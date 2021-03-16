« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 244417 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2680 on: March 16, 2021, 04:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 16, 2021, 04:31:37 pm
If that's the logic you want to use then there is almost no point in responding.

There isnt because if you dont think a player who scored 10 goals in the league at 18, is a potential top player then...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2681 on: March 16, 2021, 04:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 16, 2021, 04:34:26 pm
If you dont think Greenwood is a big talent then theres no point in even debating with you. Bare in mind I never said hes better than our attackers, you have a weird way of interpreting words but the argument was used to show you just how precocious a talent he is..

:D

You literally just chose to use OUR strikers stats THIS season in comparison to Greenwoods LAST season. No-one asked you to so don't get annoyed at someone calling attention to how daft that is! He's a decent young striker, who has been hyped to the moon because of who he plays for in combination with his nationality. He ran incredibly hot last season, ridiculously so. Many said it was completely unsustainable, and so it has proven. He has one league goal this season.....
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2682 on: March 16, 2021, 04:49:39 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 16, 2021, 03:45:02 pm
Yeah Greenwood had a completely unsustainable hit rate last season, which a lot of people said at the time. He's still a good prospect but this idea that he was up there with the likes of Sancho and Foden was just way off the mark.

I seem to recall someone on here saying he was up there with Sancho and Haaland as one of the best young players in world football.

Edit: It was Coolie.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2683 on: March 16, 2021, 07:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 16, 2021, 04:35:52 pm
There isnt because if you dont think a player who scored 10 goals in the league at 18, is a potential top player then...

Take any metric you want - xG, Conversion Rate, SoT %, etc etc and for Greenwood to repeat those 10 goals consistently would make him the greatest striker the world has ever seen.  Odds are he's not the greatest striker ever and in looking at his numbers this season he's not PL level.  Now he has youth on his side but to say you'd take Greenwood now is arrogance, yes.

Based on what Hazell is saying then maybe arrogance is the wrong word? Either way I don't seem to be the only one who thinks this.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2684 on: March 16, 2021, 07:46:10 pm »
FYI, it wasn't to have a go, I just remember having a discussion about Greenwood when he was scoring for Man Utd last season. Found it here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344488.msg17254660#msg17254660
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2685 on: March 21, 2021, 01:34:58 pm »
Ornstein talking about Harry Kane privately wanting to leave Spurs. Classic example of a player putting too much trust in a somewhat flimsy project, particularly once things had started to go pear shaped under Poch? Should have left after the Champions League Final really.

Given his injury record, it's hard to imagine the clubs who can afford to sign him even wanting to. Surely no one will be willing to pay what Levy will be asking, and Kane is on a six-year deal. Very strange situation for all involved really.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2686 on: March 21, 2021, 01:40:27 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 21, 2021, 01:34:58 pm
Ornstein talking about Harry Kane privately wanting to leave Spurs. Classic example of a player putting too much trust in a somewhat flimsy project, particularly once things had started to go pear shaped under Poch? Should have left after the Champions League Final really.

Given his injury record, it's hard to imagine the clubs who can afford to sign him even wanting to. Surely no one will be willing to pay what Levy will be asking, and Kane is on a six-year deal. Very strange situation for all involved really.

He would be a great signing for any side but his age, his injury history but mostly the emergence of Haaland and Mbappe means any side that really wanted a striker for such big amounts would look twice.

He is a great player though and should be around the £100m mark.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2687 on: March 21, 2021, 01:57:38 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 21, 2021, 01:34:58 pm
Ornstein talking about Harry Kane privately wanting to leave Spurs. Classic example of a player putting too much trust in a somewhat flimsy project, particularly once things had started to go pear shaped under Poch? Should have left after the Champions League Final really.

Given his injury record, it's hard to imagine the clubs who can afford to sign him even wanting to. Surely no one will be willing to pay what Levy will be asking, and Kane is on a six-year deal. Very strange situation for all involved really.

Man Utd are stupid enough to pay what Tottenham will be asking. Don't forget, they've spent £80 million on Harry Maguire ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2688 on: March 21, 2021, 02:26:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 21, 2021, 01:57:38 pm
Man Utd are stupid enough to pay what Tottenham will be asking. Don't forget, they've spent £80 million on Harry Maguire ...

Maybe if Mourinho was at United ironically. I don't see them buying him now, its too late.

I could see Chelsea actually splashing the cash for him, they have the money and they need someone to put the ball in the back of the net.
« Reply #2689 on: March 21, 2021, 02:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on March 21, 2021, 02:26:00 pm
Maybe if Mourinho was at United ironically. I don't see them buying him now, its too late.

I could see Chelsea actually splashing the cash for him, they have the money and they need someone to put the ball in the back of the net.

The transfer decisions at Man Utd are made by Ed Woodward, not by the manager ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2690 on: March 21, 2021, 02:31:34 pm »
Man Utd arent spending stupid money on Kane this summer.

Kanes probaly messed up his chances after that last contract. Of course, he wasnt to predict a pandemic! Hes stuck there for now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2691 on: March 21, 2021, 02:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 21, 2021, 02:31:34 pm
Man Utd arent spending stupid money on Kane this summer.

