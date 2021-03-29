« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2720 on: March 29, 2021, 09:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March 29, 2021, 08:11:20 pm
With Aguero definitely leaving City in the summer, its clear theyll go big on a striker. Haaland incoming?
They'll probably go for him, but if they want someone like for like, Lautaro reminds me of him quite a bit.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2721 on: April 1, 2021, 01:00:21 pm »
Haalands dad and agent meeting Barcelona today for transfer talks. Would much, much prefer that to him ending up at one of the Manchester clubs or Chelsea.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2722 on: April 1, 2021, 01:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  1, 2021, 01:00:21 pm
Haalands dad and agent meeting Barcelona today for transfer talks. Would much, much prefer that to him ending up at one of the Manchester clubs or Chelsea.

Still expecting him to end up in Manchester mainly because the big spanish clubs seem to be hit hard but yeah that would be much better.
Outside chance of Bayern and/or PSG joining in.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2723 on: April 1, 2021, 01:12:58 pm »
I think Raiola will take him on a tour of all of the super clubs that will entertain a meeting with no guaranteed talks stemming from it. You'll see him at Juve, the Manchester Clubs, Chelsea, maybe even ourselves in the next few months. Certainly PSG and Real Madrid will want to speak with him.

Very interested to see where he lands, hopefully not City. Maybe the most contested footballer I can remember - in that due to his clause, pretty much all the big clubs can afford the fee (maybe not his mooted wages) and all the big clubs want him or have some form of need for a traditional striker.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2724 on: April 1, 2021, 01:15:07 pm »
Barca are £1bn in debt. Can't see it. Reckon Haaland ends up at city. Now FFP relaxed they will go full steam ahead.
« Reply #2725 on: April 1, 2021, 01:37:07 pm »
As much as I like Haaland can you imagine what that prick of an agent of his would have been spouting this season with our form in the league? Every few weeks he would be piping up about how his client didn't join us to not be in the Champions League. Fuck Raiola.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2726 on: April 1, 2021, 03:48:02 pm »
Haaland to Barca would surely make Messi to City much more likely? Very strange move for Haaland, assuming it happens.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2727 on: April 1, 2021, 04:11:01 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on April  1, 2021, 03:48:02 pm
Haaland to Barca would surely make Messi to City much more likely? Very strange move for Haaland, assuming it happens.

Raiola and Haaland's dad are now in Madrid so it's just a tour of big clubs. Clearly, they know every single one of them will move heaven on earth to land Haaland.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2728 on: April 1, 2021, 04:25:45 pm »
Dont think a billion of debt will stop Barca that much unless a lot of it is due soon. Club is worth what - 3 billion plus
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2729 on: April 1, 2021, 04:28:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on April  1, 2021, 04:25:45 pm
Dont think a billion of debt will stop Barca that much unless a lot of it is due soon. Club is worth what - 3 billion plus

Think they have a large amount to refinance in the short term, and probably need to borrow more with the ongoing pandemic. They should have sold Messi last summer
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2730 on: April 1, 2021, 04:29:20 pm »
No bank in the world is calling in that debt. 

Similar to our situation under the cowboys.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2731 on: April 1, 2021, 04:30:35 pm »
Quote from: cdav on April  1, 2021, 04:28:54 pm
Think they have a large amount to refinance in the short term, and probably need to borrow more with the ongoing pandemic. They should have sold Messi last summer

Theyll be able to refinance is the thing
Yup they definitely shouldve sold him - insane decision.
But then it wouldnt be a surprise if he signed another ridiculous contract there despite all the noise
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2732 on: April 1, 2021, 04:34:15 pm »
Hope it's true and Haaland goes to Barca.

Don't want him at City or Chelsea.

Messi to City could be a problem for us though.

But I believe we'll compete next season with City, regardless of who they buy.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2733 on: April 1, 2021, 05:01:13 pm »
Quote from: cdav on April  1, 2021, 04:28:54 pm
Think they have a large amount to refinance in the short term, and probably need to borrow more with the ongoing pandemic. They should have sold Messi last summer

Messi is a huge revenue generator for Barca, so much so that it nominally eclipses the cost to keep him by quite a margin, as a lot of their commercial deals are tied to his existence there. Hindsight suggests that no one knew COVID would last so long, but if they let him go last year with no replacement in sight, it would have presented other financial challenges.

Haaland will be a huge priority for them, but there is no way that he will replace Messis commercial value to the club. On the other hand, if City does get Messi, regardless of his on field performance, it will be a huge financial boon to their club long term.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2734 on: April 1, 2021, 05:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  1, 2021, 01:00:21 pm
Haalands dad and agent meeting Barcelona today for transfer talks. Would much, much prefer that to him ending up at one of the Manchester clubs or Chelsea.

