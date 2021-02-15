« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)

JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 15, 2021, 12:50:28 pm
City will be in for Mbappe - them and PSG can outbid everyone else
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 15, 2021, 12:58:28 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 15, 2021, 12:50:28 pm
City will be in for Mbappe - them and PSG can outbid everyone else

Of course they can outbid everyone, but I have the feeling that Mbappe wants to join a big club. If it was only about money, PSG can pay whatever he wants ...
Coolie High

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 15, 2021, 01:03:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 15, 2021, 12:58:28 pm
Of course they can outbid everyone, but I have the feeling that Mbappe wants to join a big club. If it was only about money, PSG can pay whatever he wants ...

Yes agree, City comes across as the same as PSG think he would want to to a historical club like Madrid or Us. Which means he probably goes to Madrid.
a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 15, 2021, 01:08:40 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on February 15, 2021, 01:03:28 pm
Yes agree, City comes across as the same as PSG think he would want to to a historical club like Madrid or Us. Which means he probably goes to Madrid.

We do have the Drake and LeBron Insta links that Madrid dont have. That definitely equates to more than £1m a week.

Plus Nike will definitely chip in if Mbappe goes to a team sponsored by Adidas.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 15, 2021, 01:11:21 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on February 15, 2021, 01:03:28 pm
Yes agree, City comes across as the same as PSG think he would want to to a historical club like Madrid or Us. Which means he probably goes to Madrid.

Well, if he is moving on the free in the summer of 2022, I'd say that Real Madrid are his most likely destination, with Juventus, Bayern Minich and LFC being the other options ...
BJ

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 01:31:13 pm
At Mbappes age he will get to play for all the top clubs .  Its a case of which ones next.
Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 01:33:45 pm
Quote from: BJ on February 16, 2021, 01:31:13 pm
At Mbappes age he will get to play for all the top clubs .  Its a case of which ones next.

At the moment his running total is zero.
cdav

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 01:51:07 pm
What would his wage demands be presuming a free transfer? He is a £150m+ player with current wages of £300k per week

Would you for example offer him wages of £690k per week comprising £100m signing bonus over 5 years and weekly wage of £300k? In which case that seems to "undervalue" him by £50m. He is going to get a fortune no matter where he goes
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 02:08:28 pm
Quote from: cdav on February 16, 2021, 01:51:07 pm
What would his wage demands be presuming a free transfer? He is a £150m+ player with current wages of £300k per week

Would you for example offer him wages of £690k per week comprising £100m signing bonus over 5 years and weekly wage of £300k? In which case that seems to "undervalue" him by £50m. He is going to get a fortune no matter where he goes
Imagine the demands will be the Messi contract if that leak was true. So something like £5-600m over 5 years including wages loyalty bonus, signing fee etc.

Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 02:12:34 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on February 16, 2021, 02:08:28 pm
Imagine the demands will be the Messi contract if that leak was true. So something like £5-600m over 5 years including wages loyalty bonus, signing fee etc.

AD will order the peasants work some overtime at the oil pumps,done.

Edit: Realistically i think they'll go for Haaland this summer to replace Aguero.
Craig 🤔

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 02:17:54 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on February 16, 2021, 02:08:28 pm
Imagine the demands will be the Messi contract if that leak was true. So something like £5-600m over 5 years including wages loyalty bonus, signing fee etc.

Absolutely no one is paying that, including City.

Only club who may is PSG, and he's already looking like he wants to move from there no matter the offer.
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 02:35:12 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 16, 2021, 02:17:54 pm
Absolutely no one is paying that, including City.

Only club who may is PSG, and he's already looking like he wants to move from there no matter the offer.
Due to Covid or you think its too much even without that.

