Lingard has always had clever movement and composure in the box, combine that with the amount of space opposition teams give West Ham to attack and it's no real surprise the form he's in. It's still a purple patch and will even out, but think you'd see this a lot of players who step down from the big to small teams and all of sudden have 30-40 yards of space to run into every other attack.
Utd will do well and get about 20-30m for him in summer, whether they use well is another matter entirely. History says probably not.