There will always be fans, worry is, the dilution of those fans, and yep, using the word fans rather than supporters for a reason, as season by season, fanbases become more poluted by idiots, and Liverpools is no different, In fact, probably one of the worst, such is the size of the club, and recent success brings in more fans.
Too many fans take their cues from social media and taboid media and pundits on tv these days. And take less cues from the actual club, and from older fans - maybe because they simply dont know any, as they where not brought up with the club. And fans seem to take less and less interest in the history - not just of the club, but of the city too.
And that is just such a shame.