Given what Real will be paying out for Hazard over 5 years, or what they're expected to offer Alaba I don't think it's that mad to aim for that level of contract.
fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 02:56:47 pm
Where the fuck has £600 million over five years come from?!?!  :o :o
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 03:03:23 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on February 16, 2021, 02:56:47 pm
Where the fuck has £600 million over five years come from?!?!  :o :o
Messi's leaked contract was near 500m over 4 years.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/robertkidd/2021/01/31/report-reveals-fc-barcelona-star-lionel-messis-record-breaking-contract/?sh=1832b55d5bcc

I mean I gave a 100m range starting with 500m :D this whole discussion is just going to be us plucking figures and guesses based on leaks/reports which we don't know are true.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 03:47:23 pm
It's probably not that earth-shattering a statement to say Mbappe will likely command a signing on fee in the region of £80m - £100m when he does sign.

Mahomes/Messi money.
BJ

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 03:48:05 pm
Quote from: Classycara on February 16, 2021, 01:33:45 pm
At the moment his running total is zero.
If you go by country which was what was being suggested ......
Vinay

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 04:22:13 pm
Mbappe is nowhere near Messi in terms of talent, nor in terms of impact he makes in a team. I don't think his signing on fee and salaries, nor his valuation, should be close to Messi's....
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 04:36:41 pm
Quote from: Vinay on February 16, 2021, 04:22:13 pm
Mbappe is nowhere near Messi in terms of talent, nor in terms of impact he makes in a team. I don't think his signing on fee and salaries, nor his valuation, should be close to Messi's....


In fairness neither should Messi's :)

That contract was insanely dumb
cdav

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 06:13:31 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 16, 2021, 04:36:41 pm
In fairness neither should Messi's :)

That contract was insanely dumb desperate

Fixed

You'd think if Mbappe leaves on a free it opens up his availability to a lot more clubs than could previously have afforded him- from 2 or 3 clubs to probably around a dozen
fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 09:49:21 pm
Hes obviously fancying that £500 million contract tonight
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 10:18:44 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on February 16, 2021, 09:49:21 pm
Hes obviously fancying that £500 million contract tonight
Whoever spends it is getting a great deal
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 16, 2021, 11:10:18 pm
Quote from: cdav on February 16, 2021, 06:13:31 pm
You'd think if Mbappe leaves on a free it opens up his availability to a lot more clubs than could previously have afforded him- from 2 or 3 clubs to probably around a dozen

I think that in the summer of 2022 he will still end up at Real Madrid, but him leaving on the free also opens the door for the likes of Juventus, Bayern Munich and LFC. I can't see him going anywhere else ...
Scottymuser

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 18, 2021, 11:53:11 pm
Quote from: Vinay on February 16, 2021, 04:22:13 pm
Mbappe is nowhere near Messi in terms of talent, nor in terms of impact he makes in a team. I don't think his signing on fee and salaries, nor his valuation, should be close to Messi's....

You are massively under estimating Mbappe - he took apart a full strength Barcelona side practically single handedly this week (no, Moises Keane does not count as a footballer, let alone an adequate partner in the Neymar mold) - by the age of 21 Mbapped had 6 more goals than Messi had at the same age, and it's only been a few injuries that had kept Mbappe from stretching that gap.  He also was the player of the tournament at the age of 20 in the World Cup - a stage Messi has consistently failed at.  You could easily argue he's as marketable as Messi was at his age, so ignoring the effects of Covid, and the overall inflated  nature of footballer contracts (look at Oscar in China, earning 25m+ a year before bonueses/sponshorship deals in China) this days compared to when Messi was his age - why wouldn't he be of a similar level?
Coolie High

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 19, 2021, 12:29:34 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on February 18, 2021, 11:53:11 pm
You are massively under estimating Mbappe - he took apart a full strength Barcelona side practically single handedly this week (no, Moises Keane does not count as a footballer, let alone an adequate partner in the Neymar mold) - by the age of 21 Mbapped had 6 more goals than Messi had at the same age, and it's only been a few injuries that had kept Mbappe from stretching that gap.  He also was the player of the tournament at the age of 20 in the World Cup - a stage Messi has consistently failed at.  You could easily argue he's as marketable as Messi was at his age, so ignoring the effects of Covid, and the overall inflated  nature of footballer contracts (look at Oscar in China, earning 25m+ a year before bonueses/sponshorship deals in China) this days compared to when Messi was his age - why wouldn't he be of a similar level?

