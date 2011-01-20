« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2800 on: April 12, 2021, 04:13:27 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April 11, 2021, 02:02:13 am
Given his injury record, it would be a ridiculous risk for any club to spend the £100m+ necessary.

The Kane rumours surfaced only after the Haaland circus recently. Either it's an attempt by United to show they have alternatives, or they already know Haaland will be headed to City instead.

Regardless, I don't think Kane is their primary target this summer. It's almost as if they've started the dart throwing process.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2801 on: April 12, 2021, 05:05:22 pm »
Goals from open play are Rashford 10, Bruno 8 Cavini 7 and then a bunch with 4.  They'd be smart to get Kane even with his age but how long do you think it would be before Bruno is sulking since he's not on Pen duty and with his goal output way down due to that everybody says he sucks?  My guess is it would be a big issue as every week would be "What happened to Bruno?" by the press since they're mainly morons.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2802 on: April 12, 2021, 05:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 12, 2021, 05:05:22 pm
Goals from open play are Rashford 10, Bruno 8 Cavini 7 and then a bunch with 4.  They'd be smart to get Kane even with his age but how long do you think it would be before Bruno is sulking since he's not on Pen duty and with his goal output way down due to that everybody says he sucks?  My guess is it would be a big issue as every week would be "What happened to Bruno?" by the press since they're mainly morons.

Plus what are the chances Kane would want the captaincy included in the deal?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2803 on: April 12, 2021, 05:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on April 12, 2021, 05:28:02 pm
Plus what are the chances Kane would want the captaincy included in the deal?

You think Maguire would have a problem with that?  I'd bet Slabhead worships the ground that Sir Harold of Kane walks on and would have no issue with that.  Probably clean his jock straps to boot.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2804 on: April 12, 2021, 06:06:03 pm »
Pedro Neto out for 6 months with a knee injury

that rules him out
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2805 on: April 12, 2021, 06:12:23 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on April 12, 2021, 06:06:03 pm
Pedro Neto out for 6 months with a knee injury

that rules him out
Shame that. Really talented player.

Think Silva the young forward gets harsh criticism on here by some.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2806 on: April 12, 2021, 06:46:10 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on April 12, 2021, 06:06:03 pm
Pedro Neto out for 6 months with a knee injury

that rules him out


Dont think hed have been a target but thats rubbish for the kid.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2807 on: April 12, 2021, 07:01:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 12, 2021, 06:12:23 pm
Shame that. Really talented player.

Think Silva the young forward gets harsh criticism on here by some.

That's only because of his fee which was clearly just a way for Mendes to get his yearly income.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2808 on: April 12, 2021, 07:24:24 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 12, 2021, 06:12:23 pm
Shame that. Really talented player.

Think Silva the young forward gets harsh criticism on here by some.

you should know thats just how it is on RAWK by now  ;D

Problem for Silva is, that a) he cost a lot, so that makes people look at a player with different expectations and b) he looks like that podgy kid who always gets picked last for the team in gym class.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2809 on: April 12, 2021, 08:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on April 11, 2021, 03:12:17 pm
What explains Lingard's resurgence at WHU? Was he always an above average player, or is the system at WHU set up for him to succeed?

Think he's a mid-table player in the midst of a purple patch, playing for a mid-table team that's in a purple patch of their own.

He had a similar streak in the 17/18 season from November-January where he scored 9 goals in like an 8 week span. Did f all before that and did f all after that, until February this season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2810 on: April 13, 2021, 09:01:36 am »
Lingard has always had clever movement and composure in the box, combine that with the amount of space opposition teams give West Ham to attack and it's no real surprise the form he's in. It's still a purple patch and will even out, but think you'd see this a lot of players who step down from the big to small teams and all of sudden have 30-40 yards of space to run into every other attack.

