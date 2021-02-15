Mbappe is nowhere near Messi in terms of talent, nor in terms of impact he makes in a team. I don't think his signing on fee and salaries, nor his valuation, should be close to Messi's....



You are massively under estimating Mbappe - he took apart a full strength Barcelona side practically single handedly this week (no, Moises Keane does not count as a footballer, let alone an adequate partner in the Neymar mold) - by the age of 21 Mbapped had 6 more goals than Messi had at the same age, and it's only been a few injuries that had kept Mbappe from stretching that gap. He also was the player of the tournament at the age of 20 in the World Cup - a stage Messi has consistently failed at. You could easily argue he's as marketable as Messi was at his age, so ignoring the effects of Covid, and the overall inflated nature of footballer contracts (look at Oscar in China, earning 25m+ a year before bonueses/sponshorship deals in China) this days compared to when Messi was his age - why wouldn't he be of a similar level?