Hes not at a similar level, Messi is Neymar and Mbappe combined. Actually Mbappe is still behind Neymar in that PSG team for me, he is still the second best player, Messi had his proficiency in front of goal plus elite playmaking skills that Mbappe didnt have, clearly a better player at the same age.
Craig 🤔

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 19, 2021, 08:52:18 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on February 16, 2021, 02:35:12 pm
Due to Covid or you think its too much even without that.

Given what Real will be paying out for Hazard over 5 years, or what they're expected to offer Alaba I don't think it's that mad to aim for that level of contract.

Don't think anyone will be offering it, even without Covid.

If Messi's contract has shown anything it's just how having one player on that size deal can absolutely cripple a club financially, even one which has the revenues of Barca.

Yeah he'll demand a decent signing on fee, and a decent wage, but there won't be anyone, even more so now, giving the equivalent of £400+m over 5 years.... that's about £1.55m a week. Even taking off a signing bonus of say £100m that's still a little shy of £1.15m a week.

Plus imagine how the likes of VVD, Alisson, Salah, Mane, etc. would react to see a player earning 4x or more they are.
MBL?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 19, 2021, 10:49:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on February  2, 2021, 08:05:30 am
Didn't we want him back at one point?
Na, was some crap rumours I think. Unsurprisingly Fordy was mad for it if my memory is correct.
a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 23, 2021, 10:58:13 pm
Was reading an article that Chelsea may be signing Haaland this summer.
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 23, 2021, 11:24:57 pm
Be about right, only them, PSG or Abu Dhabi could afford him in the summer.

And chelsea know they wont be first choice when his clause kicks in and 10 clubs are in for him.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
February 24, 2021, 09:46:08 am
Haaland won't go there. Raiola is a twat but he's not a bad agent, he'll know that delaying the gratification of the massive fee he'll get will be better for Haaland long term. He's got his pick of pretty much any club in Europe.

He'll move to them this summer if someone will pay the premium, if not, he'll go there next summer. Not like either of them will go broke waiting for the move. Raiola will be trying to steer Pogba out of Man Utd and probably flaunting Donnarumma, De Vrij, Kean or Thuram around Europe. He's also got Gravenberch and Malen who will likely both get expensive moves out of Eredivisie in the next 12-18 months. Money doesn't seem to be the motivating factor for Haaland.
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
March 2, 2021, 04:43:14 pm
Borussia Dortmund sniffing around Max Lacroix apparently. Hopefully Wolfsburg can keep them at bay for at least a season. Very good young central defender, that doesnt need the drama of BVB for a bit longer  ;D
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
March 12, 2021, 11:44:54 am
RB Leipzig sign 19 year old forward Brian Brobbey from Ajax.

His contract is up in the summer, so a free transfer.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
March 12, 2021, 02:13:24 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 12, 2021, 11:44:54 am
RB Leipzig sign 19 year old forward Brian Brobbey from Ajax.

His contract is up in the summer, so a free transfer.
They will probably loan him out but an outstanding young talent, Ajax's ability to hold on to their best teenagers or deciding who to give higher contracts to has been nothing short of dreadful for 18 months now.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Yesterday at 11:14:51 pm
Borussia Dortmund's price for Haaland this summer is 150 million. [@SPORTBILD]
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Today at 09:35:18 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:14:51 pm
Borussia Dortmund's price for Haaland this summer is 150 million. [@SPORTBILD]
Someone will pay that.
aw1991

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Today at 09:39:18 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:35:18 am
Someone will pay that.
I think the ball is in Haaland's and his agent's corner. If a club comes with an offer but he wants to wait for better deals, then he would. More clubs would be willing to pay the release clause.
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Today at 09:39:31 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:35:18 am
Someone will pay that.

Maybe Chelsea will pay it, not sure who else.
Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Today at 10:32:51 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:14:51 pm
Borussia Dortmund's price for Haaland this summer is 150 million. [@SPORTBILD]
Probably needs to be so high because that prick Raiola will get about 50m of it.
