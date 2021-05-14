« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 259555 times)

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2840 on: May 14, 2021, 09:54:08 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 14, 2021, 09:47:30 am
Literally and statistically he does - a lot more. It's just that those statistics are bullshit and predicated on the bent refs in the Premier League.

Salah is one of the most manhandled footballers on the planet.

In other news, bastion of journalistic precision MEN reporting that City have decided that Grealish and Andre Silva are top targets this summer, with Lautaro and Declan Rice also under consideration. They're also reported to be considering exercising their option to bring Douglas Luiz back from Villa (their last opportunity to do so) or alternatively look at Sassuolo's Locatelli.

Manuel Locatelli is an interesting one, Man City aren't massive for dipping into Serie A, but he's one of the best deep lying midfielders in Serie A not at one of the top sides. Very tidy passer and sturdy defensive numbers. He is another Rodri though in my book and won't tear up any trees. I'd rather they did go for him than exercised their option to bring back the much more dynamic Douglas Luiz.

City in the transfer market are always curious to me. They don't actually tend to go for the very obvious superstar signings. They spend a fortune, obviously, and think nothing of adding several £50m players at one time, but they've yet to really push the boat out on a huge individual fee under Guardiola. They absolutely have the financial muscle to get Haaland this summer, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if they look elsewhere.

So something like Locatelli, Grealish and Silva, while very good, isn't utterly terrifying either. Don't get me wrong, it'll make an already brilliant squad that much stronger, but you feel it could be a lot worse for rivals.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,755
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2841 on: May 14, 2021, 10:06:15 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 14, 2021, 09:54:08 am
City in the transfer market are always curious to me. They don't actually tend to go for the very obvious superstar signings. They spend a fortune, obviously, and think nothing of adding several £50m players at one time, but they've yet to really push the boat out on a huge individual fee under Guardiola. They absolutely have the financial muscle to get Haaland this summer, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if they look elsewhere.

So something like Locatelli, Grealish and Silva, while very good, isn't utterly terrifying either. Don't get me wrong, it'll make an already brilliant squad that much stronger, but you feel it could be a lot worse for rivals.
Maybe they think what they're doing is less obvious if they don't attract the attention that comes with purchasing players in that price bracket. And it gets idiots cooing about the fees for VVD and so and ignoring City's wider spending cheating. They did still spend £65m on Ruben Dias, £60m on De Bruyne, £61m on Mahrez, £58m on Cancelo and £58m on Aymeric Laporte as their top 5 all time signings. They then have another 8 signings who cost between £45m and £55m.

In contrast, we have only ever spent more than £50m on an individual player twice - VVD and Alisson, then we have Naby Keita, Fabinho and Jota all hovering between £40m and £45m, before a big drop off to Carroll, Benteke, Salah, Sadio and Bobby, the latter two of which weren't even quite £30m.

In fact, the combined value of our top 10 signings, all time, is £400m. Our top 20 combined is £570m and includes the likes of Robbie Keane, Stewart Downing and Lazar Markovic.

Their top 10 is £620m. Their top 20 is £1bn, and no player was less than £33m (Edin Dzeko).

Good fun.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2842 on: May 14, 2021, 10:13:41 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 14, 2021, 10:06:15 am
Maybe they think what they're doing is less obvious if they don't attract the attention that comes with purchasing players in that price bracket. And it gets idiots cooing about the fees for VVD and so and ignoring City's wider spending cheating. They did still spend £65m on Ruben Dias, £60m on De Bruyne, £61m on Mahrez, £58m on Cancelo and £58m on Aymeric Laporte as their top 5 all time signings. They then have another 8 signings who cost between £45m and £55m.

In contrast, we have only ever spent more than £50m on an individual player twice - VVD and Alisson, then we have Naby Keita, Fabinho and Jota all hovering between £40m and £45m, before a big drop off to Carroll, Benteke, Salah, Sadio and Bobby, the latter two of which weren't even quite £30m.

In fact, the combined value of our top 10 signings, all time, is £400m. Our top 20 combined is £570m and includes the likes of Robbie Keane, Stewart Downing and Lazar Markovic.

Their top 10 is £620m. Their top 20 is £1bn, and no player was less than £33m (Edin Dzeko).

Good fun.

