There isnt because if you dont think a player who scored 10 goals in the league at 18, is a potential top player then...



Take any metric you want - xG, Conversion Rate, SoT %, etc etc and for Greenwood to repeat those 10 goals consistently would make him the greatest striker the world has ever seen. Odds are he's not the greatest striker ever and in looking at his numbers this season he's not PL level. Now he has youth on his side but to say you'd take Greenwood now is arrogance, yes.Based on what Hazell is saying then maybe arrogance is the wrong word? Either way I don't seem to be the only one who thinks this.