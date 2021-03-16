You cant blame Kane for staying though. If hes been sold a dream that he would lead the line for his boyhood club and they promised the world then ofcourse hes going to stick around. He does have to leave though but noone apart from the usual suspects can afford him.
United cant afford him so i dont get those links to be honest
I wouldn't blame him for staying, but he strikes me as the type of player who is very aware of his own legacy. I do find it slightly funny that the attitude of "trophies don't define a player" has reappeared just as we're returning to winning them. The idea of "winning mentality" was rife in football punditry (mostly broadcasters tbf) until very recently. Despite being incredibly successful, Gerrard is still remembered by a lot of other fans as someone who failed to win one
particular trophy. Jermaine Jenas was nearly in tears a few years ago on BT while talking about not achieving what he set out to. This is a man who was a starter, playing the vast majority of his career in the top flight of English football. The message is clear: being good is not good enough.
The point is that if Kane fails to win anything of note, whether rightly or wrongly, he'll be remembered for that fact.