Utd will do well and get about 20-30m for him in summer, whether they use well is another matter entirely. History says probably not.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2811 on: April 14, 2021, 12:08:27 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 12, 2021, 07:01:22 pm
That's only because of his fee which was clearly just a way for Mendes to get his yearly income.
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 12, 2021, 07:24:24 pm
you should know thats just how it is on RAWK by now  ;D

Problem for Silva is, that a) he cost a lot, so that makes people look at a player with different expectations and b) he looks like that podgy kid who always gets picked last for the team in gym class.
Can't blame him for the fee Wolves paid. Think he could turn out to be a good player. Leading the line at a premier league side at 18 isn't easy. Wolves aren't exactly a great attacking side this season. Needs a haircut though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2812 on: April 14, 2021, 01:36:57 pm »
Paul Joyce says Everton want Max Aarons but Norwich value him at £30m.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/everton-weigh-up-deal-for-max-aarons-but-norwich-city-want-30m-3jwxgbq02
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2813 on: April 14, 2021, 04:59:41 pm »
Norwich will get promoted...


Im not sure why they would sell really...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2814 on: April 14, 2021, 09:02:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 14, 2021, 04:59:41 pm
Norwich will get promoted...


Im not sure why they would sell really...

He stuck with them when they went down and hes got 3 years left. I think they owe it to him to allow him to search for better things, albeit Everton arent it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2815 on: April 20, 2021, 09:09:44 pm »
David Alaba is joining Real Madrid apparently, on a 5 year deal. I actually thought this was old news? Maybe i imagined it! But anyway, news just broken now by Sky Germany.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2816 on: April 21, 2021, 10:50:24 am »
Where is Real Madrid getting all this money from? Plus I hear they really want Mbappe. I thought they were broke?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2817 on: April 21, 2021, 12:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on April 21, 2021, 10:50:24 am
Where is Real Madrid getting all this money from? Plus I hear they really want Mbappe. I thought they were broke?

there will always be plenty of lenders willing to give them more and more money.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2818 on: April 23, 2021, 10:16:23 am »
Quote from: Vinay on April 21, 2021, 10:50:24 am
Where is Real Madrid getting all this money from? Plus I hear they really want Mbappe. I thought they were broke?

According to Tifo their debts aren't as urgent as Barcelona's.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2819 on: April 23, 2021, 04:14:45 pm »
Kayky to Man City, 10 m seems a good fee.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2820 on: April 23, 2021, 06:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on April 23, 2021, 04:14:45 pm
Kayky to Man City, 10 m seems a good fee.

If only theyd bother to do that when Yaya Toure was there.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2821 on: April 23, 2021, 06:58:53 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 23, 2021, 06:31:06 pm
If only theyd bother to do that when Yaya Toure was there.

 ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2822 on: April 24, 2021, 09:30:42 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 23, 2021, 06:31:06 pm
If only theyd bother to do that when Yaya Toure was there.

Haha superb.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2823 on: April 24, 2021, 03:20:40 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 23, 2021, 06:31:06 pm
If only theyd bother to do that when Yaya Toure was there.
I don't get it....
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2824 on: April 24, 2021, 03:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on April 24, 2021, 03:20:40 pm
I don't get it....

Either did Yaya.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2825 on: May 8, 2021, 04:46:27 pm »
Tap in merchant Romano saying Leicester close to getting Soumare from Lille.

Really good signing ... reckon that is Ndidi off?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2826 on: May 8, 2021, 11:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on May  8, 2021, 04:46:27 pm
Tap in merchant Romano saying Leicester close to getting Soumare from Lille.

Really good signing ... reckon that is Ndidi off?
Potentially. Maybe they just want an upgrade on the improved but still not brilliant Mendy. Leicester have been the best side in the league in the last 3 or 4 years at getting big fees for cheaply acquired players, so it wouldnt surprise me to step aside and let Ndidi leave should the money be on the table. £70m - £80m you would think would do it.

