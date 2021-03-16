« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 242063 times)

Offline Coolie High

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2680 on: March 16, 2021, 04:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 16, 2021, 04:31:37 pm
If that's the logic you want to use then there is almost no point in responding.

There isnt because if you dont think a player who scored 10 goals in the league at 18, is a potential top player then...
Offline fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2681 on: March 16, 2021, 04:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 16, 2021, 04:34:26 pm
If you dont think Greenwood is a big talent then theres no point in even debating with you. Bare in mind I never said hes better than our attackers, you have a weird way of interpreting words but the argument was used to show you just how precocious a talent he is..

You literally just chose to use OUR strikers stats THIS season in comparison to Greenwoods LAST season. No-one asked you to so don't get annoyed at someone calling attention to how daft that is! He's a decent young striker, who has been hyped to the moon because of who he plays for in combination with his nationality. He ran incredibly hot last season, ridiculously so. Many said it was completely unsustainable, and so it has proven. He has one league goal this season.....
Online Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2682 on: March 16, 2021, 04:49:39 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 16, 2021, 03:45:02 pm
Yeah Greenwood had a completely unsustainable hit rate last season, which a lot of people said at the time. He's still a good prospect but this idea that he was up there with the likes of Sancho and Foden was just way off the mark.

I seem to recall someone on here saying he was up there with Sancho and Haaland as one of the best young players in world football.

Edit: It was Coolie.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2683 on: March 16, 2021, 07:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 16, 2021, 04:35:52 pm
There isnt because if you dont think a player who scored 10 goals in the league at 18, is a potential top player then...

Take any metric you want - xG, Conversion Rate, SoT %, etc etc and for Greenwood to repeat those 10 goals consistently would make him the greatest striker the world has ever seen.  Odds are he's not the greatest striker ever and in looking at his numbers this season he's not PL level.  Now he has youth on his side but to say you'd take Greenwood now is arrogance, yes.

Based on what Hazell is saying then maybe arrogance is the wrong word? Either way I don't seem to be the only one who thinks this.
Online Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2684 on: March 16, 2021, 07:46:10 pm »
FYI, it wasn't to have a go, I just remember having a discussion about Greenwood when he was scoring for Man Utd last season. Found it here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344488.msg17254660#msg17254660
Online StevoHimself

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2685 on: Today at 01:34:58 pm »
Ornstein talking about Harry Kane privately wanting to leave Spurs. Classic example of a player putting too much trust in a somewhat flimsy project, particularly once things had started to go pear shaped under Poch? Should have left after the Champions League Final really.

Given his injury record, it's hard to imagine the clubs who can afford to sign him even wanting to. Surely no one will be willing to pay what Levy will be asking, and Kane is on a six-year deal. Very strange situation for all involved really.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2686 on: Today at 01:40:27 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:34:58 pm
Ornstein talking about Harry Kane privately wanting to leave Spurs. Classic example of a player putting too much trust in a somewhat flimsy project, particularly once things had started to go pear shaped under Poch? Should have left after the Champions League Final really.

Given his injury record, it's hard to imagine the clubs who can afford to sign him even wanting to. Surely no one will be willing to pay what Levy will be asking, and Kane is on a six-year deal. Very strange situation for all involved really.

He would be a great signing for any side but his age, his injury history but mostly the emergence of Haaland and Mbappe means any side that really wanted a striker for such big amounts would look twice.

He is a great player though and should be around the £100m mark.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2687 on: Today at 01:57:38 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:34:58 pm
Ornstein talking about Harry Kane privately wanting to leave Spurs. Classic example of a player putting too much trust in a somewhat flimsy project, particularly once things had started to go pear shaped under Poch? Should have left after the Champions League Final really.

Given his injury record, it's hard to imagine the clubs who can afford to sign him even wanting to. Surely no one will be willing to pay what Levy will be asking, and Kane is on a six-year deal. Very strange situation for all involved really.

Man Utd are stupid enough to pay what Tottenham will be asking. Don't forget, they've spent £80 million on Harry Maguire ...
Online Simplexity

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2688 on: Today at 02:26:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:57:38 pm
Man Utd are stupid enough to pay what Tottenham will be asking. Don't forget, they've spent £80 million on Harry Maguire ...

Maybe if Mourinho was at United ironically. I don't see them buying him now, its too late.

I could see Chelsea actually splashing the cash for him, they have the money and they need someone to put the ball in the back of the net.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 02:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 02:26:00 pm
Maybe if Mourinho was at United ironically. I don't see them buying him now, its too late.

I could see Chelsea actually splashing the cash for him, they have the money and they need someone to put the ball in the back of the net.

The transfer decisions at Man Utd are made by Ed Woodward, not by the manager ...
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 02:31:34 pm »
Man Utd arent spending stupid money on Kane this summer.

Kanes probaly messed up his chances after that last contract. Of course, he wasnt to predict a pandemic! Hes stuck there for now.
Online Simplexity

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 02:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:31:34 pm
Man Utd arent spending stupid money on Kane this summer.

Kanes probaly messed up his chances after that last contract. Of course, he wasnt to predict a pandemic! Hes stuck there for now.

Yeah there is like a 95% chance he is staying at Spurs for the remainder of his contract. Fact is, while a great player, he has so much baggage that its hard to justify dealing with Levy to get him.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 02:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:31:34 pm
Man Utd arent spending stupid money on Kane this summer.

Kanes probaly messed up his chances after that last contract. Of course, he wasnt to predict a pandemic! Hes stuck there for now.

When it comes to spending, Man Utd are not exactly the smartest fellas. They've made some ridiculous transfers in recent years. If any club is to spend what it takes to get Kane, it will be Man Utd. The level of hype in the English media for that move would be ridiculous ...