Oh absolutely, they spend a fortune. And have the ability to sign multiple £40-60m players every summer - more importantly, they can take the hit if the player doesn't work and just sign someone else the next summer. And of course they don't sell well, because they don't really need to. That's the difference.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,755
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2843 on: May 14, 2021, 10:19:58 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 14, 2021, 10:13:41 am
Oh absolutely, they spend a fortune. And have the ability to sign multiple £40-60m players every summer - more importantly, they can take the hit if the player doesn't work and just sign someone else the next summer. And of course they don't sell well, because they don't really need to. That's the difference.
Which again begs the question, how exactly are they manoeuvring around FFP? Oh yeah, of course, all the cheating. Silly me.

They could easily afford Haaland, like you say, but instead you could see them going Silva, Rice and whatever new defender Pep fancies for the same total price.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2844 on: May 14, 2021, 11:14:06 am »
As others have said they seem to accumulate several very good quality £40-65m players per window every window without ever going for the most expensive star types,no doubt a deliberate strategy to deflect from the fact they dwarf everyone else in spending.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2845 on: May 14, 2021, 06:27:02 pm »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2846 on: May 14, 2021, 06:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on May 14, 2021, 11:14:06 am
As others have said they seem to accumulate several very good quality £40-65m players per window every window without ever going for the most expensive star types,no doubt a deliberate strategy to deflect from the fact they dwarf everyone else in spending.

Its Guardiola too though isnt he. Hes all about the machine. The super star player doesnt really fit that necessarily.
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2847 on: May 14, 2021, 06:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 14, 2021, 09:47:30 am
Literally and statistically he does - a lot more. It's just that those statistics are bullshit and predicated on the bent refs in the Premier League.

Salah is one of the most manhandled footballers on the planet.

In other news, bastion of journalistic precision MEN reporting that City have decided that Grealish and Andre Silva are top targets this summer, with Lautaro and Declan Rice also under consideration. They're also reported to be considering exercising their option to bring Douglas Luiz back from Villa (their last opportunity to do so) or alternatively look at Sassuolo's Locatelli.

Manuel Locatelli is an interesting one, Man City aren't massive for dipping into Serie A, but he's one of the best deep lying midfielders in Serie A not at one of the top sides. Very tidy passer and sturdy defensive numbers. He is another Rodri though in my book and won't tear up any trees. I'd rather they did go for him than exercised their option to bring back the much more dynamic Douglas Luiz.


Hope they don't get Lautaro, he will be a perfect Aguero replacement. Better he moves to Barca.

On Locatelli, he is better than Rodri who I think is a bit of a liability. They will want to replace Fernandino, so Locatelli makes sense. Its weird that AC Milan did not instill a buyback clause as it was clear he was highly talented (they apparently pushed him out and got Bakayoko, just shows the mismanagement at the club).
Logged
True North Strong

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,755
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2848 on: May 14, 2021, 10:39:32 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on May 14, 2021, 06:55:06 pm

Hope they don't get Lautaro, he will be a perfect Aguero replacement. Better he moves to Barca.

On Locatelli, he is better than Rodri who I think is a bit of a liability. They will want to replace Fernandino, so Locatelli makes sense. Its weird that AC Milan did not instill a buyback clause as it was clear he was highly talented (they apparently pushed him out and got Bakayoko, just shows the mismanagement at the club).
I didnt know that, dreadful from Milan as you say. Yeah I like Locatelli more than Rodri, I just think hes a similar quality level. Perhaps a bit more dynamic a passer, Rodri is a sideways and safe merchant.

Leeds being linked to a move for Stuttgarts Borna Sosa, the Croatian left back who has 9 assists in only 1890 minutes this season, so roughly 21 matches. Ive really liked the look of him and have seen a decent bit of Stuttgart in wanting to watch Silas and Gonzalez. He would be a clever pick up by Leeds. 23, good stats in a good league, versatile and looks comfortable in midfield too. Genuinely left footed and good progressives. Havent seen him really have to defend so I cant say on that side of things.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2849 on: May 15, 2021, 05:07:54 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 14, 2021, 10:39:32 pm
I didnt know that, dreadful from Milan as you say. Yeah I like Locatelli more than Rodri, I just think hes a similar quality level. Perhaps a bit more dynamic a passer, Rodri is a sideways and safe merchant.

Leeds being linked to a move for Stuttgarts Borna Sosa, the Croatian left back who has 9 assists in only 1890 minutes this season, so roughly 21 matches. Ive really liked the look of him and have seen a decent bit of Stuttgart in wanting to watch Silas and Gonzalez. He would be a clever pick up by Leeds. 23, good stats in a good league, versatile and looks comfortable in midfield too. Genuinely left footed and good progressives. Havent seen him really have to defend so I cant say on that side of things.

