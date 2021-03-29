Zapata to Arsenal?
My future in Premier League? Never say never in football... when I was a child, I was always watching the Premier League: I was an Arsenal fan! I woke up early every weekend to see their matches.
Duvan? They can have him to be honest!
Good player, perhaps a touch underrated because he's got a brilliant scoring record in Serie A, but he's 30 and never played outside of Italy in Europe. He's big and physical and is a decent hold up player, but I can't imagine with Aubameyang's wages and Lacazette seemingly being Arteta's favourite that they'd then bring in Zapata too, when Atalanta are very good at extracting decent value from teams.
I do think too, he's been enhanced at Atalanta. Don't get me wrong, he was okay at Napoli, good at Sampdoria and very good at Udinese, but Atalanta have a way of getting more out of a player. Illicic and Papu were around him for most of his spell. I think this would be a semi-expensive misfire.