Would Kane be worth the money if he didnt have his injury issues? We seem to think Salah would command huge money but he is the same as Kane and if anything is more reliant his pace.



For a club like us, no as there is no resale value. For a club like Utd, where he could be the differential to guarantee them top4 for the next 3-4 seasons and potentially turn them more into a title challenger? I would say yes.Don't get me wrong, I still think you'd be better off paying that fee for a Haaland or Mbappe, because they're young enough you could probably profit on their transfer. Kane would be more an endgame transfer you feel... something, historically, Utd have done and you wouldn't put past Chelsea. Less sure about City... don't get the sense Pep is that fussed about getting a traditional striker in.