If Leeds are looking to sign you youre probably not a good defender :D
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,907
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2850 on: May 15, 2021, 05:10:02 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 15, 2021, 05:07:54 am
If Leeds are looking to sign you youre probably not a good defender :D
Give them my number, mate, I'd sign up for them. Though I'd be 55 and I'm not sure I'd be that useful...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2851 on: May 15, 2021, 07:24:46 am »
So somehow instead of dealing with their monstrous debt problem Barca are going to try to sign Haaland.  Cant see it but that seems to be the rumor.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,755
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2852 on: May 15, 2021, 08:59:12 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 15, 2021, 07:24:46 am
So somehow instead of dealing with their monstrous debt problem Barca are going to try to sign Haaland.  Cant see it but that seems to be the rumor.
He visited them on his round trip of European super clubs. Or should I say his agent and father did. Apparently the move would be contingent on Messi staying. They cant afford it, like you say. Even next summer at 70m, his wages would be even more prohibitive than they would be this year, at 150m transfer fee.

Posturing by the new board. Realistically the teams that can afford him are PSG, Man City, Chelsea, maybe Man Utd.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,673
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2853 on: May 15, 2021, 11:44:03 pm »
Leeds United linked with Matheus Cunha from Hertha. Someone who we should be also looking at as potential Firmino's successor, and as a realistic target this summer ...

https://youtu.be/hZXzN-0sjyk
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,663
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2854 on: Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm »
Kane moving is pretty huge news for the league
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,613
  • Red since '64
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2855 on: Yesterday at 09:31:52 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm
Kane moving is pretty huge news for the league


FFP will ensure he doesnt go to City or Chelsea 😳 - so it looks like Utd.🤫😆
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,755
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2856 on: Yesterday at 09:35:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm
Kane moving is pretty huge news for the league
Indeed. If they do sell, itll suddenly make Spurs competitive for two or three players that they otherwise wouldnt have had a prayer of getting. Or they might do something stupid like spend 80% of it on one single statement signing.

The shit theyre in, they should be looking at targeting two or three quality young additions and trying to rebuild from there.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,907
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2857 on: Yesterday at 09:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:31:52 pm
FFP will ensure he doesnt go to City or Chelsea 😳 - so it looks like Utd.🤫😆
Sir Harry of Kane to Divechester United. He'll be in a good company - Pogba, Martial, Fernandes, James, and the list goes on. Oh brother, what a dive for the title those will be... ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2858 on: Yesterday at 09:36:35 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm
Kane moving is pretty huge news for the league


Football wise he makes lots of sense for City but not sure he makes financial sense for anyone
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,907
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2859 on: Yesterday at 09:59:08 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:36:35 pm
Football wise he makes lots of sense for City but not sure he makes financial sense for anyone
Of course it does. Some defying description oil company will just sponsor a patch on City's underwear for 200m quid, and it's all within FFP rules.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,673
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2860 on: Yesterday at 10:12:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm
Kane moving is pretty huge news for the league

He will end up at Man Utd, and won't solve any of their real problems ...
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2861 on: Yesterday at 10:16:01 pm »
He prefers to stay in PL, so only realistic options are City, United and Chelsea (I don't know much about the rivalry between Spurs and Chelsea).

He would make a lot of sense for Chelsea as they need a goal scorer and have been linked to Lukaku.

But then I can see him joining City to guarantee titles, while City get a top class replacement for Aguero. On the bright side, that would rule out Messi going to City.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2862 on: Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm »
Can he even leave? His contract leaves him with very few cards to play.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,673
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2863 on: Yesterday at 10:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
Can he even leave? His contract leaves him with very few cards to play.

If Tottenham are smart, they will sell ...
Logged

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2864 on: Yesterday at 10:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
Can he even leave? His contract leaves him with very few cards to play.
The ball is in Spurs' court, they don't have to sell him, unless they are in dire financial straights due to the pandemic, but equally they won't want him going on the cheap, they will want to maximise his sell value, whether that is this year or next. Do they risk keeping an unhappy player for one more season, knowing he could be an injury away from nobody wanting him given his age and dodgy ankles.

