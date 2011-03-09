« previous next »
Author Topic: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament  (Read 9554 times)

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #160 on: October 11, 2020, 09:40:29 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on October 11, 2020, 01:51:33 AM
sorry to interrupt the longest post competition, but fucking hell lads we are champions and have waited 30 years to say that. I get it that everyone is pissed off at the moment with life in general but when it comes to LFC just take a break from the shite going on around you and remember that this is the best we have had it as fans for a very long time.

Oh I am absolutely loving what we have done, its been a hoot and I love to listen to Jurgen talk. Having said that, I will never ever experience with my kids what I did with my Dad, being in Anfield to see us win the league as I cannot afford it anymore and that, as a Scouser, fucking hurts. I've been inside Anfield on 5 or 6 occasions to see us wrap up the league, starting in the late 70's and that is gone for me now. The game has been stolen from us by people who don't even give a shit about the sport. I can still love the club, but hate the game and the circus. £80, £90, £100 million pounds to buy a player ffs, a shit player costs over £10 million now, the game itself is nothing but a big fat Tory c*nt gorging on the poor and laughing as it waves its money in our faces. I'm not even arsed there is no footy to watch this weekend, I'm more excited for the MotoGP these days.

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #161 on: October 11, 2020, 03:22:31 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 11, 2020, 09:40:29 AM
Pretty much agree. You can still love what we're doing while still wishing the whole set up was different. I know that vast sums of money have been used to create and maintain this squad and win the things we have won recently. But I still wish that stupid money was not involved in the game.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #162 on: October 11, 2020, 04:00:17 PM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on October 11, 2020, 01:51:33 AM
sorry to interrupt the longest post competition, but fucking hell lads we are champions and have waited 30 years to say that. I get it that everyone is pissed off at the moment with life in general but when it comes to LFC just take a break from the shite going on around you and remember that this is the best we have had it as fans for a very long time.
To be honest, I love that on this site people actually talk properly about things that matter to them, rather than just spout thoughtless shite and bile like on some other football forums we could think of. At least there is plenty of thought and quality on here.

I definitely understand your point, but we are not one track minds. Of course, these are extraordinary and wonderful times to be a Liverpool fan, and I think we are all enjoying it immensely. I know I certainly am. Yet that doesn't stop people from also seeing and acknowledging wider contexts and other aspects of the game. What I'm saying is it's not either or. It's not just black or white. Fans can enjoy the rich seam of success we are having and enjoy having the world's best manager at the helm, but can also talk about wider contexts in the game too. As i said, we are not single track minds.

Talking about stuff like this does not automatically mean that people aren't enjoying the fabulous times we are having these days.

Offline David in Edinburgh

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #163 on: October 11, 2020, 05:51:57 PM »
Iirc the writer of the rant is a Norwich fan so probably just pissed off at relegation. I've seen his work many times before on another club's forum in Scotland and he drives people to distraction with his War & Peace posts.  Is footie too expensive well yes it is but so is having a pint (not that I drink pints nowadays) but my first pint cost 14p back in 73. How much is a pint in a city centre boozer nowadays? Watching this team under Klopp has, if anything, increased my love and support of the club. As everyone says it's shit without fans and watching on TV without a crowd does seriously dilute the enjoyment but (apart from the Villa game) we've been playing some great stuff which is still brilliant to watch.
Offline Gaz75

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #164 on: October 11, 2020, 06:46:56 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 11, 2020, 04:00:17 PM
yeah I know, I wasn't trying to put down anyone's point of view, just trying to lighten the mood a little and I do understand the frustration of people with the way football has gone. I think the media over reaction to everything and the restrictions on fans due to the covid pandemic has just highlighted people's frustrations.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #165 on: October 11, 2020, 08:49:01 PM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on October 11, 2020, 06:46:56 PM
yeah I know, I wasn't trying to put down anyone's point of view, just trying to lighten the mood a little and I do understand the frustration of people with the way football has gone. I think the media over reaction to everything and the restrictions on fans due to the covid pandemic has just highlighted people's frustrations.
No problems, mate. Fair comment.
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #166 on: October 11, 2020, 10:39:06 PM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on October 11, 2020, 06:46:56 PM
yeah I know, I wasn't trying to put down anyone's point of view, just trying to lighten the mood a little and I do understand the frustration of people with the way football has gone. I think the media over reaction to everything and the restrictions on fans due to the covid pandemic has just highlighted people's frustrations.

