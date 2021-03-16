Ornstein talking about Harry Kane privately wanting to leave Spurs. Classic example of a player putting too much trust in a somewhat flimsy project, particularly once things had started to go pear shaped under Poch? Should have left after the Champions League Final really.
Given his injury record, it's hard to imagine the clubs who can afford to sign him even wanting to. Surely no one will be willing to pay what Levy will be asking, and Kane is on a six-year deal. Very strange situation for all involved really.