We kept an unhappy player in Suarez and he very nearly won us the league in the next season, we did the same with Coutinho but we cashed in on him in January for top dollar that financed Virgil and Ali
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2865 on: Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:21:32 pm
If Tottenham are smart, they will sell ...
the problem is though it may set about a chain reaction, Son would then probably not sign a new contract and he would want to leave too plus he's pretty much irreplaceable to Spurs
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,172
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2866 on: Yesterday at 10:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
Can he even leave? His contract leaves him with very few cards to play.

Which is why I dont understand players who sign new long term contracts with no contract clauses. Sure, they may get paid less, possibly, but it would allow them to move on, more or less on their terms. I don't have sympathy for him if he doesnt get his move, same with Zaha
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,673
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2867 on: Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm
the problem is though it may set about a chain reaction, Son would then probably not sign a new contract and he would want to leave too plus he's pretty much irreplaceable to Spurs

This is probably the last summer Tottenham can get big money for Kane. He is turning 28, and his ankles are not getting any better. If they reinvest the money wisely, they could start their rebuilding quickly ...
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,663
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2868 on: Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:35:53 pm
Indeed. If they do sell, itll suddenly make Spurs competitive for two or three players that they otherwise wouldnt have had a prayer of getting. Or they might do something stupid like spend 80% of it on one single statement signing.

The shit theyre in, they should be looking at targeting two or three quality young additions and trying to rebuild from there.

Yup.... I think theyd sell but suspect they might struggle to get an offer that matches their expectations. Suspect he might be there next season
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2869 on: Yesterday at 11:47:07 pm »
Kanes a United player, utter twattish Tory, suits them down to the ground
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,327
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2870 on: Today at 12:09:48 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:35:53 pm
Indeed. If they do sell, itll suddenly make Spurs competitive for two or three players that they otherwise wouldnt have had a prayer of getting. Or they might do something stupid like spend 80% of it on one single statement signing.

The shit theyre in, they should be looking at targeting two or three quality young additions and trying to rebuild from there.

The problem Spurs have is that they have the millstone of their stadium debt hanging over them and one and a half seasons with no match revenue. I think if they bring someone in, it will be for a fraction of the Kane fee with the rest serving their debts.

Also it should be noted the last three times Spurs were in this position (selling a key player(s) for significant money) they frittered away a lot of it.

2008/09 sold Keane to Liverpool for £19m and Berbatov to Man Utd for £30m.

Summer signings - Luka Modric (£16m), Giovanni dos Santos (£5m), Heurelho Gomes (£7.8m), David Bentley (£15m), Roman Pavlyuchenko (£14m), Vedran Corluka (£8m)

Ended up spending £21m resigning Keane and Defoe in January, as well as £4.5m on Chimbonda and £12m on Wilson Palacios

2012/13 - Sold Luka Modric for £33m

Summer signings -  Gylfi Sigurdsson (£8m), Jan Vertonghen (£9.5m), Mousa Dembele (£15m), Emmanuel Adebayor (£5m), Hugo Lloris (£12m+£4m), Clint Dempsey (£6m)

2013/14 - Sold Gareth Bale for £85m

Summer signings -  Paulinho (£17m), Nacer Chadli (£7m), Roberto Soldado (£26m), Etienne Capoue (£9m), Vlad Chiriches (£8.5m), Erik Lamela (£30m), Christian Eriksen (£11.5m)


In 2012/13, they were bailed out by Bale turning into a superstar. The following year, Kane emerged to help them out. Not sure that they have an in-house solution available at the moment to solve the problem of replacing Kane.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2871 on: Today at 01:37:04 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:09:48 am


That used to be their MO back in that time though and it worked reasonably well.

Like you mention signings of key players like Dembele, Eriksen, Modric, Verthongen etc were funded by selling their superstar players.

Their success rate with transfers was never that high but they never paid very high fees or salaries for most of those who flopped.

I suspect they will do something similar with Kane money, spend it on 4-5 players in the 20million bracket, rejuvenate their squad and hope 1 or 2 of them turn out to be a superstar.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,327
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2872 on: Today at 01:51:06 am »
Just noticed Thauvin is joining Tigres on a free. Quite a coup for them. He turned down a five-year extension from Marseille
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2873 on: Today at 02:18:19 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:51:06 am
Just noticed Thauvin is joining Tigres on a free. Quite a coup for them. He turned down a five-year extension from Marseille

They have form for this. They also signed Gignac a few years ago from Marseille and he has been banging goals for fun ever since. He might even be their highest scorer of all time.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 