And now we know, why UEFA relaxed fair play rules  ;)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2735 on: April 1, 2021, 05:20:31 pm »
Barca are now stating they'll lose 350m for 20/21.  I believe this assumes Messi re-signs but either way I can't see how they're signing anybody this season:

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2736 on: April 1, 2021, 06:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  1, 2021, 05:20:31 pm
Barca are now stating they'll lose 350m for 20/21.  I believe this assumes Messi re-signs but either way I can't see how they're signing anybody this season:



it says on the bottom that said estimations assume Messi stays and they sign a "super star".
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2737 on: April 1, 2021, 06:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on April  1, 2021, 06:03:42 pm
it says on the bottom that said estimations assume Messi stays and they sign a "super star".

At least from what I gather on Barca twitter that's for 21/22 projections.  20/21 they're losing 350m.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2738 on: April 1, 2021, 06:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  1, 2021, 06:10:13 pm
At least from what I gather on Barca twitter that's for 21/22 projections.  20/21 they're losing 350m.

yeah, it'd be all numbers in red until 22/23 according to that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2739 on: April 1, 2021, 06:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  1, 2021, 04:11:01 pm
Raiola and Haaland's dad are now in Madrid so it's just a tour of big clubs. Clearly, they know every single one of them will move heaven on earth to land Haaland.

Thought that might have been the case. Barca would be a very odd move for him imo.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2740 on: April 1, 2021, 08:19:57 pm »
I swear every summer for years we've heard that the big two in Spain are going to be cash strapped and definitely not going to be bringing in the most expensive players around. Heard it all before, and generally, they still tend to so. It's like when one of them gets a transfer ban but somehow still bring in a couple of megabucks signings in. It wouldn't even surprise me if Real Madrid outdid themselves and bought both of Haaland and Mbappe  ;D - seriously though, I'm 100% convinced they'll bring in one of them this summer. Likely Mbappe due to him only having a year left, but if for some reason they couldn't bring him in, I think they'd be more than happy with Haaland, because despite as good as Benzema has been, he is getting on a bit. Can't imagine Barca not spending too after another disappointing season so far. Those type of clubs won't appease their fans by standing still and being frugal.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2741 on: April 1, 2021, 08:49:45 pm »

Zapata to Arsenal?

My future in Premier League? Never say never in football... when I was a child, I was always watching the Premier League: I was an Arsenal fan! I woke up early every weekend to see their matches.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2742 on: April 1, 2021, 09:08:35 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April  1, 2021, 08:19:57 pm
I swear every summer for years we've heard that the big two in Spain are going to be cash strapped and definitely not going to be bringing in the most expensive players around. Heard it all before, and generally, they still tend to so. It's like when one of them gets a transfer ban but somehow still bring in a couple of megabucks signings in. It wouldn't even surprise me if Real Madrid outdid themselves and bought both of Haaland and Mbappe  ;D - seriously though, I'm 100% convinced they'll bring in one of them this summer. Likely Mbappe due to him only having a year left, but if for some reason they couldn't bring him in, I think they'd be more than happy with Haaland, because despite as good as Benzema has been, he is getting on a bit. Can't imagine Barca not spending too after another disappointing season so far. Those type of clubs won't appease their fans by standing still and being frugal.

The Spanish clubs have received a lot of financial help from the government in order to cope with the effects of the pandemic. They won't be allowed to spend big this summer ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2743 on: April 2, 2021, 08:11:20 am »
"Human rights on and off the pitch"

If Haaland means that he isn't signing for City.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2744 on: April 2, 2021, 09:27:19 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April  1, 2021, 08:49:45 pm
Zapata to Arsenal?

My future in Premier League? Never say never in football... when I was a child, I was always watching the Premier League: I was an Arsenal fan! I woke up early every weekend to see their matches.
Duvan? They can have him to be honest!

Good player, perhaps a touch underrated because he's got a brilliant scoring record in Serie A, but he's 30 and never played outside of Italy in Europe. He's big and physical and is a decent hold up player, but I can't imagine with Aubameyang's wages and Lacazette seemingly being Arteta's favourite that they'd then bring in Zapata too, when Atalanta are very good at extracting decent value from teams.

I do think too, he's been enhanced at Atalanta. Don't get me wrong, he was okay at Napoli, good at Sampdoria and very good at Udinese, but Atalanta have a way of getting more out of a player. Illicic and Papu were around him for most of his spell. I think this would be a semi-expensive misfire.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2745 on: April 2, 2021, 12:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on April  2, 2021, 08:11:20 am
"Human rights on and off the pitch"

If Haaland means that he isn't signing for City.

Ilkay Gundogan wore a t-shirt supporting human rights the other day.

Football playres are generally dense. 

