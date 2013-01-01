« previous next »
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,900
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #2600 on: Today at 11:31:17 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:44:51 am
Chelsea or even City I could see paying it.

If he doesn't want the Chelsea move, they will just wait and Raiola will build the money he missed from a higher sale this summer into contract negotiations next summer, thus making Haaland even more expensive to acquire from a wage and sign on fee perspective next year.

It wouldn't surprise me if with the way Raiola operates, that Haaland doesn't end up only costing a little bit more over the course of a 5 year deal to sign this year instead of next.

Yeah I am thinking hell wait, also Dortmunds form is good now mostly, so I think they should make the CL again, plus Marco Rose coming in, a coach he knows, dont think hes going to be too desperate to move this summer baring something major happening. So he would leave at a time he will basically have his pick of clubs to choose from.

With Chelsea though - I see them trying, cos its a similar situation to last summer - trying to get players at a time when they know other teams cant. I.E. us with Werner (if indeed we did still want him at the time), and also with Havertz, who was a player they didnt really need at the time.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,970
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #2601 on: Today at 12:31:50 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:31:17 am
Yeah I am thinking hell wait, also Dortmunds form is good now mostly, so I think they should make the CL again, plus Marco Rose coming in, a coach he knows, dont think hes going to be too desperate to move this summer baring something major happening. So he would leave at a time he will basically have his pick of clubs to choose from.

With Chelsea though - I see them trying, cos its a similar situation to last summer - trying to get players at a time when they know other teams cant. I.E. us with Werner (if indeed we did still want him at the time), and also with Havertz, who was a player they didnt really need at the time.
I'm not sure of what structure Dortmun would accept on a transfer this summer, but you would imagine they'd at least want a lump sum that matches the amount that will need to be paid in it's entirety next year.

I agree though Dim - Dortmund should finish top 3 realistically and pretty much be where they are at now, next season, but with a better coach and hopefully more direction. He'll still only be 21 when the window opens next summer, I think staying in Dortmund for one more season is the call.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,412
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #2602 on: Today at 12:46:36 pm
Dont think anyone will pay 150m this summer. Might be interesting if it gets towards the end of summer and someone offers 100-120m though - its a big drop in fee from that to the 70odd mil the following summer.
Logged

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,358
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #2603 on: Today at 12:53:42 pm
Id be amazed if Dortmund turn down close to £100m for Haaland.

I imagine Chelsea and City are the favourites to sign him here in England.
Logged

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,412
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #2604 on: Today at 12:54:58 pm
Id be very surprised if Chelsea splash that sort of money on another forward.
Logged

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,358
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #2605 on: Today at 12:57:32 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:54:58 pm
I’d be very surprised if Chelsea splash that sort of money on another forward.

I wouldn't. Their strategy is to acquire some of the top youngsters and I am pretty sure they will be selling a few. With the likes of Giroud, Werner, Pulisic, Ziyech, Hudson-Adoi and Abraham on the books, there is the potential to raise significant funds there.
Logged

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,947
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #2606 on: Today at 12:57:52 pm
It will be either manc clubs. He has the face of a manc.
Logged

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,358
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #2607 on: Today at 12:59:49 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:57:52 pm
It will be either manc clubs. He has the face of a manc.

Not sure United will be spending anywhere near that money. But City would and Haaland to City and Mbappe to Madrid seem the most nailed on in terms of big transfers.

Good chance though that both players stay and make those move the summer of 2022 though.
Logged

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,412
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #2608 on: Today at 01:03:49 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:57:32 pm
I wouldn't. Their strategy is to acquire some of the top youngsters and I am pretty sure they will be selling a few. With the likes of Giroud, Werner, Pulisic, Ziyech, Hudson-Adoi and Abraham on the books, there is the potential to raise significant funds there.

Giroud has little value. And cant see Abraham going for all that much. The boat seems to have sailed on Adoi bringing in big bucks too.

Is anyone going to spend big on Pulisic? Cant see a PL side spending big on Werner which certainly cuts down the number of clubs with money to spend.

Also their strategy has slightly changed from back when they stockpiled youngsters for relatively modest fees for the most part. Spending 100m+ on one really doesnt fit in that strategy at all.
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,900
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #2609 on: Today at 01:21:08 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:31:50 pm
I'm not sure of what structure Dortmun would accept on a transfer this summer, but you would imagine they'd at least want a lump sum that matches the amount that will need to be paid in it's entirety next year.

I agree though Dim - Dortmund should finish top 3 realistically and pretty much be where they are at now, next season, but with a better coach and hopefully more direction. He'll still only be 21 when the window opens next summer, I think staying in Dortmund for one more season is the call.

Youd think Dortmund would want a huge chunk of that upfront if it was to happen. Cos theyd need to do some serious buying if he goes and Sancho as well.   But yeah, at his age, 1 more year, playing for a familiar coach, wouldnt be the worst thing for him to do.  And hopefully with fans back next season, hell get to play in one of the best stadiums with one of the best atmopsheres around. He can then pick who the heck he wants next summer and get a massive contract!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,358
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #2610 on: Today at 01:39:18 pm
Quote from: Craig  on Today at 01:03:49 pm
Giroud has little value. And can’t see Abraham going for all that much. The boat seems to have sailed on Adoi bringing in big bucks too.

Is anyone going to spend big on Pulisic? Can’t see a PL side spending big on Werner which certainly cuts down the number of clubs with money to spend.

Also their strategy has slightly changed from back when they stockpiled youngsters for relatively modest fees for the most part. Spending €100m+ on one really doesn’t fit in that strategy at all.

They could easily raise £50m by selling two of those. We got half that for Brewster and all those players are better than him and many of them young. That gets you half the way there for Haaland.

They spent big last season on Chilwell, Werner and Havertz.

They spent big last season on Chilwell, Werner and Havertz.
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,343
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #2611 on: Today at 03:06:54 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:03:49 pm
. And cant see Abraham going for all that much.

Huh?!


(we should buy him if true)
Logged
