m on Wilson Palacios
2012/13 - Sold Luka Modric for £33m
Summer signings - Gylfi Sigurdsson (£8m), Jan Vertonghen (£9.5m), Mousa Dembele (£15m), Emmanuel Adebayor (£5m), Hugo Lloris (£12m+£4m), Clint Dempsey (£6m)
2013/14 - Sold Gareth Bale for £85m
Summer signings - Paulinho (£17m), Nacer Chadli (£7m), Roberto Soldado (£26m), Etienne Capoue (£9m), Vlad Chiriches (£8.5m), Erik Lamela (£30m), Christian Eriksen (£11.5m)
In 2012/13, they were bailed out by Bale turning into a superstar. The following year, Kane emerged to help them out. Not sure that they have an in-house solution available at the moment to solve the problem of replacing Kane.