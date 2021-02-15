Due to Covid or you think its too much even without that.
Given what Real will be paying out for Hazard over 5 years, or what they're expected to offer Alaba I don't think it's that mad to aim for that level of contract.
Don't think anyone will be offering it, even without Covid.
If Messi's contract has shown anything it's just how having one player on that size deal can absolutely cripple a club financially, even one which has the revenues of Barca.
Yeah he'll demand a decent signing on fee, and a decent wage, but there won't be anyone, even more so now, giving the equivalent of £400+m over 5 years.... that's about £1.55m a week. Even taking off a signing bonus of say £100m that's still a little shy of £1.15m a week.
Plus imagine how the likes of VVD, Alisson, Salah, Mane, etc. would react to see a player earning 4x or more they are.