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #167 on: October 12, 2020, 12:02:40 AM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on October 11, 2020, 05:51:57 PM
Watching this team under Klopp has, if anything, increased my love and support of the club. As everyone says it's shit without fans and watching on TV without a crowd does seriously dilute the enjoyment but (apart from the Villa game) we've been playing some great stuff which is still brilliant to watch.

That is the thing, what we have with Klopp, like Shankly, is something very special, both the man and the football played. Just remember that when Shankly was around many other clubs have, what I still regard as, quite special people in charge. City had Joe Mercer, Ron Greenwood at West Ham, Busby at United, Catterick at Goodison, Nicholson at Spurs, Mee at Arsenal. 

That spread of quality is reflected in the outcomes, in the last 10 years only on 4 occasions (including 2 league cups) from the 35 trophies has the winner not been from the 'big 5' (this appears to be drying up as well), in the 10 years after England won the world cup in 1966, 18 clubs won trophies and no one won more than 4.

Liverpool are a delight to watch but watching City is like watching paint dry. I just feel we are in a golden moment and I struggle to see how we can better the moment we are in. We did after Shankly left in 1974, I know, but this feels different somehow.

The bubble has been inflating for the game as a whole for 20-30 years and every time one of these 'extra game' or 'playing PL games in Dubai' ideas is defended we manage to stave off the things the money people want to happen which will kill the game as we know it. We have managed to hold quite close to the soul of the game but many have not noticed what has been lost along the way. It means we are hanging by a thread now. Football in 1972 would have survived covid, I think it will struggle a little more now,
Offline BigAl24

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #168 on: October 13, 2020, 11:22:38 AM »
My local non-league team Christchurch, who I played for last season, are in the 3rd qualifying round of the FA Cup this evening and on the BBC red button. Massive for the club and it's little bits and pieces like this which bring my football feel good factor back!

As massive night for the club win or lose, and one where the financial rewards will keep the club going for the forseeable.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #169 on: November 19, 2020, 12:46:32 PM »
I dont know why but the current situation has been hard in my love for football as a game and sport in general.

I started watching football in 2003 after I was disenfranchised by cricket. I dont know why. But it was wonderful. I took the wins, draws and losses with me and it definitely made me a better person in understanding the world. It may sound like a cliche but it is indeed a universal sport as it opened my eyes to a universal exposure.

2020 has been a horse apple to the world and this has indeed taken a toll in my love and affection of this game. We won the PL and I celebrated, make no mistake. And that was the last time I felt genuinely happy. Now, in this season, I dont seem to care who is playing whom and what the table really looks like. I know we are playing Leicester but thats because I see the pre game thread in the main forum.

I dont know but I feel lost.

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #170 on: November 19, 2020, 11:29:17 PM »
I've got a load of old games of ours - old meaning from the last few seasons - downloaded and on my hard drive. And the other day, having a (rare) moment of free time, I stuck one on. What was this noise? This roar?  This energy? Look, look there are people in the stands...

It was like rediscovering something amazing that I had completely forgotten about. I hadn't realised how much difference it makes and how much I miss it. How much of a lift it gives you, as a viewer. How much energy the crowd imparts to us, and no doubt, to the players. We all think we know this, but I realised that just saying I know it is not the same as knowing it.

