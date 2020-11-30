« previous next »
Author Topic: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament  (Read 11704 times)

Quote from: Jwils21 on November 30, 2020, 11:19:17 am
Were boss. The team is great. Jurgen is the best Ive seen in my lifetime by a long shot.

But theres so much wrong at the moment.

- VAR and the need to meticulously sanitise all aspects of the game. Massive errors like Sterlings offside at the Etihad in 2013 are now avoided, however where do you (literally) draw the line on this? Those decisions where you need to draw a line and scrutinise based on millimetres are sucking the joy out of a game that relies on emotion. Celebrating goals is one of the purest and simplest joys of football yet youre scared to celebrate in case someone with a computer finds a reason to rule it out.

- The media and the shift to content culture. Pundits, presenters and commentators have all become shock jocks to stir up the most debate, controversy and discussion to channel through social media. Fans and their emotions mean nothing, content and social media attention are the new focuses. Attention seeking from media outlets is commonplace, good journalism is now in short supply in favour of clickbait.

- YouTubers. Not all of them, some are great and discuss great points. But the amount of people filming themselves in the ground faking emotions for attention and over dramatically reacting to their team is cringeworthy. Again its all just set up to get the most attention and be the most talked about.

- Increasingly bitter rivalries. Again exacerbated by social media, which gives dickheads an anonymous platform to spew bile.

- Did I mention VAR?

Feel like I sound like an arl arse moaning about days gone by, but Im in my mid twenties.
Good post mate, but you're right.
This has gone beyond just arl arses like me moaning. Ther'es people your age and younger - my son and his mates are early 20's and they're fed up with it.
Normally they'd be telling me how wrong me nd the other oldies have got it, but completely unprompted they are saying how shit it's become.
Quote from: Dull Tools on November 30, 2020, 11:28:18 am
This is another annoying one for me.

Impressionable dickheads seeing the shite spewed by others and thinking thats the norm, and in turn spewing that bile to fit in.
Quote from: Perham on September 16, 2020, 09:17:52 am
Has anyone else here got to the point where they just wanted to have a break from football? I dont know what it is but for some reason I've stopped enjoying it watching Liverpool. I can't explain why. I love Klopp and all the players but somehow I just feel a bit burnt out from it all. Does anyone else know this feeling?
This was my last post on here right at the start of the season. At the time I didn't really understand what it was, maybe a number of things. In truth, I'd began to stop enjoying a lot of things that I once enjoyed and eventually it got to the point where football (and sport in general as well) was pretty much the only thing I genuinely liked and enjoyed. I guess it was only a matter of time before that became stale as well. Probably it would might have happened earlier if Liverpool hadn't been so special in the few seasons before. It was kind of a strange thing for me because football had been a part of my life for so long that I didn't know what it would be like if it was different. I watched the Liverpool games after this because it would feel weird not to but it sort of felt more like a chore even near the start of the season when we were doing alright and I didn't really pay much attention to it outside of that. I've started to drift back in to it recently for some reason though. Maybe I really did just need a break from all the bullshit surrounding it as I've found there were only certain parts of it that I genuinely missed, rawk being one of those things. One of my favourite places to read about football, especially compared to the crap you see on social media.

Anyway I don't know why I felt the need to post this but somehow I did. I'm really worried about the direction the game's going in but even still I found that I missed it all a lot more than I expected I guess.
The club needs supporters and by Fowler we're it.

Somehow no matter what the football authorities throw at us, what VAR does or doesn't do, no matter the talking heads and their controversies, we have to find a way above all that for the good of LFC.

Football is nothing without supporters as we know.  What will be left if we pull our support?
There will always be fans, worry is, the dilution of those fans, and yep, using the word fans rather than supporters for a reason, as season by season, fanbases become more poluted by idiots, and Liverpools is no different, In fact, probably one of the worst, such is the size of the club, and recent success brings in more fans.

Too many fans take their cues from social media and taboid media and pundits on tv these days. And take less cues from the actual club, and from older fans - maybe because they simply dont know any, as they where not brought up with the club. And fans seem to take less and less interest in the history - not just of the club, but of the city too.

And that is just such a shame.
 
Every fan seems to want to be an expert and act like a manager, pretend to worry about things about which they don't have the actual information. They want to dictate rather than discover. And they think it is mandatory to have an opinion on every-bloody-thing.

To be fair this is as much a general point about society as about football fans
Quote from: Perham on Yesterday at 01:14:05 pm
This was my last post on here right at the start of the season. At the time I didn't really understand what it was, maybe a number of things. In truth, I'd began to stop enjoying a lot of things that I once enjoyed and eventually it got to the point where football (and sport in general as well) was pretty much the only thing I genuinely liked and enjoyed. I guess it was only a matter of time before that became stale as well. Probably it would might have happened earlier if Liverpool hadn't been so special in the few seasons before. It was kind of a strange thing for me because football had been a part of my life for so long that I didn't know what it would be like if it was different. I watched the Liverpool games after this because it would feel weird not to but it sort of felt more like a chore even near the start of the season when we were doing alright and I didn't really pay much attention to it outside of that. I've started to drift back in to it recently for some reason though. Maybe I really did just need a break from all the bullshit surrounding it as I've found there were only certain parts of it that I genuinely missed, rawk being one of those things. One of my favourite places to read about football, especially compared to the crap you see on social media.

Anyway I don't know why I felt the need to post this but somehow I did. I'm really worried about the direction the game's going in but even still I found that I missed it all a lot more than I expected I guess.

Good post mate
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:04:22 am
Every fan seems to want to be an expert and act like a manager, pretend to worry about things about which they don't have the actual information. They want to dictate rather than discover. And they think it is mandatory to have an opinion on every-bloody-thing.

To be fair this is as much a general point about society as about football fans

Yep from day to day we dont know whats going on at the club we just have to put trust in the feller in charge. Love it when people start questioning team selections etc , like Jürgen doesnt know who to pick etc. Funny
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:35:33 pm
There will always be fans, worry is, the dilution of those fans, and yep, using the word fans rather than supporters for a reason, as season by season, fanbases become more poluted by idiots, and Liverpools is no different, In fact, probably one of the worst, such is the size of the club, and recent success brings in more fans.

Too many fans take their cues from social media and taboid media and pundits on tv these days. And take less cues from the actual club, and from older fans - maybe because they simply dont know any, as they where not brought up with the club. And fans seem to take less and less interest in the history - not just of the club, but of the city too.

And that is just such a shame.

Good points, and think use of Fans is on because of americanization of the premier league, or the NFLication of it, where every match is the only one available at a time because heaven forbid they dont get an audience for Burnley-Newcastle, and the VAR which feels like itll be BROUGHT TO US BY BUD LIGHT within 2 seasons tops. Little things like that to go with the broader shifts in demographics and tech by which we connect

I feel like a crybaby at this point but VAR means that yes I spend more time on here per week than I do watching live matches
