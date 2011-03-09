Watching this team under Klopp has, if anything, increased my love and support of the club. As everyone says it's shit without fans and watching on TV without a crowd does seriously dilute the enjoyment but (apart from the Villa game) we've been playing some great stuff which is still brilliant to watch.



That is the thing, what we have with Klopp, like Shankly, is something very special, both the man and the football played. Just remember that when Shankly was around many other clubs have, what I still regard as, quite special people in charge. City had Joe Mercer, Ron Greenwood at West Ham, Busby at United, Catterick at Goodison, Nicholson at Spurs, Mee at Arsenal.That spread of quality is reflected in the outcomes, in the last 10 years only on 4 occasions (including 2 league cups) from the 35 trophies has the winner not been from the 'big 5' (this appears to be drying up as well), in the 10 years after England won the world cup in 1966, 18 clubs won trophies and no one won more than 4.Liverpool are a delight to watch but watching City is like watching paint dry. I just feel we are in a golden moment and I struggle to see how we can better the moment we are in. We did after Shankly left in 1974, I know, but this feels different somehow.The bubble has been inflating for the game as a whole for 20-30 years and every time one of these 'extra game' or 'playing PL games in Dubai' ideas is defended we manage to stave off the things the money people want to happen which will kill the game as we know it. We have managed to hold quite close to the soul of the game but many have not noticed what has been lost along the way. It means we are hanging by a thread now. Football in 1972 would have survived covid, I think it will struggle a little more now,