Kanes probaly messed up his chances after that last contract. Of course, he wasnt to predict a pandemic! Hes stuck there for now.

Yeah there is like a 95% chance he is staying at Spurs for the remainder of his contract. Fact is, while a great player, he has so much baggage that its hard to justify dealing with Levy to get him.
« Reply #2692 on: March 21, 2021, 02:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 21, 2021, 02:31:34 pm
Man Utd arent spending stupid money on Kane this summer.

Kanes probaly messed up his chances after that last contract. Of course, he wasnt to predict a pandemic! Hes stuck there for now.

When it comes to spending, Man Utd are not exactly the smartest fellas. They've made some ridiculous transfers in recent years. If any club is to spend what it takes to get Kane, it will be Man Utd. The level of hype in the English media for that move would be ridiculous ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2693 on: March 21, 2021, 03:13:01 pm »
You suspect when United miss out on the 2 best strikers in the world, they'll want to make a statement signing and that could easily be Kane.

Especially when we sign Mbappe ane City sign Haaland they'll be forced to do something.

Can't have the biggest club in England (us) and the best team in Manchester (City) show them up now can they?
« Reply #2694 on: March 21, 2021, 03:14:06 pm »
Quote from: RMG on March 21, 2021, 03:13:01 pm
You suspect when United miss out on the 2 best strikers in the world, they'll want to make a statement signing and that could easily be Kane.

Especially when we sign Mbappe ane City sign Haaland they'll be forced to do something.

Can't have the biggest club in England (us) and the best team in Manchester (City) show them up now can they?

youll catch a few gleeful lurkers with that one!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2695 on: March 21, 2021, 03:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 21, 2021, 03:14:06 pm
youll catch a few gleeful lurkers with that one!

Be nice if we signed both of them, probably can only afford one of them though.
« Reply #2696 on: March 21, 2021, 03:36:11 pm »
Quote from: RMG on March 21, 2021, 03:20:38 pm
Be nice if we signed both of them, probably can only afford one of them though.

 ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2697 on: March 21, 2021, 07:20:33 pm »
Quote from: RMG on March 21, 2021, 03:20:38 pm
Be nice if we signed both of them, probably can only afford one of them though.
Are you talking about signing Mbappe and Sancho, or the lurkers?

;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2698 on: March 21, 2021, 09:32:42 pm »
Fear The Wall (a Dortmund fan site) created an Erling Haaland Transfer Rumor Generator:
https://perchance.org/zdvtybq2ue

My personal favorite so far:
Quote
Erling Haaland's release clause kicks in when my father returns from the convenience store
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2699 on: March 24, 2021, 03:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 21, 2021, 02:31:34 pm
Man Utd arent spending stupid money on Kane this summer.

Kanes probaly messed up his chances after that last contract. Of course, he wasnt to predict a pandemic! Hes stuck there for now.

Yep. No-one is going to pay what Levy wants given his age/ankle issues
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2700 on: March 24, 2021, 04:45:11 pm »
Don't think age would be that much of an issue for a team like Utd or Chelsea signing Kane as his game isn't really based on pace and he's still very effective when dropping deep and conserving his energy. He'll pretty much get you 30+ goals a season for the next 2-3 seasons... that's the going rate now for those players.

He'd be a perfect signing for Utd, type of player whisky nose would've signed for them years ago. Whether he's got the stomach to play Levy's transfer game all summer though I doubt.
« Reply #2701 on: March 24, 2021, 04:48:10 pm »
Would Kane be worth the money if he didn’t have his injury issues? We seem to think Salah would command huge money but he is the same as Kane and if anything is more reliant his pace.
« Reply #2702 on: March 24, 2021, 04:54:50 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 24, 2021, 04:48:10 pm
Would Kane be worth the money if he didnt have his injury issues? We seem to think Salah would command huge money but he is the same as Kane and if anything is more reliant his pace.

For a club like us, no as there is no resale value. For a club like Utd, where he could be the differential to guarantee them top4 for the next 3-4 seasons and potentially turn them more into a title challenger? I would say yes.

Don't get me wrong, I still think you'd be better off paying that fee for a Haaland or Mbappe, because they're young enough you could probably profit on their transfer. Kane would be more an endgame transfer you feel... something, historically, Utd have done and you wouldn't put past Chelsea. Less sure about City... don't get the sense Pep is that fussed about getting a traditional striker in.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2703 on: March 24, 2021, 09:11:02 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 21, 2021, 01:34:58 pm
Ornstein talking about Harry Kane privately wanting to leave Spurs. Classic example of a player putting too much trust in a somewhat flimsy project, particularly once things had started to go pear shaped under Poch? Should have left after the Champions League Final really.

Given his injury record, it's hard to imagine the clubs who can afford to sign him even wanting to. Surely no one will be willing to pay what Levy will be asking, and Kane is on a six-year deal. Very strange situation for all involved really.

You cant blame Kane for staying though. If hes been sold a dream that he would lead the line  for his boyhood club and they promised the world then ofcourse hes going to stick around. He does have to leave though but noone apart from the usual suspects can afford him.