I just dont know whod be going for him. Hed be great for Man City but theyre quite stocked there (unless theyre going in heavy on a Fernandinho replacement) but I can see it being Chelsea. All of a sudden Roman seems to be buying like its 2004 again, with relish. Both vile clubs.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2827 on: May 10, 2021, 06:10:46 pm »
Neymar extends his contract at PSG till 2025. This likely means Mbappe is on his way out, probably to Real Madrid.

Its kinda sad how Neymar's career has petered out. In 2015, he was at his peak at only 24 year old. I was expecting him to have multiple Ballon D'or by the age of 30. He won't even win one now as Mbappe/Haaland will dominate and even Messi is not quite done yet. The move to PSG was a bad one in retrospect with no benefit to anyone.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2828 on: May 10, 2021, 07:59:36 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on May 10, 2021, 06:10:46 pm
Neymar extends his contract at PSG till 2025. This likely means Mbappe is on his way out, probably to Real Madrid.

Its kinda sad how Neymar's career has petered out. In 2015, he was at his peak at only 24 year old. I was expecting him to have multiple Ballon D'or by the age of 30. He won't even win one now as Mbappe/Haaland will dominate and even Messi is not quite done yet. The move to PSG was a bad one in retrospect with no benefit to anyone.
Ego. Hell be better remembered as the name associated to the craziness of footballing transfers rather than anything hes achieved. Hell still be the world record signing for some time yet.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2829 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 10, 2021, 07:59:36 pm
Ego. Hell be better remembered as the name associated to the craziness of footballing transfers rather than anything hes achieved. Hell still be the world record signing for some time yet.

It is a record I could see never being broken. He cost almost a quarter of a billion euros, thats hard to even fathom. Most of the people that could pay that are already involved in football and havent shown any inclination. Not even Abramovich or Mansour have got within shouting distance. Maybe Saudi Arabia will finally get involved and could break it but I reckon this might stand the test of time.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2830 on: Yesterday at 10:32:02 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:26:38 am
It is a record I could see never being broken. He cost almost a quarter of a billion euros, thats hard to even fathom. Most of the people that could pay that are already involved in football and havent shown any inclination. Not even Abramovich or Mansour have got within shouting distance. Maybe Saudi Arabia will finally get involved and could break it but I reckon this might stand the test of time.

What a glorious signing from a Liverpool perspective though. The absurd inflation of Neymar's fee meant the absurd inflation of Coutinho's fee, which eventually meant we transformed our defence and goalkeeper into the best 5 back in world football and won a Champions league and premier league. The oil clubs will stop us from winning as much as we should, but they also gave us the tools we needed to trounce them for 18 months. Happy days.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2831 on: Yesterday at 03:30:06 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on May 10, 2021, 06:10:46 pm
Neymar extends his contract at PSG till 2025. This likely means Mbappe is on his way out, probably to Real Madrid.

Its kinda sad how Neymar's career has petered out. In 2015, he was at his peak at only 24 year old. I was expecting him to have multiple Ballon D'or by the age of 30. He won't even win one now as Mbappe/Haaland will dominate and even Messi is not quite done yet. The move to PSG was a bad one in retrospect with no benefit to anyone.
I'm not sure his career has "petered out" just yet.  It probably seems that way since nobody hears about him anymore but he's still one of the best players on the planet.  He just decided that having the ability to party and take time off throughout the year was more important then being remembered with the likes of Ronaldinho, Messi, Ronaldo, etc. 

It is a shame when you think about it. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2832 on: Today at 03:47:53 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 03:30:06 pm
I'm not sure his career has "petered out" just yet.  It probably seems that way since nobody hears about him anymore but he's still one of the best players on the planet.  He just decided that having the ability to party and take time off throughout the year was more important then being remembered with the likes of Ronaldinho, Messi, Ronaldo, etc. 

It is a shame when you think about it.

That aside, his biggest problem is his ability to stay fit. Since he's moved to PSG, he has yet to play more than 20 league games in a single season. 20 being his highest in his first season, 4 years ago. And in the same time period, he's only played 30 games overall once, again being in that first year.