I share the tenor of this thread; a feeling of lack, of loss, of joylessnes, and 'out-of-loveness' with the game. But I think at least some of that magic and wonder will come back when the turnstiles start clanking again...
Online AndyMuller

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #171 on: November 20, 2020, 09:11:49 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 19, 2020, 11:29:17 PM
Completely agree with this.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #172 on: November 21, 2020, 08:36:23 PM »
the only football I watch these days are lfc games, though I do occasionally see some goals on ssn.

I've gone right off it in recent years.
Offline Zlen

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #173 on: Today at 12:22:31 PM »
I think 2020 finally broke my interest in football. It crept up with giving up on football podcasts, then feeling sick of it all with VAR bullshit, not watching games any longer afterwards to now not even knowing we have a game on. Maybe itll come back once fans are back, but its kind of ok to just not be bothered for a while.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #174 on: Today at 12:25:11 PM »
Not being able to go the game, along with stupid fixture list, VAR bullshit, and bullshit coverage we have to watch now to see the game, has sacked a lot of the love out for me. I am certain this will change when we can go back properly, but this year is the least interested I have been in football since I was about 9 years old
Online OOS

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #175 on: Today at 03:26:05 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:22:31 PM
I think 2020 finally broke my interest in football. It crept up with giving up on football podcasts, then feeling sick of it all with VAR bullshit, not watching games any longer afterwards to now not even knowing we have a game on. Maybe itll come back once fans are back, but its kind of ok to just not be bothered for a while.

Its the money for me. Its not real life, its PPV entertainment. Struggle to get a ticket to see ye local club. Fans have fuck all say in the 'sport'. Money has always dictated football, but the gulf is getting wider. Only way to break the norm is 'new money', billionaires and sovergn wealth funds, to break the monopoly of  clubs. The laissez-faire approach has failed.

I frequently go over the water to watch Tranmere cos I miss live football. I enjoy it, but its not the same as liverpool.
Online jack witham

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #176 on: Today at 03:42:47 PM »
I have watched football for 60 years and have never felt so detached from the game as i do today.

Not being able to celebrate a goal properly is ruining the enjoyment.

Faceless men in studios with no accountability are deciding matches with their interpretation of the rules.

I thought Var would make thing better but unfortunately it is making things worse.

I can understand people turning away from the game as it is too sanitised and the spontinaity is gone.

I can only see more fans investing their time in other things,which makes me sad.
Online stara

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #177 on: Today at 04:01:38 PM »
Quote from: jack witham on Today at 03:42:47 PM
Ebb and Flow. 40 years myself. I have to believe that flow phase is just around the corner. This current state of affairs cannot continue much longer. I hope.
Offline King.Keita

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #178 on: Today at 04:16:25 PM »
I didn't give a shit when Brighton equalised today or when our goals were disallowed, it's just become a complete joke now. Can't get angry anymore, why should I let some inept c*nt in a VAR studio ruin my day? Very different game to what it was 10 years ago and further.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #179 on: Today at 06:22:20 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Today at 04:16:25 PM
I think thats the best idea.
Im pretty much done with the game as it is at the moment. Weve all seen gut wrenching disappointment as fans, but you get over it, losing is part and parcel of sport, of life. But when bad results are the result of a catalogue of ineptitude and arrogance, I can no longer justify any more investment into the game, financial, emotional, or just time.
As you say, I wont allow that level of idiocy to ruin my precious leisure time.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #180 on: Today at 06:26:36 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Today at 04:16:25 PM
Its like being ata party with some boring prick interrupting every good tune to say the singer is Just out of tune or the beat is slightly off.

 Ive been watching an imperfect game for nearly fifty years and dealt with the good times and the disappointments but this shit is just fucking tiresome. 
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Falling out of love with football: a fans lament
« Reply #181 on: Today at 07:16:32 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:26:36 PM
Its like being ata party with some boring prick interrupting every good tune to say the singer is Just out of tune or the beat is slightly off.


Perfect description