Manchester Citys own manager is footballs biggest hypocrite.  Im sure you dont honestly think wearing a t-shirt while playing for Norway will suddenly mean hes going to turn down Abu Dhabi, if that is where he wants to go.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2746 on: April 2, 2021, 02:41:21 pm »
Man City unlikely to buy Sergio Aguero replacement this summer - Pep Guardiola

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56614329

Ha ha ha ha ha - yeah right
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2747 on: April 2, 2021, 02:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on April  2, 2021, 02:41:21 pm
Man City unlikely to buy Sergio Aguero replacement this summer - Pep Guardiola

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56614329

Ha ha ha ha ha - yeah right
Covid had effects on them as well, can only buy 20 wing backs this year.
« Reply #2748 on: April 2, 2021, 04:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on April  2, 2021, 02:41:21 pm
Man City unlikely to buy Sergio Aguero replacement this summer - Pep Guardiola

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56614329

Ha ha ha ha ha - yeah right

Well, the FFP rules haven't been changed or abolished yet, so he is telling the truth ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2749 on: April 2, 2021, 04:39:35 pm »
Pep is full of it.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2750 on: Yesterday at 08:43:22 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on April  2, 2021, 02:41:21 pm
Man City unlikely to buy Sergio Aguero replacement this summer - Pep Guardiola

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56614329

Ha ha ha ha ha - yeah right

Saw him peddling that rubbish, in one sentence saying its impossible and then maybe its not likely.
« Reply #2751 on: Yesterday at 04:21:34 pm »
Reports from the papers in Catalonia that this is what Raiola and Haalands father want, if hes to sign for Barcelona:

RAC1 -
@gerardromero
 | Haaland's father and his agent, Mino Raiola, proposed these figures to Barça if they want to sign the striker:

Raiola - 20M
Haaland's father - 20M
Haaland wages - 30M net

+ the transfer fee [150M]
+ the continuity of Messi

https://twitter.com/FCBRAC1/status/1378723679677378563?s=20

IF true, then its disgusting, agents and their hangers on need regulating.

« Reply #2752 on: Yesterday at 04:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:21:34 pm
Reports from the papers in Catalonia that this is what Raiola and Haalands father want, if hes to sign for Barcelona:

RAC1 -
@gerardromero
 | Haaland's father and his agent, Mino Raiola, proposed these figures to Barça if they want to sign the striker:

Raiola - 20M
Haaland's father - 20M
Haaland wages - 30M net

+ the transfer fee [150M]
+ the continuity of Messi

https://twitter.com/FCBRAC1/status/1378723679677378563?s=20

IF true, then its disgusting, agents and their hangers on need regulating.

Well, that was to be expected by Mino Raiola. It means that only the oil clubs will be in the running ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2753 on: Yesterday at 05:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:21:34 pm
Reports from the papers in Catalonia that this is what Raiola and Haalands father want, if hes to sign for Barcelona:

RAC1 -
@gerardromero
 | Haaland's father and his agent, Mino Raiola, proposed these figures to Barça if they want to sign the striker:

Raiola - 20M
Haaland's father - 20M
Haaland wages - 30M net

+ the transfer fee [150M]
+ the continuity of Messi

https://twitter.com/FCBRAC1/status/1378723679677378563?s=20

IF true, then its disgusting, agents and their hangers on need regulating.
Honestly thought Raiola and the dad would be asking more than that given what they got from Dorrmund
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2754 on: Yesterday at 05:26:55 pm »
This is all very odd.

Everyone knows Barca as poor as a church mouse, that's just had an enormous tax bill on the very day his wife ran off with another mouse, taking all the cheese.

We all know that they cant afford that.

So why publicise it?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2755 on: Yesterday at 06:47:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:26:55 pm
This is all very odd.

Everyone knows Barca as poor as a church mouse, that's just had an enormous tax bill on the very day his wife ran off with another mouse, taking all the cheese.

We all know that they cant afford that.

So why publicise it?

Because I doubt most of their fans believe anything other than they should be able to sign anyone they want.  So leaking a bunch of crazy demands is an easier sell than explaining how financially ruined they are at the moment.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2756 on: Yesterday at 06:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:47:56 pm
Because I doubt most of their fans believe anything other than they should be able to sign anyone they want.  So leaking a bunch of crazy demands is an easier sell than explaining how financially ruined they are at the moment.
Dont think theyre that crazy though...  probably a fair reflection  of his value right now...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2757 on: Yesterday at 07:28:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:51:46 pm
Dont think theyre that crazy though...  probably a fair reflection  of his value right now...

Transfer fee: 150 million
Agent fee: 20 million
Signing-on fee: 20 million
Wages: 600,000 per week (after taxes)

Nah, that is too much ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2758 on: Yesterday at 10:19:49 pm »
Way to much for someone that ugly
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2759 on: Today at 04:53:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:28:22 pm
Transfer fee: 150 million
Agent fee: 20 million
Signing-on fee: 20 million
Wages: 600,000 per week (after taxes)

Nah, that is too much ...

I don't think even City or PSG are paying that, imagine their wage bill increases if the likes of Neymar, De Bruyne, Sterling etc get wind of him getting paid that.
