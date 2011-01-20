Tap in merchant Romano saying Leicester close to getting Soumare from Lille.



Really good signing ... reckon that is Ndidi off?



Potentially. Maybe they just want an upgrade on the improved but still not brilliant Mendy. Leicester have been the best side in the league in the last 3 or 4 years at getting big fees for cheaply acquired players, so it wouldnt surprise me to step aside and let Ndidi leave should the money be on the table. £70m - £80m you would think would do it.I just dont know whod be going for him. Hed be great for Man City but theyre quite stocked there (unless theyre going in heavy on a Fernandinho replacement) but I can see it being Chelsea. All of a sudden Roman seems to be buying like its 2004 again, with relish. Both vile clubs.