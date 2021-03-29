I swear every summer for years we've heard that the big two in Spain are going to be cash strapped and definitely not going to be bringing in the most expensive players around. Heard it all before, and generally, they still tend to so. It's like when one of them gets a transfer ban but somehow still bring in a couple of megabucks signings in. It wouldn't even surprise me if Real Madrid outdid themselves and bought both of Haaland and Mbappe- seriously though, I'm 100% convinced they'll bring in one of them this summer. Likely Mbappe due to him only having a year left, but if for some reason they couldn't bring him in, I think they'd be more than happy with Haaland, because despite as good as Benzema has been, he is getting on a bit. Can't imagine Barca not spending too after another disappointing season so far. Those type of clubs won't appease their fans by standing still and being frugal.