United cant afford him so i dont get those links  to be honest
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2704 on: March 24, 2021, 09:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on March 24, 2021, 04:54:50 pm
For a club like us, no as there is no resale value. For a club like Utd, where he could be the differential to guarantee them top4 for the next 3-4 seasons and potentially turn them more into a title challenger? I would say yes.

Don't get me wrong, I still think you'd be better off paying that fee for a Haaland or Mbappe, because they're young enough you could probably profit on their transfer. Kane would be more an endgame transfer you feel... something, historically, Utd have done and you wouldn't put past Chelsea. Less sure about City... don't get the sense Pep is that fussed about getting a traditional striker in.

There is no way United can afford Kane. If they could they would have done it already. They are absolutely shite and need a cb,rb,cm and wide player before even thinking about a number 9.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2705 on: March 25, 2021, 08:38:00 am »
So it seems Pjanic is not wanted by Barca anymore and can be sold in the summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2706 on: March 25, 2021, 08:48:12 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on March 25, 2021, 08:38:00 am
So it seems Pjanic is not wanted by Barca anymore and can be sold in the summer.
Bizarre transfer, especially considering Barca's problems
« Reply #2707 on: March 25, 2021, 08:48:36 am »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on March 25, 2021, 08:48:12 am
Bizarre transfer, especially considering Barca's problems

Was a blatant FFP/accounting fiddle
« Reply #2708 on: March 25, 2021, 09:26:54 am »
Haaland and his Norwegian teammates wearing t shirts in protest at human rights abuse surely affects Man Citys chances of signing him?
« Reply #2709 on: March 25, 2021, 09:28:03 am »
Quote from: JRed on March 25, 2021, 09:26:54 am
Haaland and his Norwegian teammates wearing t shirts in protest at human rights abuse surely affects Man Citys chances of signing him?

Hahahahahaha.

Yeah, right.
« Reply #2710 on: March 25, 2021, 09:44:30 am »
Quote from: L4Red on March 25, 2021, 08:48:36 am
Was a blatant FFP/accounting fiddle
I know Barca got over the odds for Arthur but I just don't see how them getting a 30 year old on big money even makes sense for FFP fiddle. For Juve sure
« Reply #2711 on: March 25, 2021, 09:58:25 am »
Quote from: JRed on March 25, 2021, 09:26:54 am
Haaland and his Norwegian teammates wearing t shirts in protest at human rights abuse surely affects Man Citys chances of signing him?

 ;D


Ah the naivety!

« Reply #2712 on: March 25, 2021, 10:18:49 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 25, 2021, 09:28:03 am
Hahahahahaha.

Yeah, right.
Wasnt entirely serious but we can hope! 😊

Technically tho , it should, otherwise there was no point him wearing it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2713 on: March 25, 2021, 12:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on March 24, 2021, 09:11:02 pm
You cant blame Kane for staying though. If hes been sold a dream that he would lead the line  for his boyhood club and they promised the world then ofcourse hes going to stick around. He does have to leave though but noone apart from the usual suspects can afford him.

United cant afford him so i dont get those links  to be honest

I wouldn't blame him for staying, but he strikes me as the type of player who is very aware of his own legacy. I do find it slightly funny that the attitude of "trophies don't define a player" has reappeared just as we're returning to winning them. The idea of "winning mentality" was rife in football punditry (mostly broadcasters tbf) until very recently. Despite being incredibly successful, Gerrard is still remembered by a lot of other fans as someone who failed to win one particular trophy. Jermaine Jenas was nearly in tears a few years ago on BT while talking about not achieving what he set out to. This is a man who was a starter, playing the vast majority of his career in the top flight of English football. The message is clear: being good is not good enough.

The point is that if Kane fails to win anything of note, whether rightly or wrongly, he'll be remembered for that fact.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2714 on: March 25, 2021, 12:30:07 pm »
Quote from: JRed on March 25, 2021, 10:18:49 am
Wasnt entirely serious but we can hope! 😊

Technically tho , it should, otherwise there was no point him wearing it.

Yeah I mean he should have morals and may just reject them for who they are but ....money talks I guess
« Reply #2715 on: March 27, 2021, 01:46:08 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 25, 2021, 12:30:07 pm
Yeah I mean he should have morals and may just reject them for who they are but ....money talks I guess

You do realise his old man played for them right? So if he made a statement explicitly excluding Shitty as an option - he'd also be shitting on the doorstep of his old man. I can't see that happening seeing as they appear to have a good relationship.
« Reply #2716 on: Today at 10:45:09 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on March 27, 2021, 01:46:08 pm
You do realise his old man played for them right? So if he made a statement explicitly excluding Shitty as an option - he'd also be shitting on the doorstep of his old man. I can't see that happening seeing as they appear to have a good relationship.
Although you'd hope that Alf-Inge understands that he did not play for the same club that exists now.
« Reply #2717 on: Today at 07:19:11 pm »
Must be a first for me but got clickbaited by Utd being £534.8m in debt..

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/summer-transfer-window-spending-manchester-19931820

The site is horrendous, apologies for the suffering.
